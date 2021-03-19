Volleyball Roundup: Woodland reaches District semis; Lassies and Jills get up the hill, Monarchs and Rockets fall

“Y and Kamaia had good games. It was just nice to see them swing hard,” Nailon said.

Miranda Bergquist was able to shake off a case of the doldrums lingering from the loss earlier in the week to set 11 assists and post two kills for R.A. Long. Danni Hopper got in on the good action, too, with five kills and three digs in the win.

“The first and second sets were pretty slow and then the third set we came out and played tough. We played big at the net and passed better,” Nailon said. “It was a good way to end our season.”

After the game the Lumberjills had to say goodbye to MaKayla Jenkins and Marissa Gregory, a pair of seniors who played their final game for the red and black attack. The Jills will look to paper over those departures next season in part with the return of outside hitter Jorden Williamson who had to sit out this season with a knee injury.

“I would have liked to have made it to Saturday but it’s nice to go out with a win,” Nailon added. “I really like where we are at for next season.”

Goldendale gums up Rockets’ gears