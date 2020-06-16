Wahkiakum Baseball: Mules kicked by COVID

Coach: Marc Niemeyer (7th year)
2019: 13-10 (5th in Central 2B League)
Returning starters: 5
Seniors: 1
Nobody wants to punt on seasons. Players and coaches alike hardly ever enter a competitive campaign, settling for less than the goal of a league/district/state championship.
But sometimes it’s unavoidable. Such was the case for the Wahkiakum baseball team entering. Blessed with a single senior and state title favorite Kalama reigning over the Central 2B League, the Mules were hoping to develop and gain valuable experience, but never got the chance.
“They would’ve won it all. There’s no question,” Mules coach Marc Niemeyer said of the vaunted Chinooks. “That team’s stacked. They’re loaded. Everybody was basically competing to get that next spot, really.”
It left Wahkiakum in the cold in terms of development, which would have been massively important with perhaps a window opening up next year.
“It’s a big loss,” Marc Niemeyer said. “One thing that we gained from year to year, the kids work so hard. I know everybody says they work hard at practice and all that, but they work their butts off.”
“A ton of potential. Obviously going into their senior year, we’re pushing for that final four spot. As passionate as these guys are about the game, they’re really missing it.”
The young Mules were led by solo senior KC Beery, who returned to the diamond just last year after stepping away from the game after his fifth grade year.
Niemeyer expected Beery to start in left field and bat fifth. The former is an indication of Beery’s athleticism. The latter is an indication of his raw talent, even if he was away from the game during some crucial formative years.
“He’s just an athlete,” Niemeyer said.
Beery is no stranger to being one of a few seniors on his squads. He was one of two seniors on the Mules hoops squad which made a surprise run to Spokane for the state tournament and was just one of three seniors on the Mules’ football team in the fall.
“My junior group is super passionate about baseball, so I have a ton of leadership in that group,” Niemeyer said. “They just look to him as a guy who’s always gonna get the job done and work hard. Bring-your-lunch-pail-to-work kinda guy.”
That junior group is definitely a good one.
It features coach’s son Ashden Niemeyer, Beau Carlson and Tristan Collupy, all three of whom will be five-year starters when next season commences, meaning they started as eighth-graders.
Ashden Niemeyer hit .444 a year ago as a sophomore with 11 walks to just two strikeouts and five runs, five doubles and a team-best 28 RBI.
Carlson hit a pair of home runs last season to go with a .375 average and an 18/4 BB/SO ratio.
Collupy, too, was over .300 at .308. He also had a wild BB/SO ratio at 12/2 and drove in 12 runs.
All that production, plus contributions from guys like Damion Curl and Chance Cothren, would’ve made Wahkiakum a tough out.
The potential problem area for the Mules would’ve been on the hill.
Wahkiakum has been used to owning one of the league’s best pitchers. The problem, though, is the Mules didn’t have anyone to plug and play after the departure of Luke Brown as had been in the past.
This season would have been a great opportunity to get innings for Curl, Ashden Niemeyer, Brody and Beau Carlson.
“I feel like we would’ve gained so much growth that they needed, especially my pitching staff,” Marc Niemeyer said.
