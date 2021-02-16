Volleyball Roundup: Toledo earns first win of season with sweep of Onalaska

TOLEDO — The snowstorm that hit the area over the weekend meant that the Toledo volleyball team had to wait a few more days to try to bounce back from its season-opening loss. But once they got back on the court, the Indians did just what they set out to do with a clean sweep of Onalaska, beating the Loggers 25-12, 25-23, 25-7 Tuesday.

“I feel like they came out tonight and they did the things that they worked on, which really makes me happy as a coach,” Toledo coach Candace Maier said.

Mainly, Maier said, the Indians had been working on both sides of the serving game — both keeping their own serves on the court and tightening up serve-receive to keep the offense rolling.

Toledo succeeded on the first front spectacularly. The Indians finished with 14 kills as a team, led by eight from senior setter Emma Cline-Maier.

“If I asked her to go deep, she’d go deep,” Maier said. “Then she’d drop them short so they would try to adjust on the court. Then we would just do the opposite thing. Her serve consistency went way, way up this game.”

Senior Rylie Pliler added four kills of her own, and junior Brynn Williams added two.