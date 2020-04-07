Washington calls off spring sports

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There was a moment on Monday, however fleeting, where fans and coaches and players of spring sports tried to imagine a future that more closely aligned with their desires. Within a few hours, though, the spring sport collective was taking off their respective rally caps and beginning to come to terms with an end that’s been too tough to imagine.

Around 6 p.m. on Monday the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association confirmed what has long been feared — high school spring sports will not happen this year.

That disappointing announcement from the WIAA came several hours after Gov. Jay Inslee gave an order that will keep students from returning to school before next fall in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. Still, even after Gov. Inslee’s directive the prep sports community was suspended in disbelief and found a way to envision various paths forward.

While Gov. Inslee’s announcement officially banished students from returning to their schools, the state press conference did not include any mention of spring sports or other extra-curricular activities. That particular omission provided just enough wiggle room for those with a vested interest to briefly envision a future that included some sort of abbreviated season.