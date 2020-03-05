Wahkiakum enacts revenge on Toledo, advances to semifinals

Rob Garrett has always tried to take it one game at a time.
But the Wahkiakum girls basketball team has been dealing with some illnesses lately and practice energy has lapsed. So before the regional contest against Adna, Garrett through that mindset out the window.
“You guys have to win three games,” he told them, hoping to generate some energy. “Three games, and you get to stand on that floor when the lights go off. You get to have your name announced. It’s the coolest feeling the world.
“That kinda got ’em going again.”
Wahkiakum held the advantage all afternoon, trailing 13-8 after the first quarter but never again after.
The Mules used a 10-0 second-quarter run to flip the ballgame to a 20-17 Wahkiakum lead, and the Mules never gave it back.
It wasn’t for a lack of Toledo trying, however.
A pair of Stacie Spahr free throws cut the Mules lead to two at 22-20, but a pair of Mace free throws pushed it back to four. Then Spahr hit a bucket, but a Leitz four-point play and a Leitz 3-pointer stretched the lead back out to nine.
In the relative absence of Mace, Leitz has been a stalwart for the Mules, flying around defensively on the perimeter and providing the kind of perimeter scoring that Mace normally provides.
“Megan made the comment after the regional game that, ‘Hey, I’m just playing. It feels like open gym. Just having fun,’” Garrett said. “That’s exactly where we want to be.”
What was interesting, though, was that Wahkiakum felt like it outrebounded Toledo. Garrett was effusive in his praise of Kimberlee Watkins and her job bodying up Spahr.
But the Indians outrebounded the Mules 37-32 with a 17-8 advantage on the offensive glass. Spahr still had double-digit rebounds, though Jansi Merz had more (14 to 11).
That isn’t to say that Watkins didn’t do a good job on Spahr. The Toledo post is good enough to get her numbers despite a ton of attention. It’s just simply a matter of limiting those opportunities.
“I thought Kim (Watkins) did an outstanding job on Stacie trying to keep her off the boards,” Garrett said. “That was her role. That was her big goal of the game, to outwork her and keep her off the boards and give ourselves a chance to win.”
“We know that we’re just gonna outwork them,” Merz added. “We just have so much confidence in our teammates and ourselves.”
That fill-in offensive performance is something the Indians desperately needed on Thursday.
Indians leading scorer Kal Schaplow scored just 10 points on 5-of-16 shooting and did not hit a three. Stacie Spahr had 11 rebounds, but just nine points.
Marina Smith did her best to fill in with 14 points and Greenlee Clark had 12, but the fact that Spahr and Schaplow combined for just 19 a game after combining for 37 was a lot to make up.
“I thought our other players though (stepped up),” Toledo coach Brian Layton said. “Marina Smith hit some big shots. Greenlee Clark hit some big shots. It’s good for them to be on this stage. They’re gonna be back next year. We need those other girls to score. We’re gonna have a rough night shooting sometimes.”
But it was still close.
No matter what kind of run Wahkiakum used, Toledo crawled back in.
Wahkiakum built a nine-point lead at 44-35 after a pair of Mace free throws with five minutes to play, but Toledo slowly cut into it, a Spahr basket with 2:51 to play in the fourth lowering the deficit to five at 46-42.
But Mace came right down the floor and ripped through a pull-up three, a familiar sight that had become a recent rarity.
“It was nice to see her have nothing but confidence,” Garrett said. “When she pulled up for that I was
Toledo didn’t have much of an answer after than that, other than to foul and hope Wahkiakum missed its free throws.
The Mules did not.
They were 14-of-15 from the line on the day, a team percentage of 93 percent, which is wildly impressive.
Leitz, a sophomore, hit a pair, as did Reigha Niemeyer, a freshman. They sandwiched a Smith three, and the Mules head to the semifinals against either La Conner or defending champ Tri-Cities Prep. At time of writing, La Conner led big at the half.
“They’re in a good spot right now,” Garrett said. “I think they really, really trust each other.”
Toledo, meanwhile, has to refocus.
The Indian’s goal, Layton said, was to lift a trophy, and they’re close to that. But they have one more game to win, which requires a quick flushing of Thursday’s loss.
“We’re just focused on getting a trophy,” Smith said. “We’re gonna give it our all. We wanted to beat (Wahkiakum), but we’ll be fine.”
Wahkiakum plays at 3:45 p.m. while Toledo starts at 10:30 a.m.
Wahkiakum 55, Toledo 48
Toledo 13 9 9 17 — 48
Wahkiakum 8 23 9 15 — 55
TOLEDO — Marina Smith 14, Greenlee Clark 12, Kal Schaplow 10, Stacie Spahr 9, Gracie Madill 3, Haleigh Holmes, Emma Cline-Maier, Grace Tauscher.
FG: 20 of 61 — .328. FT: 4 of 6 — .667. Reb: 37 (Spahr 11).
WAHKIAKUM — Megan Leitz 15, Jansi Merz 13, Paige Mace 12, Kimberlee Watkins 6, Reigha Niemeyer 6, Alex Watkins 3, Courtney Carlson, Miya Kerstetter, Emerald Niemela.
FG: 17 of 44 — .386. FT: 14 of 15 — .933. Reb: 32 (Merz 14).