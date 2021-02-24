Volleyball Roundup: Rockets tame Wildcats in four

Kalama (4-0) is slated to go to Randle to take on Morton-White Pass on Thursday.

Cards drop thriller to Mountaineers

WINLOCK — With so much uncertainty and change surrounding this year’s volleyball season, the Winlock coaching staff decided to hold Senior Day early in the season. On Tuesday, the match that followed made the night all the more memorable, as the Mountaineers took down the Cardinals in a five-set thriller, 21-25, 26-24, 26-24, 18-25, 15-13.

“I’m super proud of them,” Winlock coach Chastity Pennington said. “Obviously they wanted the win, and obviously they’re disappointed. Like I told them, if we would have gone out there and smashed it and won in three sets, that would be cool, we won, and that would be something they would remember. But having the fight that we fought, and putting up the fight that we put up, that’s going to stick with them. They should be super, super proud and own that pride.”

It was a match that saw two sets go beyond 25 points, a fifth set that nearly went beyond 15, and one final rally to finish it that Pennington said seemed like it would never end.