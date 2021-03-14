Weekend Soccer: ‘Nooks ride the wave to 7-0 win over Riptide

KALAMA — The Chinooks got back to their high scoring ways Saturday as they skunked Raymond-South Bend 7-0 in their 2B District Tournament opening soccer match.
Kailey Shipley netted two goals to lead a Chinook offense that was overdue for an outburst after a 1-0 loss in PKs to Onalaska in their regular season finale.
“It came pretty quick. I think it was five minutes and then we scored,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “We just passed it around. You knock on the door, the door’s gonna open, and then the goals came.”
Kalama put up four goals in the first half and added three more in the final 40 minutes. By the end of the contest, Josie Brandenburg, Katrina Roberts, Melanie Martinez, Bridgette Hollifield and Brook Milohov all notched one goal in the win.
“In the second half I played the bench and we worked on some passing stuff, getting ready for Tuesday,” Kalama coach John Bates said. “We just built up, passing from the mids, passing from the defense.”
Brandenburg added a pair of assists to the back of her trading card while Ruby Jackson, Martinez and Hollified each managed one pass that led to a score. Jessica Myer and Aubrey Doerty combined to keep the shutout intact between the pipes for Kalama.
“They were spirited,” Bates said about the Riptide. “They put up a fight. Hats off to them.”
The Chinooks are now set to face off with Adna, the champions from the C2BL North Division, on Tuesday at 6 p.m. in Kalama.
Oh no! Ocosta ends Toledo’s season early
WESTPORT — Coming down to the last day of the season Toledo was hoping for a home playoff game that would be their reward for a second place finish in the C2BL South Division. But then Onalaska pulled off a stunning defeat of Kalama in PKs and sent the standings into tumble mode.
When the dust cleared, Toledo had fallen to third place and that set them up for a trip to Westport to open the District Tournament. During that trip to the beach Saturday the girls from Toledo learned the hard way why it’s better to play at home when you can as they fell 2-1 to Ocosta and watched their season fall apart like so many sand castles on the shoreline.
“There’s a couple of things that went wrong. In the first half tonight we lost some key players and it went downhill from there,” Toledo coach Noel Vazquez said. “They are a talented team for sure, but they are a scrappy team that knows how to give you headaches.”
Some spectators who made the trek insisted that the officiating was constantly going against Toledo, too, but Vasquez never mentioned it. Instead, he pointed to his team’s season-long inability to capitalize on open shot by putting them in the net.
“We had our opportunities, but it’s been haunting us all season that we don’t have a true forward,” Vazquez said.
Meanwhile, Toledo’s tough defense kept the Wildcats at bay for most of the day but when the home team saw an opening, they capitalized almost every time.
“They didn’t have more than five shots, I can tell you that,” Vazquez said. “Eventually they broke loose on a breakaway and put one in and then in the second half they got another one.”
Those Ocosta goal came in the 36th and 70th minutes and served as a set of frustrating bookends to Toledo’s one goal that came off the boot of Rose Dillon in the 55th minute.
“I am disappointed but at the same time I’m not. This year was very rushed, and that’s no excuse because lots of teams had the same situation, but I’m a coach who likes to work with my girls as much as I can,” Vazquez said. “We’ve always been a slow starting team, just like we showed last year where we got better toward the end of the season, but this year they never had the time to get in shape.”
Toledo’s season comes to an end with a record of 5-3.
Tubers take out Lumberjills 2-0
RIDGEFIELD — R.A. Long couldn’t figure out a way to park the small ball in the big garage behind the keeper Saturday as they dropped their 2A GSHL Tournament opener 2-0 to Ridgefield.
“It was a repeat of Thursday. We gave a tremendous effort but couldn’t break through their very organized lines,” R.A. Long coach Taylor Wallace said.
For their part, the Spudders weren’t exactly an offensive juggernaut on the night, either, but they did manage to punch one score in the first half and another in the second half in order to secure the win.
“I take the blame for trying to play a more offensive formation, which ended up opening some space that Ridgefield exploited,” Wallace said. “I just didn’t think that parking the bus would have been psychologically beneficial for us tonight.”
Maddie Barker held down the keeper box for the Lumberjills throughout the contest and finished the game with a dozen saves.
“It’s been a tough few weeks, and some lingering injuries have sapped some of our energy, but the girls are ready to finish the season strong on Tuesday against Mark Morris,” Wallace said.
Panthers play spoiler to kings of the jungle
WASHOUGAL — Mark Morris had their chances but couldn’t make them count Saturday as they fell 1-0 to Washougal in the opening round of the 2A GSHL soccer tournament.
To be sure, the Panthers know how to play the beautiful game, but a bout of bad luck also conspired to keep the Monarchs on the wrong side of the final score.
“We lost one of our main attackers, Macie Balkan to a rolled ankle in the first 20 minutes,” Mark Morris coach Gary Bennett noted. “We were down three starters due to injury or illness. The ladies never got down and battled until the end.”
The match went to the intermission in a nil-nil tie, but five minutes after the orange slices were put away the Panthers found a chance to pounce.
“They scored in the 45th minute on a squirrelly ball that got away from our defender,” Bennett said.
Despite that bad bounce, the Monarchs’ coach made sure to praise the play of his team’s entire defensive line, including Emma Johnson, Peyton Blondin, Maddie Scudder, Charlie Blane and Goal Keeper Taylor Wilkinson.
“We picked it up in the second half but just couldn’t find the equalizer,” Bennet added.
But they almost did.
In the final seconds of the match Chloe Harris curled a free kick toward the goal that just missed a converging Ella Hedlund inside the six yard box. But when that attempt came up empty the Monarchs found themselves officially out of chances.
“It is never fun to lose, but if you go down swinging, that is all a coach can ask for. These young ladies left it all on the field and I cannot be more proud of their efforts,” Bennett said. “We play a much improved R.A. Long squad on Tuesday to close out the season. I know they want a little pay back after our first game. We are going to have to be at our best to get the win.”
Burney leads Beavers in 9-0 win over Fort
WOODLAND — There wasn’t much to play for other than pride when the Beavers faced the Trappers on the pitch Saturday, but it turns that’s all that Woodland needed as they raced to a 9-0 win over Fort Vancouver in a 2A GSHL Tournament consolation contest.
Ashley Burney got the scoring started for the Beavers and finished the contest with two goals and three assists to lead the tail slapping offense.
Victoria Sweet scored the next two goals for Woodland, both assisted by Burney, before Grace Hay got in on the action thanks to another set up by Burney.
After another score by Burney, Lacey Thayer got in on the action with an unassisted goal and then Hay notched her second score of the day. Emersyn Finn and Violet Agee rounded out the Woodland scoring before time ran out.
According to Woodland coach Fred Jenkins the Beavers’ goal was so heavily fortified that Fort Vancouver wasn’t able to get a shot up on goal all game long.
“The girls had great possession which kept us in their half pretty much all game,” Jenkins said. “Very nice to finish our last home game with a win.”
Woodland is set to play at Hudson’s Bay on Thursday.