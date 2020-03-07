Wahkiakum secures third in overtime

Reigha Niemeyer knew there wasn’t much time on the clock. She took a pass from Paige Mace at the baseline at had just two seconds to shoot.
She stayed calm, even while her feet were at an odd angle. She kept her form, even as the game hung in the balance. She ripped the net, providing the eventual game-winner in a 48-46 overtime contest with Northwest Christian (Colbert) to give Wahkiakum a third place finish at state for a second consecutive season.
“I was just hoping it went in, because it was kind of an ugly shot,” Niemeyer said.
Ugly enough that coach Rob Garrett had some jokes for her as the Mules waited to receive their third place trophy.
That ungainly play, though, is an indication of how Garrett coaches and what his players practice every day. He maintains that no matter what time is on the clock, no matter the situation or the stakes, the shot has to be the same, the release, the follow through, the confidence must all remain.
In overtime, with a possible second bonus period becoming seemingly unavoidable, Mace darted into the lane and found Niemeyer, who promptly did all those things.
“Your feet might not be set or whatever it is, but your shot, your release, your follow through needs to be the same way every time. It was pretty cool to have two of those,” Garrett said.
Mace, who had 15 points almost entirely in the first half endured a double team at the top of Northwest Christian’s 2-3 zone and was largely unheard from in the final three periods. Jansi Merz had 14 points and 19 rebounds, though struggled with the Crusaders’ physicality inside in front of unsympathetic officials.
As a consequence the two typical centers of gravity for Wahkiakum were thrown off balance down the stretch, forcing other Mules to do something, anything different to win.
So, Kimberlee Watkins went ahead and grabbed an offensive rebound at the end of regulation and banked in the putback. It was her only bucket of the day, but it was hugely important as it extended the season four more minutes.
Niemeyer hit a big three in overtime as well as her game-winner and Miya Kerstetter knocked down a big corner three. It’s more than simply notable that Wahkiakum got such important contributions from its role players, but that’s how these tight, stakes-laden games usually go.
“If we want to be a great team, everybody’s gotta be able to create their own shot, everbody’s gotta be able to take that shot when they get it,” Garrett said.
Plenty has already been said about the growth of this Mules squad this season. And now that this season has officially closed, it’s safe to start talking about next year, with essentially the whole roster returning.
The expectations will certainly ratchet up. The goal will not be to merely make the trip to Spokane, but to take home the gold ball that signifies state champion status.
This year’s Mules leaned into the sky-high expectations. They didn’t succumb to the pressures placed on their shoulders and instead used them as fuel in practice, after practice and in games. They flipped the headwind into a tailwind booster.
Garrett said at least one of his players talked about skipping spring sports to get in the gym and prep for the next basketball season. That wasn’t happening, Garrett said, but the excitement about the young Mules is palpable.
“I’m just ready for next year,” Niemeyer said. “I think we’re all gonna put a lot more time in in the offseason, so hopefully we’ll become even better.”
Wahkiakum jumped out to an early 12-2 lead behind some hot 3-point shooting but, of course, the Crusaders never went away.
Where the Mules struggled rebounding on Friday, they struggled getting back on defenses after misses at times on Saturday. NWC pushed the ball up the floor quickly, often catching retreating Mules in space while streaking Crusaders snuck in behind for layups.
But Wahkiakum managed to keep the score close. Merz grabbed every rebound close to her and finished with 19 boards even though any time the Mules dumped it down low she was swarmed. With 1:20 left in the third, Miya Kerstetter hit a corner three to put Wahkiakum back in the lead at 35-33.
NWC led most of the fourth, though, until Kerstetter skillfully tied it at 41 with a little scoop shot off the glass with a minute left.
Chiara Carey then drew a foul with 39 seconds left and made both freebies, giving NWC a 43-41 lead with 39 seconds left. Niemeyer traveled the next time down, but Ellie Sander dribbled out of bounds at the other end, giving Wahkiakum another chance.
Watkins got her putback to go with just two seconds left, and NWC’s would-be game-winning try banged off the backboard and four extra minutes were added to the clock.
“We love overtime,” Garrett said. “Overtime is an absolute blast. Overtime’s all about who’s got the mental strength. We love overtime. As soon as it went to overtime I was like, ‘I freakin’ love you guys. An extra four minutes to be on that court, I’ll take it.’ I’ll take an extra four minutes on that court any day.”
Niemeyer hit a catch-and-shoot three-pointer from the wing with two minutes left in overtime but then Merz fouled Sander with 1:04 left. It was her fifth and final foul of the contest.
After a Wahkiakum turnover — the Mules had 26 — Carey went to the line for a one-and-one. She made the first and missed the second, leaving the door wide open for Wahkiakum.
The Mules rode into that final moment confidently, Niemeyer’s off-balance but calm shot providing their final advantage.
“We had so much doubt, that it’s a big deal for us to make it back to the same spot as last year,” Niemeyer said.
The Mules finish the season with a record of 21-5 after placing fourth in the Central 2B League and first in the District 4 Tournament.
Wahkiakum 48, NW Christian 46
NW Christian 11 15 9 8 3 — 46
Wahkiakum 13 10 14 6 5 — 48
NW CHRISTIAN — Chiara Carey 20, Skyla Tunison 12, Ellie Sander 6, Natalie Smith 4, Makenzie Nelson 3, Avery Bowman 1, Jazlynn Johnson, Noami Turner, Eden Clemmer.
FG: 16 of 53 — .302. FT: 13 of 22 — .591. Reb: 36 (Smith 7).
WAHKIAKUM — Paige Mace 15, Jansi Merz 14, Reigha Niemeyer 11, Miya Kerstetter 5, Kimberlee Watkins 2, Emerald Niemela 1, Naia Freeman, Megan Leitz, Courtney Carlson, Alex Watkins.
FG: 17 of 54 — .315. FT: 5 of 8 — .625. Reb: 47 (Merz 19).