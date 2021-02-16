Volleyball Roundup: Toledo earns first win of season with sweep of Onalaska

TOLEDO — The snowstorm that hit the area over the weekend meant that the Toledo volleyball team had to wait a few more days to try to bounce back from its season-opening loss. But once they got back on the court, the Indians did just what they set out to do with a clean sweep of Onalaska, beating the Loggers 25-12, 25-23, 25-7 Tuesday.
“I feel like they came out tonight and they did the things that they worked on, which really makes me happy as a coach,” Toledo coach Candace Maier said.
Mainly, Maier said, the Indians had been working on both sides of the serving game — both keeping their own serves on the court and tightening up serve-receive to keep the offense rolling.
Toledo succeeded on the first front spectacularly. The Indians finished with 14 kills as a team, led by eight from senior setter Emma Cline-Maier.
“If I asked her to go deep, she’d go deep,” Maier said. “Then she’d drop them short so they would try to adjust on the court. Then we would just do the opposite thing. Her serve consistency went way, way up this game.”
Senior Rylie Pliler added four kills of her own, and junior Brynn Williams added two.
On the other side, Maier said that her team did a much better job on serve-receive, setting up the offense and siding out instead of giving up the big runs they did in last week's season-opening loss to Adna.
Senior outside hitter Kate Demery shared the team lead with eight kills, in just her second game back after major knee surgery.
“It’s great to see her start to gain that momentum and confidence back,” Maier said. “It’s really exciting.”
Pliler also finished on eight kills for Toledo. Williams added six kills and senior middle blocker Stacie Spahr had four.
Next up, Toledo (1-1) will have their first road game of the season Thursday, when they head south to take on Kalama.
Ilwaco swept by Raymond
ILWACO — A few days after getting canceled midway through what was on its way to being its first win of the season against Ocosta, the Fishermen netters couldn’t figure out a tough Raymond side, losing in three sets to the Seagulls, 25-13, 25-23, 25-17 on Tuesday.
“Raymond is just a really good team,” Ilwaco coach Stephanie Ellsworth said. “They let nothing drop. They’ve always been that kind of team.”
Much like their season-opening loss to South Bend, the second set was by far the best for the Fishermen. Ellsworth said she juggled her rotation a bit after a tough first set and managed to find something that clicked better for her team.
“The girls were just working hard and working together and staying positive,” Ellsworth said. “It just didn’t work in the third set. It’s always a guessing game to see how they’re going to do their rotation and how you can make sure you have the right people in the right place.”
The Fishermen (0-2) will get an early rematch against South Bend next, hitting the road to take on the Indians Thursday.
Mules make short work of MWP
CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum took 15 months off and then got right to work here Tuesday sweeping Morton-White Pass in their season-opening Central 2B League volleyball contest. The Mules won 25-11, 25-7, 25-15.
Jansi Merz led Wahkiakum with nine kills, while MJ Neves dished 15 assists.
“It was a good overall initial effort,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said. “We had some successes and found some things that could use some growth, but overall we were thankful to have the opportunity to compete.”
Arrow Rose kept the pressure on the T-Wolves with seven aces from the service stripe and Reigha Niemeyer posted seven digs to keep the Mules’ offense working. Megan Leitz and Jordyn Watson added five kills each for the winners.
Wahkiakum (1-0) is scheduled to host Winlock (0-2) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Kalama puts the screws to Winlock
WINLOCK — The Kalama defense was stingy all night Tuesday as the Chinooks swept the Cardinals 25-9, 25-8, 25-11 in Central 2B League volleyball action.
Tuesday was the season-opener for the Chinooks but they showed little sign of rust from the layover. Marlee Vickers led the Kalama offense with 14 kills and Kendal Collins added nine kills. Rhegan O’Neil delivered 28 assists in the winning effort.
“Man it feels so good to be back on the court!” Kalama coach Jenni O’Neil told The Daily News.
Kalama (1-0) is scheduled to host Toledo (1-1) on Thursday at 7 p.m.
Spudders spank Monarchs in season debut
RIDGEFIELD — On Tuesday the Monarchs found out what happens when power meets inertia. After more than a year away from the bright lights of a real life volleyball match Mark Morris made their return to action against the Spudders only to be turned away 25-20, 25-9, 25-12.
That first set, though, provided enough positivity for Mark Morris to build off as they jump feet first into their long-delayed season.
Madi Noel was a bright spot for the Monarchs with a team-high 86% on serve receive to along with 25 digs. Ellie Weber was able to handle 73% of her serve receive opportunities while posting four kills and two blocks. Maria Bost added seven digs to help hold back a potent team of Spudders for as long as possible.
“I’m proud of how scrappy we played. Ridgefield is a great team and we played them well considering we have only practiced together once,” Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt said. “I’m excited to see us grow over the season.”
Andee Whitman, Reagan Wilkinson, and Isabella Merzoian all added three kills for the Monarchs.
Mark Morris (0-1) is scheduled to play at R.A. Long (0-0) on Thursday.
Fighting Ducks foil Napavine
NAPAVINE — Toutle Lake got their "fall" volleyball season started off right here, Tuesday, as they downed the Tigers in four sets 25-14, 24-26, 25-18, and 25-18.
The Ducks came into the contest behind the Tigers in on-court experience. That's because Napavine was able to begin play one week earlier based on COVID-19 metrics. On Tuesday, though, that discrepancy in experience seemed to make little difference.
Molly Donald led Toutle Lake with eight kills. Ileigh Lynn added seven kills while Marissa Smith and Grace Hadaller notched six kills each.
"It felt good to be back on the court," Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian told The Daily News. "We have some work to do but this group will get there. Very proud of how they played tonight."
Jordyn Grabenhorst led the Fighting Ducks with18 assists. Natalie Bair added 14 assists while Makinnley Byman kept Toutle on the offensive from the servies stripe.