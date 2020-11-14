We knew him when: Area baseball minds remember Bieber the Black Bear

As the 2020 American League Cy Young Award winner with the Cleveland Indians, it’s now obvious that he was able to rise to the challenge. He’s now got a change-up that dives and runs and helps to make his improved fastball seem even heavier.

And sure enough, his numbers back up all of those observations.

Last season Bieber tallied the most wins in the American League (10), the most strikeouts (122) and the best ERA (1.63). He also led the league in strikeouts per nine innings (14.19) along with a slew of advanced analytics that made his choice for Cy Young an obvious one.

But even if his initial offering wasn’t quite the stuff of star prospects, it was still abundantly clear to his teammates that Bieber was going somewhere.

In 2014 Sullivan was recovering from an arm injury so he was spending much of his time rehabbing with the Black Bears. Still, he watched as Bieber made quick work of talented WCL hitters on the regular and he knew his teammate was on his way to the big time..