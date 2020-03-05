Wahkiakum enacts revenge on Toledo, advances to semifinals

“Megan made the comment after the regional game that, ‘Hey, I’m just playing. It feels like open gym. Just having fun,’” Garrett said. “That’s exactly where we want to be.”

What was interesting, though, was that Wahkiakum felt like it outrebounded Toledo. Garrett was effusive in his praise of Kimberlee Watkins and her job bodying up Spahr.

But the Indians outrebounded the Mules 37-32 with a 17-8 advantage on the offensive glass. Spahr still had double-digit rebounds, though Jansi Merz had more (14 to 11).

That isn’t to say that Watkins didn’t do a good job on Spahr. The Toledo post is good enough to get her numbers despite a ton of attention. It’s just simply a matter of limiting those opportunities.

“I thought Kim (Watkins) did an outstanding job on Stacie trying to keep her off the boards,” Garrett said. “That was her role. That was her big goal of the game, to outwork her and keep her off the boards and give ourselves a chance to win.”

“We know that we’re just gonna outwork them,” Merz added. “We just have so much confidence in our teammates and ourselves.”

That fill-in offensive performance is something the Indians desperately needed on Thursday.