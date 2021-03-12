Volleyball Roundup: Rockets reap tooth and nail sweep over Wildcats; Spudders stop Jills

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets landed a statement win Thursday with a sweep over La Center in their 1A TriCo League volleyball tilt with scores of 25-22, 25-18, 25-23.

The win sets the Rockets up for success going forward, too, as final seeding for the District Tournament shakes out over the next few days.

“Tonight was a big win for our team and our program,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “LaCenter is always a very skilled team who competes at a high level. We had our on again, off again moments but we moved the ball around all night and the ball was distributed well to all of our hitters.”

Brooke Wirkkala finished the night with 11 kills and four digs for the Rockets. Ranae Holter stayed busy by doling out 30 assists, with five digs and five service points.

Jordyn Burks played tough at the net with seven kills and three stuff blocks to help keep the Wildcats offense on its heels. Sunshine Watkins ended up with eight digs to keep Castle Rock in system and on the attack.

Castle Rock (6-2, 3-2 league) was scheduled to play a non-league match Friday against Montesano. District competition is set to begin next Tuesday.

