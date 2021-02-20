'We needed that': Toledo overcomes fumble problem, wins big

MENLO — For one quarter, Toledo was playing like a team still playing in a half foot of snow. Eventually, though, the Indians shook off the cobwebs on offense, and rolled to a 29-7 win over Pe Ell-Willapa Valley, Friday night in a 2B football affair.

“I’m really happy with the way we played defensively,” Toledo coach Mike Christensen said. “Offensively, I was a little frustrated that first quarter and a half, but after that, we looked like we want to for the most part.”

Those offensive issues dug the Indians a hole early. On its first possession of the game, the Toledo offense fumbled the ball away inside its own territory, but the Indians’ defense was able to hold firm and avoid any lasting damage.

On its second possession, the offense fumbled the ball away again, giving the Titans the ball with a short field to work with. Then, the Indians committed that cardinal sin again on their third drive. Both times, though, the defense again held firm.

“It was just one of those things where it’s hard to say for sure, but we fumbled the snap, we fumbled a handoff, we had a nice run where we fumbled,” Christensen said. “Those sort of things. We just were not clicking like we usually do.”