Volleyball Roundup: Rockets tame Wildcats in four

LA CENTER — Castle Rock kept up its winning ways in its first 1A action of the season, taking down La Center in four sets, 25-23, 25-15, 20-25, 25-23.
“It was really nice to see them be able to come together as a team and push through to get the victory,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said.
Despite taking the first two sets, the Rockets found themselves in a bit of a rough spot late. After they dropped the third set, the Wildcats kept up the momentum, jumping out to a 21-16 lead in the fourth.
Bayes said she told her team to stop focusing on executing perfectly, and to simplify their approach on offense. The Rockets did the above, and rattled off a 9-2 run to seal the victory.
“We had to run a lot of out-of-system balls,” Bayes said. “(It was) just looking for ball placement and not so much 10-foot-line hits, and putting the ball where they’re not. They really came around and hit those deep corners really well to help us end the match.”
Brooke Wirkkala led the Rockets with nine kills, and also had 11 digs. Freshman middle block Kynsi Bays was second on the team with eight kills, and Hannah Coleman had six. Senior setter Ranae Holter dished out 35 assists on the night, and added five kills of her own.
Castle Rock (2-0) is scheduled to face Goldendale in a Saturday road matchup.
2A: Monarchs Sweep Eagles
Mark Morris beat Hudson’s Bay in straight sets Tuesday on Ted M. Natt Court, winning 25-9, 25-14, 25-18.
Andee Whitman came close to a double-double with nine kills and eight blocks. Ellie Weber had eight kills and two blocks, and Isabella Merzoian had five and two, respectively.
Kendall Blondin set the Monarchs up with 25 assists, and Madi Noel led the team with 15 digs.
The Monarchs are slated to hit the road Thursday for a matchup at Columbia River.
Jills swept by River
R.A. Long suffered a three-set loss at the hands of formidable league foe Columbia River on Tuesday, losing 25-12, 25-9, 25-15 at the Lumberdome.
Kamia Tootoosis-Didier led the Lumberjills with six kills, and Danni Hopper had four. Harli Witham led the defense with 15 digs.
“We executed everything we practiced and continue to get better as a team,” coach Whitney Nailon said.
R.A. Long (0-3) is scheduled to host Woodland on Thursday
Spudders ground Woodland in three
RIDGEFIELD — The sets started close but got progressively worse for Woodland on Tuesday, which suffered its first loss of the year to Ridgefield, 25-20, 25-17, 25-7.
Emma Swett led Woodland with nine kills and dished out 10 assists, while Lucy George had five kills and four aces from the service line. Mackenzie Gilchrist added six assists and six digs.
On defense, Kyley Storie had three blocks at the net, and Elizabeth Hurn had 11 digs for the Beavers.
Woodland (3-1) will try to get back on track at R.A. Long on Thursday
2B: Chinooks sweep Tigers to stay perfect
KALAMA — Another day, another sweep for Kalama, which took care of Napavine 25-17, 25-13, 25-17 on Tuesday at home.
Paige Chinchen led the way with 12 kills for the Chinooks, and Marlee Vickers added 11.
Running the show was sophomore setter Rhegan O’Neil — coach Jeni O’Neil’s daughter — who had 33 assists to pace the Kalama attack.
“Being able to move the ball around is key,” Jeni O’Neil said. “Oftentimes teams have some great hitters but not a setter to deliver the ball. I believe having a solid setter can make or break a team and I, fortunately, have both a setter and great hitters.
"Rhegan is smart. She not only can deliver the ball to our offense but she also sees the blockers on the other side so knows what the best option is each play.”
Kalama (4-0) is slated to go to Randle to take on Morton-White Pass on Thursday.
Cards drop thriller to Mountaineers
WINLOCK — With so much uncertainty and change surrounding this year’s volleyball season, the Winlock coaching staff decided to hold Senior Day early in the season. On Tuesday, the match that followed made the night all the more memorable, as the Mountaineers took down the Cardinals in a five-set thriller, 21-25, 26-24, 26-24, 18-25, 15-13.
