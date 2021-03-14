Weekend Soccer: ‘Nooks ride the wave to 7-0 win over Riptide

“We lost one of our main attackers, Macie Balkan to a rolled ankle in the first 20 minutes,” Mark Morris coach Gary Bennett noted. “We were down three starters due to injury or illness. The ladies never got down and battled until the end.”

The match went to the intermission in a nil-nil tie, but five minutes after the orange slices were put away the Panthers found a chance to pounce.

“They scored in the 45th minute on a squirrelly ball that got away from our defender,” Bennett said.

Despite that bad bounce, the Monarchs’ coach made sure to praise the play of his team’s entire defensive line, including Emma Johnson, Peyton Blondin, Maddie Scudder, Charlie Blane and Goal Keeper Taylor Wilkinson.

“We picked it up in the second half but just couldn’t find the equalizer,” Bennet added.

But they almost did.

In the final seconds of the match Chloe Harris curled a free kick toward the goal that just missed a converging Ella Hedlund inside the six yard box. But when that attempt came up empty the Monarchs found themselves officially out of chances.