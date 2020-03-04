Wahkiakum eliminated at the buzzer by Lake Roosevelt

Lake Roosevelt celebrated at the east end of Spokane Arena, its season extended miraculously.

But Wahkiakum was in shock. Mules crouched or stood hands on hips, unable to process the fact that No. 6 Lake Roosevelt’s Soarin Marchand hit a buzzer-beating running 3 which eliminated No. 11 Wahkiakum 62-59 on Wednesday.

It hurt, as well it should. Even through the pain and devastation, Wahkiakum knows something. It knows even playing on this floor was an accomplishment. And there will be another dawn.

“It’s tough,” Mules coach Todd Souvenir said. “To lose like that — he made a tough shot. That game came down to who executed in the last minute. Both teams missed plenty of opportunities in that last minute. He had a running shot, a tough 3, and he knocked it down.”

It was a Cinderella run to even get to the final eight.

Wahkiakum was the six seed out of the Central 2B League, then pulled some upsets, won its regional game, and snuck in to the state tournament as a No. 11.

The road to Spokane was longer for the Mules than any of the eight other teams, but it ended the most abruptly.