We Hardly Knew Ya: Introducing a salute to spring sports

I know I’m not the only coach out there experiencing those feelings. The sudden loss of the game we love is unnerving and the disconnect with our players and fellow coaches is isolating. The empathy for the players’ collective lost experiences is palpable, and bitter. The worst question in the world – What if? – is the only thing hanging in the air other than disappointment and confusion.

That’s why The Daily News sports team is going to spend the next few fortnights providing coaches from around the area with a soapbox to stand on and an opportunity to talk about what might have been. It is our goal to reach out to every team in our coverage area in order to find out more precisely what we are all missing out on. Who were the seniors who didn’t get a chance to suit up one more time? Who were the new kids on the block ready to rack up the hits? And who had their sights set on a championship season?

We hope that this break from regularly scheduled action can provide an opportunity for sports fans to become more familiar with the programs outside their regular sphere of understanding. We know that nothing can make up for everything that student-athletes, and seniors in particular, have had taken away this year but we’ve got ink by the barrel, paper by the ream, and we’ve got a surplus of time so we’re going to do the best that we can.