Washington calls off spring sports

There was a moment on Monday, however fleeting, where fans and coaches and players of spring sports tried to imagine a future that more closely aligned with their desires. Within a few hours, though, the spring sport collective was taking off their respective rally caps and beginning to come to terms with an end that’s been too tough to imagine.
Around 6 p.m. on Monday the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association confirmed what has long been feared — high school spring sports will not happen this year.
That disappointing announcement from the WIAA came several hours after Gov. Jay Inslee gave an order that will keep students from returning to school before next fall in an effort to stem the spread of COVID-19. Still, even after Gov. Inslee’s directive the prep sports community was suspended in disbelief and found a way to envision various paths forward.
While Gov. Inslee’s announcement officially banished students from returning to their schools, the state press conference did not include any mention of spring sports or other extra-curricular activities. That particular omission provided just enough wiggle room for those with a vested interest to briefly envision a future that included some sort of abbreviated season.
The announcement that students will not return to Washington’s schools this spring was made around 2:30 p.m. on Monday. A little after 5 p.m. the WIAA issued a statement that noted the institution was in talks with the Governor’s office in order to find out what the latest development for students would mean for athletes.
“It is understandable that the focus of this measure has been on classroom learning; however, the WIAA is awaiting more information on how events would be impacted if a stay-at-home order were lifted on May 4,” read part of the initial WIAA statement.
Just one hour later the WIAA dropped the proverbial hammer that dashed those cumulative aspirations.
That follow-up statement from the WIAA reads as follows:
“The WIAA has received clarification that the order issued by Governor Inslee on Monday includes the cancellation of all in-person extracurricular athletics and activities through the end of the school year. This will include all regular season contests and practices as well as all postseason tournaments and championship events.
“The decision was undoubtedly a difficult one for Governor Inslee. However, it was done so to keep the students and families of Washington safe. The WIAA Executive Board and the WIAA Staff feel for those students around the state that have had their seasons or careers cut short. This terrible disease has not only prevented students from creating lifelong memories through competition, it has limited the valuable lessons gained through participation in education-based athletics and activities.
“The WIAA will continue to work with member schools around the state of Washington to navigate this unprecedented time. We have already seen some outstanding examples of athletic directors and coaches making the best of their situations and we know that work will continue.”
With spring sports officially off the table, attention will now turn to the prospects for summer and fall sports. The Daily News will continue to provide updates on the status of prep sports in relation to COVID-19 as they become available.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!