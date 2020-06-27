Wahkiakum Softball: Mules’ fresh start spoiled

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Coach: Garrett Miller (1st year)

2019 Record: 1-14

Total Players: 18

Seniors: 3

Wahkiakum had a stable full of brand new coaches this year and hopes were high around the bus barn that the Mules were about to find a few more diamonds in the rough this spring.

With 18 players making regular appearances until the season was halted, first year coach Garrett Miller had pieces to work with as he tried to find footing in the rough and tumble Central 2B League.

That encouraging turnout included three seniors for the Mules. Madeira Wynn would have put in work behind the plate on defense. Novella Hokkanen would have gloved it at first base and in the outfield, and Aubrie Montgomery would have worked from the slab in the pitchers circle.

That all would have happened, of course, except COVID-19 cares not for the plans of mice or Mules.

First-year assistant coach, Becky Dault, noted that the players had shown a resolve to hold each other accountable over the first, and only, weeks of the season.