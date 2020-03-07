Wahkiakum secures third in overtime

Reigha Niemeyer knew there wasn’t much time on the clock. She took a pass from Paige Mace at the baseline at had just two seconds to shoot.

She stayed calm, even while her feet were at an odd angle. She kept her form, even as the game hung in the balance. She ripped the net, providing the eventual game-winner in a 48-46 overtime contest with Northwest Christian (Colbert) to give Wahkiakum a third place finish at state for a second consecutive season.

“I was just hoping it went in, because it was kind of an ugly shot,” Niemeyer said.

Ugly enough that coach Rob Garrett had some jokes for her as the Mules waited to receive their third place trophy.

That ungainly play, though, is an indication of how Garrett coaches and what his players practice every day. He maintains that no matter what time is on the clock, no matter the situation or the stakes, the shot has to be the same, the release, the follow through, the confidence must all remain.

In overtime, with a possible second bonus period becoming seemingly unavoidable, Mace darted into the lane and found Niemeyer, who promptly did all those things.