Weekend Volleyball: Cards notch win in first District appearance since ‘05

SOUTH BEND — Winlock made the most of its first playoff appearance in a decade and a half by dropping South Bend in four sets Saturday to start their adventure in the District IV 2B volleyball tournament.
"You’ve got to remember, these girls didn’t even have a team (four years ago). My seniors right now didn’t get to play their freshmen year,” Winlock coach Chastity Pennington said. “Winlock hasn’t even been to District since 2005. We’ve not only gone, but we came out with a win. These girls have worked hard.”
Kaitlyn Matchill accounted for 20 points on her serves alone while Addison Hall added 24 kills for Winlock.
“(Hall) was adjusting, every single little mistake. If she swung, and it swung out, she thought about it and adjusted,” Pennington noted. “They all did that. You could see them actually think about what they needed to adjust to be successful when they made a mistake.”
Madison Vigre frustrated South Bend’s hitters all night by tallying 10 blocks.
“It was definitely a good game. Both teams came ready, they both wanted it. They both played hard,” Pennington said. “I’m really, really happy to have competed against them, and happy that my girls were able to secure the win...Their whole community is extremely proud of them.”
Winlock will play next at Adna, Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Toledo wipes out Wildcats
WESTPORT — Toledo knew they had a long bus ride back home Saturday night so they made sure to get an early start on the road by sweeping Ocosta 25-12, 25-23, 25-9 to start their turn in the District IV 2B volleyball tournament.
“We had a good night," Toledo coach Candace Maier said. "The girls played well, except for that second set, which was not quite as good, but that’s alright."
That second set was the only time that the girls from Toledo made their coach worry on the evening, but even that wound up working out for the Cheese Town Spikers.
“It was just a little odd. A couple times the ball came back on the first pass and we didn’t anticipate that very well,” Maier said.
Ocosta featured a 6’2” big blocker at the net so Toledo had to get creative on their attack, but that wasn’t a problem for a team that’s seen their fair share of front line talent already this season.
Kate Demery led the Toledo attack with 15 kills and a dominant night at the service stripe.
“Once we got into volley the right side would open up,” Maier explained. “Then they shifted over and closed that up so Kate started going hard cross. It was really good that she could see the court so well and place the ball for us.”
Brynn Williams did her best to make the match quick and boring by lacing 11 aces.
Toledo will be rewarded for their win with a date against Kalama on Wednesday. The Chinooks have yet to lose a set this year.
Fighting Ducks pass first District test
TOUTLE — The Fighting Ducks passed their first test in the District IV 2B volleyball tournament with flying colors Saturday as they dispatched Onalaska 25-9, 25-10, 25-11.
Marissa Smith and Ileigh Lynn led Toutle Lake in the win with six kills each. Molly Donald added five kills and Jordyn Grabenhorst notched three kills and eight assists.
“It was nice to see them play with some energy again tonight,” Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian said. “They are working hard on taking care of business on our side of the court.”
Natalie Bair added a dozen assists and finished with a perfect line from the service stripe in the win.
Toutle Lake will host Wahkiakum, Wednesday, at 6 p.m.
Beavers take one before Spuds get rolling
RIDGEFIELD — Woodland was able to do what few others have done this season by besting Ridgefield in one set of their 2A Greater St. Helens League volleyball tilt Saturday. But one win does not make a match and the Spudders recovered to do what they do best by claiming victory in four sets, 25-16, 20-25, 25-12, 25-13.
Lucy George led the Woodland offense with 17 kills and Liz Hurn helped keep the ball in the air with nine digs, but there were plenty of other Beavers involved as they tried to dig their way out of trouble against the Spudders.
“Emma Swett also had a night with 14 kills, four blocks, and 15 digs. Mackenzie Gilchrist ran the offense, finishing the night with 28 assists,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said. “Kennedy Huesties had some amazing blocks at the net, finishing with six and added four kills. Leanna Russell was great on defense adding 10 digs.”
Woodland will host R.A. Long on Tuesday for the first round of the 2A GSHL volleyball tournament.