Wahkiakum Track and Field: Throwers abound for Mules

Coach: Rob Garrett (3rd year)
2019: Three state participants (Jansi Merz, discus, 2nd; Mckensi Fluckiger, triple jump, 12th; Charlie Ashe, 300m Hurdles)
Returners: 5
Seniors: 3
Track and field at Wahkiakum isn’t the most successful Mules program. Even coach Rob Garrett admitted that.
But what it does have is a solid throwing program, helped by the fact that Jack Osadchey, who happened to be working at the nearby fish hatchery, knew how to throw. And so he made the Mules into quite a good throwing team.
So much of throwing is knowing how to diagnose problems with your body, like pitching or hitting in baseball. Osadchey helped with that and built a foundation and culture with standards and expectations. And it yielded a state runner-up.
“He wasn’t going to be able to work with us this year, unfortunately, but he worked with us last year and really, really helped a lot of those kids,” Wahkiakum coach Rob Garrett said. “He definitely gave those kids a great foundation to build off of, and I think they would’ve done a really good job with that this year.”
That cadre is led by Jansi Merz. As a sophomore, she placed second in the discus at the 2B State Championships at Eastern Washington University.
Using just a half turn, she launched a throw of 117 feet, 3 inches, a personal best. She was just starting to get the hang of a full turn, suggesting an even longer throw was possible and a state championship in reach.
And, fortunately, the defending state champ (Hallee Lyman from Willapa Valley) never got a chance to defend her crown, so Merz’s senior season next year could put her at the top of the podium.
“She would have had a great year,” Garrett said. “She got second without a full turn at the disc, and that’s pretty impressive. Throwing with a pretty basic movement and just muscling it out there. She would’ve been our No. 1.”
On the boys side, Wahkiakum got a pair of throwers who never got a chance to compete.
Joseph Savelio and Elijah Dorian were both set to join the throwing section of the Mules track squad, and both had some potential to join Merz on a podium.
“Both those guys are very, very large kids,” Garrett said. “Lots of strength.”
So much strength that Savelio recently broke the school’s bench press record of 325 pounds. The last Garrett knew Savelio was at 335.
“They’re both very similarly built,” Garrett said. “Joe has a reputation for working a little harder physically, and obviously that showed with the bench record.”
Rounding out the seniors is Jamil Dimaano, a sprinter.
He ran the 200 meters at districts a year ago and finished eighth.
“Jamil was going to be our only returning senior,” Garrett said. “He almost made it to state. He was competitive at districts, I would say. He had an opportunity to get there. Didn’t make it to state, but I know he was really hoping to get there this year.”
