Wahkiakum Golf: Mules never make it out of the barn

“Logan, going forward, he’s going to be my man,” Vavoudis said. “The only thing that could keep him from being a champion is he’s a State basketball player.”

Last year Wahkiakum didn’t have any girls on the team. This year, though, they had three full timers and a fourth girl who was getting her feet wet. Next year they are hoping for even more Mules in the mix.

According to Vavoudis there’s one very specific reason the Mules’ are able to entice so many new kids out of the hallways to pick up the crooked stic. That’s because they’re blessed with a particularly friendly home course advantage at Skyline Golf.

“It’s a short nine-hole course and it’s very difficult,” Vavoudis said of the course that sits on the northside of Highway 4, not too far from Wahkiakum High School “They provide everything to us that we could ever need.”

Those accommodations include open tee times and unlimited range balls for the Mules. Under normal circumstances Vavoudis even helps keep his beasts of burden going in the right direction once school is out so that his players can get all the swings they need.

“Golf is really a summer sport and how good you are next year depends on how much time you spent on the course in the summer,” Vavoudis noted. “All of that success is due to Skyline Golf Course. They take care of us and we take care of the kids.”

