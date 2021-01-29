Waiting for a fortnight: TriCo optimistic about new restart rules, Southwest Region 2B’s frustrated

Thursday afternoon’s update to the COVID-19 reopening rules by Governor Inslee already had athletic directors and coaches in Washington scrambling.
For the teams in the West Region, which includes Toledo, Winlock, Ilwaco and Naselle, the news was great. Starting Monday, their region is set to move to Phase 2, which will release all of the teams from those high schools to begin practicing under more or less regular rules.
However, for the Southwest Region the update was a bit of a catch .22. On one hand, the region now only has to reach three of four COVID-19 recovery related metrics before advancing to Phase 2. On the other hand, those metrics will now be checked just once every two weeks, rather than once a week as had previously been the case. That means that teams in the Southwest Region will all have to wait until Feb. 15 before they can check the metrics again in hopes of returning to the field, or court, of preference.
Those schools in the TDN coverage area that will still have to wait include Castle Rock in the 1A TriCo, along with Toutle Lake, Kalama and Wahkiakum in the Central 2B League, and Three Rivers Christian in the 1B ranks.
In Castle Rock the Rockets athletic director, Neil Williamson was doing his best to take the update in stride, even as he looked 14 miles up the road and saw Winlock and Toledo getting ready to start their regular seasons next week.
“The good news for us is that as long as we make it (to Phase 2) in those first two weeks it’s really not going to have an adverse effect on what we had planned,” Williamson said. “This really gives us a better path and we’re anticipating now that we’re going to be in Phase 2 in that two weeks, so everybody’s gearing up for that.”
Castle Rock cross country will still be able to begin practices as previously scheduled on Monday, with their first meet set for Feb. 20. Girls soccer will also be able to practice under relatively normal conditions, but the football and volleyball teams will have to remain in small pods for workouts until reaching Phase 2.
Out in Cathlamet the pangs of disappointment were a bit stronger for Wahkiakum athletic director Rob Garrett. Down the highway a bit teams from Naselle and Ilwaco will be able to get going on Monday, but not the Mules. That’s because all of Wahkiakum County is lumped into the Southwest Region and thus stuck in Phase 1.
“It’s definitely a little frustrating. Us and Toutle and Kalama are in the not-so-good boat, but at the same time, I’m excited that somebody gets to play. It’s sad for our kids,” Garrett said. “It’s pretty tough living in the little, tiny town of Wahkiakum that’s literally been the safest county in the state most of the year, and we got to do nothing. Now that things are starting to open up, we unfortunately do not have the best numbers at this moment.
While Garrett no doubt wishes that Wahkiakum County could be reclassified as part of the West Region, he knows that ship has sailed and now the Mules will have to make the best of what’s left.
“I’m hoping that they get enough pushback that they at least take a look at things at the end of next week, and hopefully we can be in Phase 2 by the following week,” Garrett said.
Still, Garrett wishes that the state would make additional changes to the reopening plan in order to provide greater guarantees for students and athletes when, and if, they finally get the go-ahead.
“I think the change to two weeks from one week was probably in good intentions, that we’re only going to check every two weeks, so if you get to Phase 2 they made it easier to stay in Phase 2, which I also agree with,” Garrett explained. “We don’t want regions jumping back down to Phase 1 quickly, we want to give them a little time. I think that’s a good thing. I think they need to adjust that rule, keeping it at two weeks for dropping back down, but it’d be nice if they would still check it every week to allow a region to go to Phase 2 if they’re in Phase 1 currently.”
Meanwhile, with most of the Central 2B League getting ready to restart sports like football, volleyball, girls soccer and cross country, a scheduling problem is quickly developing. That’s because many teams from the West are currently slated to play teams from the Southwest, even though that’s not allowed by state rules. As Williamson tries to set a course for the Rockets, he’s actively tried to avoid putting teams from outside the Southwest Region on the schedule in order to avoid unnecessary cancellations.
“We’ve been trying to keep all of our schedules within the same Region. We’ve got teams just a few miles north of us that can play already but we’re still in Phase 1, so if we schedule with them we’re going to have to start canceling on them,” Williamson noted. “If you schedule outside of your reason you’re at the risk of losing a lot of games. You’re just not on the same playing field.”
Those problems will need to be addressed soon, too, as teams like Winlock and Toledo soccer are currently scheduled to open their seasons on Feb. 8 against Kalama and Stevenson, respectively.
At the moment, it’s unclear if Stevenson will even be joining the Central 2B this year as originally scheduled. On Thursday evening it was announced that Goldendale had joined the 1A TriCo for the year. That seemed to sweeten the pot for Stevenson to want to stay closer to home for their shortened seasons and rumors from the Columbia River gorge town were running rampant late in the week.
Thursday evening Stevenson also hired former White Salmon football and baseball coach, John Hallead, to serve as athletic director. Hallead spent his first day on the job in meetings with coaches and athletic directors and expected to have an update on the intentions of his newly adopted programs by next week.
As for a team like Toledo soccer, they are going full steam ahead until somebody tells them they can’t.
“We are also losing Kalama and Toutle Lake, which is three of the teams from our six team division that we had with Onalaska, Winlock and ourselves. It makes it a little bit complicated to figure out at this point. I came to the conclusion that I want my girls to have fun and learn from this experience, especially for next year, which could be right around the corner in the fall,” Vasquez explained. “If we have to we’ll go play 2A schools, like if Rochester is missing a game, or W.F. West is missing a game... I know we had a really good run last year finishing 5th in State for the first time in school history and we just really want to keep it going.”