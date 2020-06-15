Wahkiakum Golf: Mules never make it out of the barn

Coach: Nick Vavoudis (4th season)
2018-19 Record: Boys (16-1), Girls (N/A)
Total Golfers: 16 (13 boys, 3 girls)
Seniors: 4
The consensus favorite to win the boys 1B/2B State tournament this year lives about 50 miles west of Cathlamet. But like Han Solo at the helm of the Millennium Falcon, the Mules of Wahkikaum were never interested in the odds.
Last year Wahkiakum’s golf team finished the season 16-1 and placed third as a team at State. Those wins included the upset of the year when both Tyler St. Onge and Logan LaBerge did the impossible by defeating Blake Kukula of Ilwaco in league play at Mint Valley.
Of course, Kukula wound up with the last laugh when he won his third straight State title later that spring. However, the fact remains that those two mules are the only golfers to ever beat Kukula in a regular season match.
St. Onge, a senior this year, wound up finishing sixth in State as a junior and trailed Kukula by just one stroke after the first day. He also made the cut as a sophomore and observers say he has the chops to swing it on the D1 college circuit.
“He went to State every year except his 8th grade year,” Wahkiakum coach, Nick Vavoudis, said.
LaBerge finished in fourth place at the State tournament last year and looked poised to make an even more impressive run as a junior.
“My sleeper was Logan Laberge,” Vavoudis added. “He hits the ball a ton.”
Still, it was St. Onge, who even Ilwaco coach Bob Enos admitted had the best shot at unseating Kukula in his attempt at a fourth straight state title this spring.
“You can’t say anybody outworked Blake Kukula but if anybody came close it’s Tyler St. Onge,” Vavoudis explained. “This kid is a perfectionist and he’s the only one left who could have contended with Blake.”
The Mules featured three other seniors this year in the form of Valente Guitron, Isaac Moon, and Cameron Moon. Other contenders for Wahkiakum included the likes of Kaleo Silva, William Guitron, and Braxton Johns.
“We were ready for the regular season but District was going to be a problem,” Vavoudis said, noting that Life Christian was going to be tough to beat because of their depth. “Still, our mission was to get that District title back. I just needed that third person to step up.”
With St. Onge’s underdog run at the State title cut short before it ever began the Mules are now trying to make plans for the summer as they prepare for next season. According to Vavoudis those prospects shouldn’t fall off a cliff like so many Westside Highway landslides. He noted that this year the team had seven players who cracked 40 on their scorecard. Next year they will feature three players who shoot in the 40’s and one player who can get into the 30’s.
“Logan, going forward, he’s going to be my man,” Vavoudis said. “The only thing that could keep him from being a champion is he’s a State basketball player.”
Last year Wahkiakum didn’t have any girls on the team. This year, though, they had three full timers and a fourth girl who was getting her feet wet. Next year they are hoping for even more Mules in the mix.
According to Vavoudis there’s one very specific reason the Mules’ are able to entice so many new kids out of the hallways to pick up the crooked stic. That’s because they’re blessed with a particularly friendly home course advantage at Skyline Golf.
“It’s a short nine-hole course and it’s very difficult,” Vavoudis said of the course that sits on the northside of Highway 4, not too far from Wahkiakum High School “They provide everything to us that we could ever need.”
Those accommodations include open tee times and unlimited range balls for the Mules. Under normal circumstances Vavoudis even helps keep his beasts of burden going in the right direction once school is out so that his players can get all the swings they need.
“Golf is really a summer sport and how good you are next year depends on how much time you spent on the course in the summer,” Vavoudis noted. “All of that success is due to Skyline Golf Course. They take care of us and we take care of the kids.”
