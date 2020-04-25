Walking Away: Hulings’ farewell tour ends early

The very first lineup card Mark Hulings wrote out for R.A. Long was for a freshman game in the mid ’90s, but the fun began long before the home plate pleasantries.
That’s because Hulings made his team of fresh faced Lumberjacks run from their home field over to the diamond at Mark Morris. And then they hopped the fence to announce their arrival with a particular panache.
Back then Hulings was an assistant to the Rich Reeves regime with R.A. Long baseball. For the last eight years, though, he’s been the head honcho himself. But now, with his final season coaching the Jacks having come to a most curious conclusion, he looks back and laughs at those early antics.
“Was it a little bit of an intimidation technique? Sure. Would I do it again today? No. But is it something that those guys will remember forever? It sure was,” said Hulings with the hard earned perspective of a baseball elder statesman.
Hulings, who has spent a total of 17 years in a Lumberjack dugout, was planning on stepping down from his post at the end of this high school season. He wasn’t making a big fuss about it by telling the newspaper, and if you know Hulings at all that won’t surprise you. However, it was most certainly going to be an emotional experience for a man who has for so long been a fixture on a field near you.
“I’ve brought three of my boys through who played for me and this was going to be my last senior class that I was going to push through,” Hulings said.
A 1988 graduate of R.A. Long, Hulings first made a name for himself on the ballfields of Central Bambino where he helped power the AWPPW 580 squad coached by Mike and Don Street. Then he played four years of football and baseball for the Lumberjacks, acquiring All-League honors and MVP awards in both sports along the way.
But he was finished as a player in Longview, and a move over to Lower Columbia College made everybody happy. In 1990, Hulings brought home NWAC MVP honors and the Red Devils were NWAC champs under the watch of Steve Farrington.
Hulings then spent a year at Southwest Texas State before wrapping up his collegiate career at Linfield where he played for Scott Carnahan. It was during that say-goodbye senior season that the seeds of his coaching career were first planted and once he hung up his cleats for good Carnahan brought him back as an undergrad assistant and recruiter.
“Someone told me one time not to be in a hurry to surrender your uniform,” Hulings explained of his quick switch from player to coach.
That arrangement lasted for one season before Hulings returned to Longview and began curating another sturdy branch on his resume – Football coach. Hulings, who now teaches at Monticello Middle School, joined the Mustangs coaching staff and quickly began to help mold gridiron talent for the Lumberjacks just across the street.
While he kept on playing baseball in the PIL for Wilcox and Flagel Heat for three seasons, that quick jump into coaching, and the change from college baseball to middle school football, didn’t shock those who know him well.
“He was just such a student of the game when he was in high school and then when he came back here from Vancouver and got the Monticello football job his communication with us was just awesome,” former R.A. Long football and basketball coach, Kyle Fowler, said.
Fowler is one coach on a long list that Hulings makes sure to mention when asked who he looked up to back when he was a greenhorn on the sideline. After so many years as peers it appears the feeling has always been mutual.
“He was one of the better competitors that we ever had. He handled adversity better than almost anyone in the twenty years that I’d been coaching,” Fowler said. “He was an inspiration to our coaching staff even.”
Fowler remembered one time when Hulings suffered a high ankle sprain in the weeks leading up to a do-or-die game in the Lumberjacks gridiron playoff push. The injury was sustained when the smashmouth running back stepped in a hole that had been dug out by a horse that was temporarily using the practice field as a pasture.
Hulings wasn’t going to let some sort of bad luck get the best of the Jacks, though. He wasn’t about to be undone by some horse’s… hoof.
“That was a week, maybe two, before the game and he was supposed to be out for the season but he just fought his way back and I think he ended up with 100 yards rushing and we won the game,“ Fowler recalled. “We called him a raw dog because if he got hurt or he got drilled he’d just get up and he’d be fiery. He wanted to go. He wanted the ball. And he hated to lose.”
That passion never left Hulings even when he traded in the cleats and helmets for a whistle and a stopwatch. No matter the sport, or the level, he always brought the same expectations to his teams – Win or lose, they must outwork and out-will their opponents.
“My best coaching I had to do was at the Little League level because not only did you have to do great hands-on coaching but you had to win over the moms, the dads ,the aunts, the uncles, the grandmas and the grandpas,” Hulings said. “All levels have a special meaning to me but that youngest level, just to see their smiles and joys and the growth during the years that you have them is pretty cool.”
And there were plenty of smiles and joys, to be sure. In 2009 Hulings coached his oldest son, Trevor, with the Longview Babe Ruth team in the World Series. Then in 2014 he did the same thing with his youngest son, Tanner. The World Series opportunity skipped the middle brother, Brady, but the whole Hulings enterprise wound up wrapped up in too many summers of American Legion and All-Star baseball to count. Mark even joined the Cowlitz Black Bears staff with Grady Tweit for one summer under the sun in the West Coast League.
Looking back on his time in red and black Hulings has a few memories that stand out. He recalls fondly a couple of regional playoff runs back in the mid-90’s with Reeves and company, and he beams when he talks about the run to a 2nd place finish in state back in 2010. In 2018 he was even voted GSHL Coach of the Year when he led R.A. Long undefeated through league play.
As he looks back on a lifetime in sports Hulings has much to be proud of. In 2009 he was even selected to the Cowlitz County All-Century Team.
“It’s just been a really good ride and I’m humbled and grateful for all the opportunity to be around the boys every day,” Hulings said.
Specifically, he shouted out his assistant coaches like Tom Spellmeyer, Dave Gomez, and Josh Johnson, for helping him in so many ways during his time as skipper of the Lumberjacks. Even more specifically, he expressed gratitude to his wife Cori for letting him live the coach life for so many years.
Still, having the opportunity to walk away from the game on his own terms stings.
“It’s difficult to realize that you might not put that uniform on again but my kids know my passion and my love for the game. Sometimes we don’t get to choose how we go out,” Hulings said.
Looking back one more time at those younger days when he’d make his team run across the lake and scale the fence to face their crosstown foes, he can’t help but see how far he’s come.
“The longer you do this you learn it’s not about you. It’s about who you can serve,” Hulings explained.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!