Waiting for a fortnight: TriCo optimistic about new restart rules, Southwest Region 2B’s frustrated

While Garrett no doubt wishes that Wahkiakum County could be reclassified as part of the West Region, he knows that ship has sailed and now the Mules will have to make the best of what’s left.

“I’m hoping that they get enough pushback that they at least take a look at things at the end of next week, and hopefully we can be in Phase 2 by the following week,” Garrett said.

Still, Garrett wishes that the state would make additional changes to the reopening plan in order to provide greater guarantees for students and athletes when, and if, they finally get the go-ahead.

“I think the change to two weeks from one week was probably in good intentions, that we’re only going to check every two weeks, so if you get to Phase 2 they made it easier to stay in Phase 2, which I also agree with,” Garrett explained. “We don’t want regions jumping back down to Phase 1 quickly, we want to give them a little time. I think that’s a good thing. I think they need to adjust that rule, keeping it at two weeks for dropping back down, but it’d be nice if they would still check it every week to allow a region to go to Phase 2 if they’re in Phase 1 currently.”