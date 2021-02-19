Volleyball Roundup: Rockets open with sweep of Toutle Lake

TOUTLE — Castle Rock kicked off its season on a winning note, sweeping Toutle Lake in a non-league matchup in three close sets Thursday, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20.

“It was great to have one non-league match to try out some different athletes in various positions and to get the jitters out before league play,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said.

Junior Brooke Wirkkala, back after earning first-team all-TriCo honors in 2019 as a sophomore, led the charge for the Rockets with 17 kills and tacked on seven digs.

“The girls played with a lot of intensity and communication tonight,” Bayes said. “With this being our first match, we are excited to grow as a team and continue to become more competitive with each match.”

For the Ducks, Marissa Smith had six kills and four blocks, Molly Donald had five kills, and Ileigh Hadeller had four.

“Overall I thought we held our own but we definitely have some things to work on,” Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian said. “Need to work on our passing and attacking the ball more. I feel like we have a good group of hitters and need to make sure we are using them.”