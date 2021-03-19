Volleyball Roundup: Woodland reaches District semis; Lassies and Jills get up the hill, Monarchs and Rockets fall

Tubers too tough for Monarchs
RIDGEFIELD — Mark Morris saw its hopes of playing for a 2A District IV volleyball title evaporate Tuesday with a 25-18, 25-9, 25-19 loss to the first place Spudders, but that doesn’t mean the Monarchs are out of options. Instead, the girls in blue and red will get to hit the court one more time for a consolation contest on Saturday.
Thursday, though, Mark Morris fell victim to a first rate Ridgefield team that’s coming off of back-to-back State titles and hasn’t lost a match all season. The win for the Spudders sends them to the semifinals of the tournament.
“We fought hard but struggled to play consistent. We struggled with serve receive, and in turn couldn’t get the hitting attempts we needed to be efficient,” Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt said. “We fought back in the third set and ended the night playing better. Saturday we are looking to start quicker.”
Ellie Weber led the Monarchs with six kills and five aces. Andee Whitman and Emma Fisher added five, and four kills, respectively. Kendall Blondin facilitated the offense with 16 assists. Isabella Merzoin added four aces.
Defensively, Mark Morris leaned on Madi Noel to keep the Spudders from burying every ball beneath the floorboards. Noel finished with 18 digs and Fisher added six more. Weber and Blondin posted four digs each. Weber also handled 83 percent of the serves that came her way while Merzoian and Fisher managed to get into system on two thirds of the serves that hit their hands.
Mark Morris will get on the bus and suit up again Saturday to take on Columbia River for one last match. On Thursday, River was swept by Woodland to wind up on the bottom side of the bracket.
“The seniors are sad that it’s ending, but excited to play with this special team one more time,” Hewitt said. “This game wasn’t originally scheduled on the first bracket, so allowing this game to happen is a great way for us to get one more memory together. We will be sad to lose Andee (Whitman) and Mariah (Bost). They are bright lights in our program. Hopefully we can end our season strong for them.”
Woodland clear cuts River to reach semis
VANCOUVER — The Beavers were able to avenge one of their few losses of the season on Thursday, and they couldn’t have picked a better time to do it. On the road to play Columbia River in the 2A District IV volleyball tournament, Woodland swept Columbia River 25-22, 25-21, 25-23.
“The entire team played outstanding, it was a really amazing team win and I am so proud of them!” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said.
Emma Swett led the Beavers with a team-high 28 kills and added 15 digs for good measure. Mackenzie Gilchrist played the part of distributor against Columbia River with a team-high 38 assists. Lucy George added nine kills and Kennedy Huesties notched eight kills, including the game-winner.
Leanna Russell kept the Beavers offense on the attack with a team-high 27 digs and Elizabeth Hurn added 15 digs. Huesties and Kyley Storie each added two blocks to Woodland defenses, with Storie notching three kills for fun. Madison Gosser added three aces and five digs to the Beavers’ happy stat line.
The win sets Woodland up with a Saturday semifinal date against Tumwater from the Evergreen Conference. The championship match will be played later that day, with Ridgefield and W.F. West on the other side of the bracket.
Jills sweep Eagles, fly into the offseason
VANCOUVER — It wasn’t exactly how R.A. Long would have liked to have seen their season end, but it wasn’t bad as far as consolation offerings go. After falling in their 2A GSHL volleyball tournament opener on Tuesday the Lumberjills bounced back in a big way with a 25-23, 25-15, 25-12 sweep over Hudson’s Bay on the road Thursday.
“It was just another team effort,” R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon said. “Most teams have a horse. We don’t really have a horse. We need nine people so we can plug people in where we need it.”
Against the Eagles, the Jills were finding their spots and using their roster to maximum advantage as they got stronger and more confident as the set wins mounted.
Y Ta turned in a balanced performance for the Jills with nine kills, six aces and four digs. while Kamia Tootoosis-Didier added 10 kills and three digs.
“Y and Kamaia had good games. It was just nice to see them swing hard,” Nailon said.
Miranda Bergquist was able to shake off a case of the doldrums lingering from the loss earlier in the week to set 11 assists and post two kills for R.A. Long. Danni Hopper got in on the good action, too, with five kills and three digs in the win.
“The first and second sets were pretty slow and then the third set we came out and played tough. We played big at the net and passed better,” Nailon said. “It was a good way to end our season.”
After the game the Lumberjills had to say goodbye to MaKayla Jenkins and Marissa Gregory, a pair of seniors who played their final game for the red and black attack. The Jills will look to paper over those departures next season in part with the return of outside hitter Jorden Williamson who had to sit out this season with a knee injury.
“I would have liked to have made it to Saturday but it’s nice to go out with a win,” Nailon added. “I really like where we are at for next season.”
Goldendale gums up Rockets’ gears
GOLDENDALE — Castle Rock couldn’t maintain their trajectory Thursday as Goldendale brought the Rockets back down to earth with a four set win in 1A District IV volleyball action with scores of 25-14, 24-26, 25-21, 25-16.
“We had several positive aspects of the game and some amazingly long rallies against a very tall and talented team overall,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “Goldendale’s setter moves the ball around well and is a significant force on their team.”
Brooke Wirkkala helped to steady the Rockets as much as possible with six kills, eight service points and 11 digs. Jordyn Burkes added six kills and six blocks while Paige Kessler notched five kills and five blocks.
Payton Ricketts was solid defensively for the girls in red, too, with nine digs, while Sunshine Watkins posted 16 digs and five service points.
“I am proud of how my team continued to push through every point, stayed positive and were very competitive all night,” Bayes said.
Castle Rock (8-3, 3-3 league) is set to host La Center on Saturday at 11 a.m.
Lassies leave Falcons grounded
KELSO — Kelso put the Falcons away in short fashion Thursday night with set sores of 25-11, 25-10, 25-8 in a 3A/4A Greater St. Helens volleyball action.
Bella Hadaller and Erin Tack were each good for 13 kills in the win, while Hadaller added four aces from the service stripe. Presley Nippert and Natalie Fraley each added a half dozen kills to the winning tally.
Of course, the Lassies have a bunch of big hitters to lean on for offense, but according to coach Michelle
Mury, the win over Prairie was more indicative of her team’s ability to play smart and focused volleyball.
“I want to celebrate the entire team because we had very few unforced errors,” Mury said. “Serves and serve receive was near perfect.”
Annalee Johnson added four aces for the Lassies and Ashley Noah posted three kills to go with her team-high 32 assists. On defense, Rilee Gourde helped keep Kelso on the attack with 16 digs.
Kelso (7-1) is set to host Skyview next Wednesday.