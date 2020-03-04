Wahkiakum eliminated at the buzzer by Lake Roosevelt

Lake Roosevelt celebrated at the east end of Spokane Arena, its season extended miraculously.
But Wahkiakum was in shock. Mules crouched or stood hands on hips, unable to process the fact that No. 6 Lake Roosevelt’s Soarin Marchand hit a buzzer-beating running 3 which eliminated No. 11 Wahkiakum 62-59 on Wednesday.
It hurt, as well it should. Even through the pain and devastation, Wahkiakum knows something. It knows even playing on this floor was an accomplishment. And there will be another dawn.
“It’s tough,” Mules coach Todd Souvenir said. “To lose like that — he made a tough shot. That game came down to who executed in the last minute. Both teams missed plenty of opportunities in that last minute. He had a running shot, a tough 3, and he knocked it down.”
It was a Cinderella run to even get to the final eight.
Wahkiakum was the six seed out of the Central 2B League, then pulled some upsets, won its regional game, and snuck in to the state tournament as a No. 11.
The road to Spokane was longer for the Mules than any of the eight other teams, but it ended the most abruptly.
“Right now we’re all kinda devastated, just (with) how it ended,” Logan LaBerge said. “I think we achieved more than a lot of us thought we would, maybe, at the beginning of the season, and a lot of people outside our team thought we would.”
Early on, though, it felt like Wahkiakum would surely advance.
The Mules adjusted to the vastly different surroundings well, despite having never played at Spokane Arena before.
Brodie Avalon, a freshman, hit two first-quarter 3s. Jake Leitz was 3-for-3 from the field. LaBerge, who played all 32 minutes, hit a 3 as well.
Wahkiakum jumped out to a 10-2 lead, letting Lake Roosevelt jack its 3s and doing its best to check 6-foot-6 Tyler Jordan.
It largely worked.
Brody Carlson got hot in the second quarter and Wahkiakum kept Lake Roosevelt at arm’s length for much of the first half, even building an 11-point lead at 35-24 near halftime.
But Wahkiakum has been on both sides of wild comebacks, so the Mules weren’t quite counting their eggs yet.
“In districts we played Ilwaco. We were up 24 at halftime,” LaBerge said. “We’ve seen things like that happen. We’ve been on the other side of it coming back from that.”
Lake Roosevelt tweaked some things in the second half.
They applied more defensive pressure to guards like Avalon and LaBerge, which was rather successful in limiting Leitz’s touches, even if he did lead the Mules with 21 points and 12 boards.
At the other end, the Raiders were more patient, not rushing up 3s and trying to find Jordan inside.
Sam Wapato, who didn’t play last week in Lake Roosevelt’s regional loss to Toutle Lake, was dangerous all afternoon, leading the Raiders with 18 points, all but four of which came on the 3-ball.
You have free articles remaining.
The slight changes paid huge dividends for Lake Roosevelt as they crawled back in.
Leitz scored on the third quarter’s first possession to give Wahkiakum a 37-27 lead, then Carlson added a basket later to stretch it back out to seven at 41-34.
And here is where Lake Roosevelt made its move.
Marchand hit a 3, Hunter Whitelaw (12 points, 10 rebounds), added two buckets, then the Raiders claimed four points at the line. All told, it was an 11-0 run that put Lake Roosevelt up 45-41 with 2:28 to play in the third period.
But Wahkiakum, with just one senior, came back.
That one senior, KC Beery, hit a huge 3 midway through the fourth quarter, cutting the Lake Roosevelt lead to four at 51-47.
LaBerge hit a 3 a minute later, getting Wahkiakum within two, Leitz hit a rare 3 to get Wahkiakum within one at 54-53, then Carlson hit a 3 with 2:06 left to put the Mules ahead 56-54, their first lead since 41-39 midway through the third quarter.
“I thought our guys responded well,” Souvenir said. “They never gave up. They trusted each other, made the extra passes and knocked down some shots to give ourselves a chance to win.”
Lake Roosevelt and Wahkiakum traded 3s until it sat tied at 59 with 44 seconds left after a pair of Cam St. Pierre free throws. Lake Roosevelt called timeout after St. Pierre’s second and put up a press.
Wahkiakum turned it right over, but Wapato’s corner 3 rimmed out and Avalon scooped up the long rebound but couldn’t get very far before Wapato fouled him, prompting a Wahkiakum stoppage.
Souvenir drew up a play that put the ball in Leitz’s hands, but his bullet pass to Carlson was high and leaked through his hands with 7.5 seconds left.
Marchand used a clever little move to lose Beau Rose, caught the inbound on the run and hit his running 3 as time expired, sending Lake Roosevelt to the moon and Wahkiakum to its knees.
It wasn’t a bad season. Wahkiakum surprised a lot of people. They’ll be back in Spokane.
“I think we all loved the experience here,” LaBerge said. “Playing on this floor, it’s nothing like any other game. I think we’re all gonna be hungry for next year and bring home a trophy instead of losing on Wednesday.”
Lake Roosevelt 62, Wahkiakum 59
Wahkiakum 17 18 9 15 — 49
Lake Roosevelt 10 17 20 15 — 62
WAHKIAKUM — Jake Leitz 21, Brody Carlson 15, Logan LaBerge 10, Brodie Avalon 10, KC Beery 3, Beau Rose, Kyler Sause, Ashden Niemeyer.
FG: 21 of 48 — .438 FT: 6 of 10 — .600 Reb: 32 (Leitz 12)
LAKE ROOSEVELT — Sam Wapato 18, Soarin Marchand 13, Hunter Whitelaw 12, Tyler Jordan 5, Cam St. Pierre 4, Adam George 4, Kyle Edmo 3, Tyson Nicholson 3, Gabe Waters.
FG: 22 of 55 —.400 FT: 9 of 11 —.667 Reb: 31 (Whitelaw 10)