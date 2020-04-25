We Hardly Knew Ya: Introducing a salute to spring sports

For years they’d been preparing in their minds. For months they’d been working behind the scenes in cold and moldy cages and on rain splattered tracks. For weeks they’d been practicing day in and day out as a team. And they were days away from taking the field against a common foe in a real-life contest with uniforms, and everything.
But then, in the time it takes to stifle a sneeze in a crowded room, it was all taken away when we were told to go home for safety’s sake. And then, we were never invited back.
The experience was the same for coaches and athletes around the state and across the painted lines that usually divide each sport. Personally, I experienced the disappointment on multiple fronts.
On one hand, my writing hand if you will, my profession was turned upside down when athletes of all stripes were banished from their fields of play. I miss rubbing elbows with the community at big games. I miss writing up dramatic moments and relaying quotes that burn with raw emotion. I miss tallying stats and keeping tabs on the rise and fall of contenders and pretenders throughout the assorted leagues.
On the other hand, my glove hand if you will, I simultaneously lost the opportunity to coach a resurgent group of young men on the baseball diamond at Winlock High School. For the first time in memory, I am spending the wind whipped spring months outside the confines of the dugout and batting cage and the feeling is strange.
I know I’m not the only coach out there experiencing those feelings. The sudden loss of the game we love is unnerving and the disconnect with our players and fellow coaches is isolating. The empathy for the players’ collective lost experiences is palpable, and bitter. The worst question in the world – What if? – is the only thing hanging in the air other than disappointment and confusion.
That’s why The Daily News sports team is going to spend the next few fortnights providing coaches from around the area with a soapbox to stand on and an opportunity to talk about what might have been. It is our goal to reach out to every team in our coverage area in order to find out more precisely what we are all missing out on. Who were the seniors who didn’t get a chance to suit up one more time? Who were the new kids on the block ready to rack up the hits? And who had their sights set on a championship season?
We hope that this break from regularly scheduled action can provide an opportunity for sports fans to become more familiar with the programs outside their regular sphere of understanding. We know that nothing can make up for everything that student-athletes, and seniors in particular, have had taken away this year but we’ve got ink by the barrel, paper by the ream, and we’ve got a surplus of time so we’re going to do the best that we can.
This issue features stories on what might have been for the R.A. Long and Winlock baseball teams, as well as a feature on Mark Hulings, the Lumberjacks’ outgoing skipper. Be sure to grab a current copy of the newspaper or check out TDN.com regularly between now and graduation as we attempt to shine a light on each of the teams in our area who had their seasons cancelled this spring.
Winlock Cardinals Baseball: A wing and a prayer
2019 Record: 3-14 (Independent schedule)
Coach: Jody Nailon (3rd year)
Returning Starters: 7
Seniors: 6
This was supposed to be the year for the Cards. They were due.
After a lack of players ended their season early in 2018 the Winlock baseball team took a step back in 2019 by playing an independant schedule that was heavy on 1B and JV opponents. The idea was to prevent another midseason cancellation from disrupting the Central 2B League standings, while simultaneously diminishing the odds of a cancellation altogether by playing a schedule more conducive to success with the hope that the baseball bug might catch on in Egg Town.
The idea worked perfectly. Well, almost.
The Cardinals capped off their one-off campaign last season with three straight victories (and just nine players on the roster) in order to head into the offseason on a winning streak. Players could be seen sporting their hats around the hallways in the fall and winter and an undeniable energy was building around the prospects for 2020. The team was even slated for a big return to C2BL competition.
This year’s team featured six seniors and none had higher expectations than Nathan Suhrbier. A four-year letterman who is headed to PLU in the fall and will compete for a spot on the football team, Suhrbier was the Cardinals’ team MVP last year. He hit over .500 and led the team in wins on the mound, including a no-hitter, to salt away the award.
Seniors like Lukis Tamburello, an outfielder, and Kaden Harrington, a catcher/pitcher hybrid, were also poised for big production this year after playing a dense summer ball schedule last year. Zack Prue, another senior who could pitch and play multiple spots on the diamond, would have also figured into the lineup prominently.
Then there were first year seniors like Bryce Cline and Cody Deguise. Cline, the All-Area MVP for basketball, was looking forward to roaming the outfield and showing off his range while Deguise looked primed to hold down the second base slot all season.
Even young guns like Mekhi Morlin, Chris Heikkilla, and Aiden Freitas were making noise in the preseason and chomping at the bit to see what they could do in a varsity game.
A source close to the team said the Cardinals could have taken anywhere from 4th to last place in the C2BL this year, “depending on how often they fought each other versus fighting the other team.”
The challenge is something that Winlock coach Jody Nailon was looking forward to.
“I just feel awful for these seniors. They did everything they were asked to do and they took a ton of grief over it,” Nailon explained. “They are dyed in the wool baseball guys in my book and it’s a shame that they never got the opportunity to go prove it between the lines.”
