'We needed that': Toledo overcomes fumble problem, wins big

MENLO — For one quarter, Toledo was playing like a team still playing in a half foot of snow. Eventually, though, the Indians shook off the cobwebs on offense, and rolled to a 29-7 win over Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, Friday night in a 2B football affair.
“I’m really happy with the way we played defensively,” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said. “Offensively, I was a little frustrated that first quarter and a half, but after that, we looked like we want to for the most part.”
Those offensive issues dug the Indians a hole early. On its first possession of the game, the Toledo offense fumbled the ball away inside its own territory, but the Indians’ defense was able to hold firm and avoid any lasting damage.
On its second possession, the offense fumbled the ball away again, giving the Titans the ball with a short field to work with. Then, the Indians committed that cardinal sin again on their third drive. Both times, though, the defense again held firm.
“It was just one of those things where it’s hard to say for sure, but we fumbled the snap, we fumbled a handoff, we had a nice run where we fumbled,” Christensen said. “Those sort of things. We just were not clicking like we usually do.”
On their fourth drive, the Indians practically gift-wrapped the Titans points by fumbling it away for the fourth time in the first quarter. This time the turnover was on their own 1-yard line and that fourth time ended up being the charm for the PWV offense, which finally broke through on the shortest of fields possible to take a 7-0 lead.
“We kind of needed to be challenged, and they kind of hit us in the chin a little bit,” Christensen said. “We needed that.”
Midway through the second quarter, the Indians were trailing for the first time this young season, and something needed to change. Christensen swapped out quarterback Jesse Towns — who was making his first start — for Game 1 starter Ryan Bloomstrom, and gathered his team for a heart-to-heart.
“We just had a conversation about the things that we need to do to be successful, and we decided to start doing those things. Strap on our chinstraps a little bit, step up, and play Toledo Indian football,” Christensen said.
Soon, things started to turn around. Davin Kinsman got Toledo on the scoreboard with a 5-yard dive, though a failed two-point conversion attempt meant the Titans still held a slim lead going into halftime.
It wouldn’t matter; momentum was on the Indians’ side when they went into the break, and it was still there coming out of it. Kinsman gave Toledo the lead with a 1-yard dive, then stretched it later in the quarter with his third touchdown of the day on a 15-yard run to make the score 20-7.
PWV made a hash of the ensuing kickoff, muffing the catch and eventually falling on the ball at the 5-yard line. One play forced the Titans back to their own 1-yard line, and a couple plays later, Kinsman was on the scoresheet again, this time bringing down the ballcarrier in the end zone for a safety.
Jacob Marley put the finishing touches on the win with his first touchdown of his senior season, running it in from 15 yards out and loving every minute of it.
Kinsman led the way with 157 rushing yards on 29 carries. Trey Rego ran it 11 times for 66 yards. Carlo Arceo-Hansen finished with 77 all-purpose yards — 36 on four carries and 41 on one reception — and Marley had 39 rushing yards and 31 receiving yards to go with his touchdown.
In his two-and-a-half quarters under center, Bloomstrom went 3-for-5 for 72 yards through the air.
Meanwhile, the defense kept the Trojans quiet nearly all game long, with the 1-yard exception in the first quarter.
“Really all night, we played well defensively,” Christensen said.
Toledo (2-0) will get a showdown with a heavyweight next, taking on the defending State champs from Onalaska on the road next Saturday. That means that in the upcoming week, it’s going to be all about consistency for the Indians.
“There are things that I want to be able to do and we can’t quite do as a team, and that’s frustrating and we have to figure that out,” Christensen said. “Then I remind myself that we’ve only been playing football for three weeks. It’s like we take two steps forward and then one step back, or five steps backwards and then 10 steps forwards. Sometimes we look like I want us to look, and then other times we look like we haven’t been playing football in a long time. It’s a mixed bag at this point.”