We knew him when

There was an aura about Shane Bieber that one summer he spent playing ball in Longview.
Following his sophomore season in college he joined the Cowlitz Black Bears as a lightly-recruited but talented and successful right-hand pitcher. He had potential to reach the Big Leagues, but the idea that he’d win the American League Triple Crown and be selected a unanimous Cy Young Award winner? That still seemed a reach.
Bieber didn’t garner much attention out of high school with a fastball hovering around 85 mph and pinpoint control, so he had to settle for a preferred walk-on opportunity at UC Santa Barbara. Eventually, he parlayed that gig into stints with the Cowlitz Cowlitz Black Bears in the West Coast League and again in the Cape Cod League in Massachusetts.
On that 2014 Black Bears squad, Bieber played with a pair of locals — Lars Ryder of Kalama and Michael Sullivan of Castle Rock — in addition to playing in front of local baseball insider and longtime L.A. Dodgers scout, Hank Jones.
The latter retired from the game three years ago and threw out most all his reports, but he remembered watching Bieber pitch at David Story Field.
Jones liked the then-lanky hurler. He liked his pace, the way he went about his business with composure and competitiveness. He liked the curveball, which has only gotten more devastating with time.
On the flipside, Jones didn’t like what he called the pull back and what some coaches call a “ball circle," or what others might simply call the throwing motion.
“It’s like a quarterback,” Jones explained. “Sometimes it’s inconsistent.”
Jones thought Bieber would one day be a Big Leaguer, but not an ace. At best, he had Bieber pegged for the third spot in a rotation.
“I said, ‘You know what, this guy puts a couple miles on his fastball, develops a better change-up, this guy has a chance,’” Jones recalled of his initial report.
Over the last several years, and this season in particular, Bieber has been able to exceed that projection by a long shot.
“It is (surprising). It really is. That curveball, it’s devastating. It drops off the table and it’s sharp and it’s hard," Jones said. "To be honest with you, yeah, it’s surprising. But he’s one of the top five pitchers in the Big Leagues. I’m happy for him. I’m happy for the scout that drafted him.”
Bieber was drafted in the fourth round of the MLB amateur draft. Though there can be as many as 40 rounds in a baseball draft, the fourth round is generally considered to be the beginning of the leftover of the picks after all the top prospects have been selected. That he slipped to the fourth round is in an indication that teams still weren’t really sold on Bieber, and that he’d have to significantly improve to make a rotation.
As the 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner with the Cleveland Indians, it's now obvious that he was able to rise to the challenge. He’s now got a change-up that dives and runs and helps to make his improved fastball seem even heavier.
And sure enough, his numbers back up all of those observations.
Last season Bieber tallied the most wins in the American League (10), the most strikeouts (122) and the best ERA (1.63). He also led the league in strikeouts per nine innings (14.19) along with a slew of advanced analytics that made his choice for Cy Young an obvious one.
But even if his initial offering wasn’t quite the stuff of star prospects, it was still abundantly clear to his teammates that Bieber was going somewhere.
In 2014 Sullivan was recovering from an arm injury so he was spending much of his time rehabbing with the Black Bears. Still, he watched as Bieber made quick work of talented WCL hitters on the regular and he knew his teammate was on his way to the big time..
“I absolutely knew he was going to be a stud though,” Sullivan said. “He carved up the whole WCL like it was nothing and his stuff was just obviously better than almost everyone else. Sending him out was almost boring ‘cause you knew he’d give you seven-plus (innings) and like one run or less.”
Ryder, a reliever for the 2014 Black Bears, recalled that Bieber didn't allow himself to get caught up in who was doing what or who was going where. He was there to pitch, and so that’s what he did. And he did it well.
“Every year ball players tend to get caught up in the politics that hover over the game, especially when it has something to do with people who can get you to the next level,” Ryder said. “But not Shane. You could tell he was just a guy working on his craft striving to better himself physically and mentally year after year. You can see it in his pitching.”
