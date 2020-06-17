Wahkiakum Baseball: Mules kicked by COVID-19

“A ton of potential. Obviously going into their senior year, we’re pushing for that final four spot. As passionate as these guys are about the game, they’re really missing it.”

The young Mules were led by solo senior KC Beery, who returned to the diamond just last year after stepping away from the game after his fifth grade year.

Niemeyer expected Beery to start in left field and bat fifth. The former is an indication of Beery’s athleticism. The latter is an indication of his raw talent, even if he was away from the game during some crucial formative years.

“He’s just an athlete,” Niemeyer said.

Beery is no stranger to being one of a few seniors on his squads. He was one of two seniors on the Mules hoops squad which made a surprise run to Spokane for the state tournament and was just one of three seniors on the Mules’ football team in the fall.

“My junior group is super passionate about baseball, so I have a ton of leadership in that group,” Niemeyer said. “They just look to him as a guy who’s always gonna get the job done and work hard. Bring-your-lunch-pail-to-work kinda guy.”

That junior group is definitely a good one.