Weekend Volleyball: Cards notch win in first District appearance since ‘05

Toledo wipes out Wildcats

WESTPORT — Toledo knew they had a long bus ride back home Saturday night so they made sure to get an early start on the road by sweeping Ocosta 25-12, 25-23, 25-9 to start their turn in the District IV 2B volleyball tournament.

“We had a good night," Toledo coach Candace Maier said. "The girls played well, except for that second set, which was not quite as good, but that’s alright."

That second set was the only time that the girls from Toledo made their coach worry on the evening, but even that wound up working out for the Cheese Town Spikers.

“It was just a little odd. A couple times the ball came back on the first pass and we didn’t anticipate that very well,” Maier said.

Ocosta featured a 6’2” big blocker at the net so Toledo had to get creative on their attack, but that wasn’t a problem for a team that’s seen their fair share of front line talent already this season.

Kate Demery led the Toledo attack with 15 kills and a dominant night at the service stripe.