Warriors drop anvil on Yotes; EWU women sidelined by COVID

Peyton Souvenir and company from Lewis and Clark State did their best Roadrunner impression Saturday as they made the Yotes look silly in a 75-39 victory over the College of Idaho.

The Warriors led by 12 points after one quarter and took an 18 point advantage into the locker room at halftime, but the best was yet to come for the home team. The third quarter saw Lewis and Clark State put up a 22 point outburst while holding their foes to just six points, and the Yotes were left feeling as if an anvil had fallen on their collective heads.

Sara Muehlhausen led the Warriors with a career-high 14 points. Abby Farmer and Jansen Edmiston each added a dozen points in the win.

"It felt good to get this win, especially since we all know a lot of girls on the other team… It felt really nice to come out and show them what we can do,” Muehlhausen said in a postgame statement issued by Lewis and Clark State. "A lot of times we come out really strong and end weaker, or come out weak and end strong, and we just wanted to come out and be consistent."

LC State head coach Brian Orr was also pleased, especially with the defensive effort that saw the Yotes post just five points in the first quarter and six points in the third quarter.