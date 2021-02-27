'We couldn't be stopped': Chinooks take anger on Adna in beatdown

“I’d love to be 50-50 all the time,” McDonald said. “Obviously it doesn’t happen like that most of the time. But if we can run the ball like we did tonight, we’ll be a force to be reckoned with.”

From the opening kick, it was all Chinooks. Adna’s first snap of the game ended up on the turf on a botched handoff, and the Kalama defense fell on it, setting up the offense just outside the red zone. Four plays later, Esary cut back across the formation on a designed run, breaking into the end zone to give Kalama a lead that would only get bigger.

Adna started to work its way down the field on its next possession with three straight passing plays and a Ryan Young quarterback run. The next time the Pirates tried to hand the ball off, though, it went about as well as the first, with the ball ending up right back on the turf in front of O’Neil.

“My teammate dove for it, and he let it go, so I was like, ‘I’ve gotta grab that,’” O’Neil said.

He grabbed it, stayed on his feet, and saw nothing but turf in front of him, taking it back 58 yards to the house.