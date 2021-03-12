Volleyball Roundup: Rockets reap tooth and nail sweep over Wildcats; Spudders stop Jills

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets landed a statement win Thursday with a sweep over La Center in their 1A TriCo League volleyball tilt with scores of 25-22, 25-18, 25-23.
The win sets the Rockets up for success going forward, too, as final seeding for the District Tournament shakes out over the next few days.
“Tonight was a big win for our team and our program,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “LaCenter is always a very skilled team who competes at a high level. We had our on again, off again moments but we moved the ball around all night and the ball was distributed well to all of our hitters.”
Brooke Wirkkala finished the night with 11 kills and four digs for the Rockets. Ranae Holter stayed busy by doling out 30 assists, with five digs and five service points.
Jordyn Burks played tough at the net with seven kills and three stuff blocks to help keep the Wildcats offense on its heels. Sunshine Watkins ended up with eight digs to keep Castle Rock in system and on the attack.
Castle Rock (6-2, 3-2 league) was scheduled to play a non-league match Friday against Montesano. District competition is set to begin next Tuesday.
Spudders stop Jills where they stand
RIDGEFIELD — Just when the Lumberjills were starting to get going in the right direction they wound up with their feet taken out from underneath by the Spudders, of course. For the second time this week Ridgefield managed to sweep R.A. Long, this time by scores of 25-12, 25-18, 25-11.
The first place Spudders enjoyed a turn on their home court Thursday in a 2A Greater St. Helens volleyball matchup between league opponents.Allie Andrews led RIdgefield with 14 kills, six digs, three aces and one block.
Three day removed from their first loss to the Spudders, and with a win to ease their pain in between, the Lumberjills felt like they put up a better fight in round two.
“We played night and day better today than we did on Monday against Ridgefield,” R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon said. “We were able to keep the ball in system by digging their hits, and we did a great job of keeping them out of system.”
Miranda Bergquist did the set up work for the Jills with 11 assists and four digs, Harli Witham added five digs against the heavy hitting Spudders while Y Ta notched three kills, six digs and two aces.
In spite of the loss in their regular season finale, R.A. Long is bound for the playoffs for the first time since 2015.
“Our team just continues to get better every time we step out on the court and it’s exciting to be a part of,” Nailon said.
R.A. Long is awaiting final word on their playoff opponent in a match that will take place on Tuesday. The Jills appear likely to play either Woodland or Mark Morris depending on other 2A GSHL results.