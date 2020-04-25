Walking Away: Hulings’ farewell tour ends early

“That was a week, maybe two, before the game and he was supposed to be out for the season but he just fought his way back and I think he ended up with 100 yards rushing and we won the game,“ Fowler recalled. “We called him a raw dog because if he got hurt or he got drilled he’d just get up and he’d be fiery. He wanted to go. He wanted the ball. And he hated to lose.”

That passion never left Hulings even when he traded in the cleats and helmets for a whistle and a stopwatch. No matter the sport, or the level, he always brought the same expectations to his teams – Win or lose, they must outwork and out-will their opponents.

“My best coaching I had to do was at the Little League level because not only did you have to do great hands-on coaching but you had to win over the moms, the dads ,the aunts, the uncles, the grandmas and the grandpas,” Hulings said. “All levels have a special meaning to me but that youngest level, just to see their smiles and joys and the growth during the years that you have them is pretty cool.”