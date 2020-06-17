Wahkiakum Track and Field: Throwers abound for Mules

Using just a half turn, she launched a throw of 117 feet, 3 inches, a personal best. She was just starting to get the hang of a full turn, suggesting an even longer throw was possible and a state championship in reach.

And, fortunately, the defending state champ (Hallee Lyman from Willapa Valley) never got a chance to defend her crown, so Merz’s senior season next year could put her at the top of the podium.

“She would have had a great year,” Garrett said. “She got second without a full turn at the disc, and that’s pretty impressive. Throwing with a pretty basic movement and just muscling it out there. She would’ve been our No. 1.”

On the boys side, Wahkiakum got a pair of throwers who never got a chance to compete.

Joseph Savelio and Elijah Dorian were both set to join the throwing section of the Mules track squad, and both had some potential to join Merz on a podium.

“Both those guys are very, very large kids,” Garrett said. “Lots of strength.”

So much strength that Savelio recently broke the school’s bench press record of 325 pounds. The last Garrett knew Savelio was at 335.