“I’m super proud of them,” Winlock coach Chastity Pennington said. “Obviously they wanted the win, and obviously they’re disappointed. Like I told them, if we would have gone out there and smashed it and won in three sets, that would be cool, we won, and that would be something they would remember. But having the fight that we fought, and putting up the fight that we put up, that’s going to stick with them. They should be super, super proud and own that pride.”
It was a match that saw two sets go beyond 25 points, a fifth set that nearly went beyond 15, and one final rally to finish it that Pennington said seemed like it would never end.
“Everybody was up on their feet,” she said. “The rally for the last point just went on and on and on, which was fantastic. Nobody wanted to give it up. They were all there to fight.”
Senior Kaitlynn Mitchell led the Cardinals with 19 kills on the match.
“She was on top of it,” Pennington said. “It was awesome.”
The Cardinals, who had opened the season with four straight sweeps, opened the match strong, winning their first set of the year to get off on the right foot.
That was followed by two intensely-close sets that both went to extra points, which Penning said were back-and-forth the whole way through. In the fourth, the Cardinals came out with the most decisive set of the five, setting the stage for insanity in Egg Town in the fifth.
“It was just loud,” Pennington said. “Both teams were super loud and driven. Some of the play, I don’t want to say it was sloppy, but the technique wasn’t fantastic. they were just digging for everything they could and going at it with one arm if they had to.”
Winlock (0-5) is scheduled to go back out on the road and take on Onalaska on Thursday.
Mules drop four-setter to Adna
CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum couldn’t come up with a win on Senior Night, falling to Adna 26-24, 19-25, 27-25, 25-17 on Tuesday in its first loss of the year.
“Adna scrapped and kept the ball alive,” Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley said. “It was hard to find a place to put the ball away and that resulted in some pretty fun rallies over the course of the night.”
The Mules, always so scrappy, stayed in it all match long, forcing two of the sets they dropped to go do extra points. Those extra efforts bookended the set they won.
“We were really looking forward to the competition this match and as a team we were able to pinpoint some places where we can really grow,” Hurley said.
Jansi Merz — one of 11 seniors on the Wahkiakum roster honored Tuesday, along with a senior manager — finished with 13 kills and four blocks to lead the Mules.
Wahkiakum (3-1) will face Rainier, Wash., in a road matchup Thursday.
1B: Eagles crack Firm Foundation
Three Rivers Christian made it a two-for-Tuesday, notching their second win in as many days to open the season by beating Firm Foundation in four sets 25-22, 25-21, 20-25, 25-14.
Mabrien Richards and Chantelle Isaacson both had 16 kills to lead the Eagles. Lily Richards distributed 25 assists and had seven kills herself.
Despite starting fast, TRC hit a bit of a snag in the third set. According to coach Mandy Richards, the Eagles had to get used to a new standard for playing in a COVID-altered season: bringing their own energy in an empty gym.
“It’s so quiet,” she said. “That’s something that’s new. They have to self-motivate. You can’t draw on the crowd.”
On defense, Pervie Reed led Three Rivers Christian with 14 digs.
TRC (2-0) is scheduled to hit the road for the first time Wednesday, playing the last of a stretch of back-to-back-to-back matches on the road at Columbia Adventist.
Comets fall in five to Vikings
MOSSYROCK — Naselle suffered its first defeat of the season Tuesday, falling in five sets to Mossyrock 25-23, 17-25, 19-25, 25-18, 15-6.
“So pleased with our girls,” Naselle coach Rebekah Wirkkala said. “They played their hearts out. Few things to clean up, but I couldn’t ask for a more thrilling game.”
Sophomore libero Brynn Tarabochia amassed 46 digs in the five sets, while junior setter Peyton Dalton had 39 assists.
Senior Hollie Haataia led the Comets with 12 kills, and senior Kylee Tarabochia had 11.
Naselle (3-1) is scheduled to host Willapa Valley on Thursday.