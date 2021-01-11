Warriors drop anvil on Yotes; EWU women sidelined by COVID

Peyton Souvenir and company from Lewis and Clark State did their best Roadrunner impression Saturday as they made the Yotes look silly in a 75-39 victory over the College of Idaho.
The Warriors led by 12 points after one quarter and took an 18 point advantage into the locker room at halftime, but the best was yet to come for the home team. The third quarter saw Lewis and Clark State put up a 22 point outburst while holding their foes to just six points, and the Yotes were left feeling as if an anvil had fallen on their collective heads.
Sara Muehlhausen led the Warriors with a career-high 14 points. Abby Farmer and Jansen Edmiston each added a dozen points in the win.
"It felt good to get this win, especially since we all know a lot of girls on the other team… It felt really nice to come out and show them what we can do,” Muehlhausen said in a postgame statement issued by Lewis and Clark State. "A lot of times we come out really strong and end weaker, or come out weak and end strong, and we just wanted to come out and be consistent."
LC State head coach Brian Orr was also pleased, especially with the defensive effort that saw the Yotes post just five points in the first quarter and six points in the third quarter.
"I thought we played really well this afternoon," Orr said. "I thought our defense was stellar the whole game. Offensively we had a lot of players step up and play well."
After falling behind ever-so-briefly in the first quarter, a three-pointer by Souvenir gave her team a 4-3 advantage and they never looked back. Souvenir finished the game with nine points, eight rebounds, three assists and two steals.
All but one Warrior scored on the night and the team shot 11 of 24 from the land of three points. LC State also won the rebound battle 45-35.
Lewis and Clark State was supposed to play at Whitworth on Tuesday but that game was canceled without a statement. Next up for the Warriors is a home series against Simpson (Calif.) beginning Friday at 6 p.m. in Lewiston, Idaho.
EWU women sidelined by COVID-19
The Eagles won’t be heading to Southern Utah this week and they’ve got COVID-19 to blame.
A press release issued Sunday night by Eastern Washington University noted that the women’s basketball team has been sidelined due to “COVID-19 issues within Eastern Washington’s program.” That development led to the cancelation of two games at Southern Utah that had been set for Thursday and Friday of this week.
Last week freshman Aaliyah Alexander earned Big Sky Conference Player of the Week honors by averaging 15 points, 11 rebounds and 5 assists per game in a pair or wins over Weber State. A native of Federal Way, Alexander posted double-doubles in both wins and is averaging a team-high 13 points per game.