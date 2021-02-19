Volleyball Roundup: Rockets open with sweep of Toutle Lake

TOUTLE — Castle Rock kicked off its season on a winning note, sweeping Toutle Lake in a non-league matchup in three close sets Thursday, 25-22, 25-20, 25-20.
“It was great to have one non-league match to try out some different athletes in various positions and to get the jitters out before league play,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said.
Junior Brooke Wirkkala, back after earning first-team all-TriCo honors in 2019 as a sophomore, led the charge for the Rockets with 17 kills and tacked on seven digs.
“The girls played with a lot of intensity and communication tonight,” Bayes said. “With this being our first match, we are excited to grow as a team and continue to become more competitive with each match.”
For the Ducks, Marissa Smith had six kills and four blocks, Molly Donald had five kills, and Ileigh Hadeller had four.
“Overall I thought we held our own but we definitely have some things to work on,” Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian said. “Need to work on our passing and attacking the ball more. I feel like we have a good group of hitters and need to make sure we are using them.”
The Rockets’ (1-0) only game on the schedule next week is a Tuesday matchup on the road at La Center. Toutle Lake (1-1) will host Winlock on Monday.
Chinooks sweep Toledo
Kalama kept up its winning ways to start the season on Thursday, sweeping Toledo 25-17, 25-9, 25-19.
Junior outside hitter Paige Chinchen led the Chinooks with 11 kills and also pitched in 10 digs on defense. Senior Marlee Vickers added seven kills and seven digs. Sophomore setter Rhegan O’Neil facilitated the offense with 29 assists.
“I am definitely proud of my team,” coach Jeni O’Neil said. “We really strive to always practice and play with the intensity that creates an environment that is a combination of hard work, heart and love for the game.”
Kalama (2-0) will take its winning streak back on the road next week, starting Monday at 7 p.m. at Adna.
Mules earn second straight sweep
CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum claimed its second straight three-set win to open its 2021 slate Thursday, beating Winlock 25-14, 25-14, 25-20.
“This was a good team effort and we really focused on improving our energy and hype,” coach Kayli Hurley said. “The girls decided that was an important focus for us tonight and they made strides.”
Senior middle blocker Jansi Merz finished with 11 kills, senior Jordyn Keithley-Watson had seven, and Teylor Sauer and Shelby McEneny each added five. Senior setter MJ Neves led the Mules’ serving effort with five aces.
Wahkiakum (2-0) was scheduled to play host to Onalaska on Friday, before hitting the road for traveling to play Stevenson on Monday.
Comets blow out Pe Ell
PE ELL — Naselle went to Pe Ell Thursday for its second match against the Trojans, and despite being on the road, the Comets looked right at home, earning a clean sweep, 25-14, 25-9, 25-18.
The night featured some frankly absurd numbers out of the Naselle lineup. As a team, the Comets hit .367 with just eight errors.
“We had high expectations, but they exceeded expectations tonight with that percentage,” coach Rebekah Wirkkala said. “That was awesome.”
Sophomore middle blocker Kaylin Shrives led the Comets with a nearly perfect night, finishing with 11 kills and no errors on 15 swings for a hitting percentage of .733. She added three aces and four blocks for good measure.
“That’s crazy,” Wirkkala said. “Phenomenal. That’s a big deal. Even if you’re playing a middle school team, that’s still impressive.”
Senior Hollie Haataia finished second in the Naselle lineup with eight kills, sophomore Lauren Katyryniuk had six, and senior Kylee Tarabochia added five.
Junior setter Peyton Dalton completely filled out the box score with 30 assists, eight digs, three aces, and two kills.
As a team, the Comets had 19 aces, accounting for one quarter of their total points in the match.
“That’s almost a game,” Wirkkala said. “Pretty good.”
Naselle (2-0) was scheduled to host Firm Foundation Christian on Friday, before hosting Mossyrock on Feb. 23.
Fishermen swept by the bay
SOUTH BEND — Ilwaco suffered its second sweep of the week Thursday, falling in three sets to South Bend 25-23, 25-19, 25-18.
Despite the loss, Ilwaco coach Stephanie Ellsworth said her team’s performance showed that the Fishermen are heading in the right direction.
“They played a lot better,” she said. "Little things they worked on.”
Ellsworth specifically focused on the Ilwaco defensive effort, keeping rallies alive and staying in system.
“We worked hard on that,” Ellsworth said. “They didn’t let as many balls drop, and they were working well as a team together. We’re seeing a lot of progress.”
The Fishermen have the weekend off, before going to Raymond on Tuesday for a game slated to start at 7:15 p.m.
Beavers turn tables on Trappers
VANCOUVER — Woodland made quick work of Fort Vancouver on the court Thursday, earning its second sweep in as many days with a 25-10, 25-14, 25-14 win over the Trappers.
Senior Emma Swett led the Beavers with 15 kills, distributed 11 assists, and tacked on five aces from the service line. Senior setter Mackenzie Gilchrist did her two better on the aces, finishing with seven, and had 15 assists.
As the Beavers wade deeper into 2A GSHL competition Hutton doesn't think the field of play will be changed much, even with the addition of Fort Vancouver and Hudson's Bay.
"With the addition of two new teams to the league it didn’t change the distribution of talent much," Hutton said. "Since I have been at Woodland Ridgefield, Woodland, and Columbia River have battled for the top ranking in our league and I think it’s similar this year."
Woodland (2-0) will face Hockinson on Saturday.