Volleyball Roundup: Rainier rebuffs Clatskanie in five-sets to open seasons; Ducks, Eagles, Comets win, too

CLATSKANIE — High school sports on the other side of the big river are finally back on the docket, and while Clatskanie and Rainer may be joining together as friends on the soccer pitch, the Columbians and Tigers remain rivals on the volleyball court, opening up their respective seasons against each other Tuesday night.
In the end, the Columbians came out with a five-set win, taking it 25-22, 22-25, 29-31, 25-20, 15-12. But just like coaches in Washington were saying three weeks ago, any result at all at this point is a good — if odd — one.
“You could just see, the girls were so excited to be competing again,” said first-year Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker. “It was incredible. It was weird, though, at the same time because of all of the regulations. Everybody is a little bit nervous about that too, about not breaking the rules, because we want to be able to continue to compete this season and hopefully move on to other sports as well.”
Baker said the Tigers showed plenty of rust early on, with errors “just all over the place,” but they came back to take the next two sets in close fashion, including a 31-29 win in the third that looked like a set score from the early 2000s before rule changes shortened the game.
Shelby Blodgett and Olivia Sprague both had 14 kills for Clatskanie and also pitched in to lead the defensive effort. At the service line, Cloee Mcleod served for 25 points with no errors.
“It was a great way to start the season,” Baker said. “Despite the loss, it was a good start to the season.”
Clatskanie (0-1) is scheduled to head to Seaside on Thursday, while Rainiers (1-0) is slated to host Willamina.
Three Rivers overwhelms Columbia Adventist
The Eagles improved to 4-0 on the season on Tuesday with a sweep of Columbia Adventist by posting scores of 25-11, 25-22, 25-10 on their home court.
Mabrie Richards led Three Rivers Christian with 11 kills Chantelle Isaacson added nine kills, and Zowie Carmody scored 5. Lily Richards led the Eagles with 22 assists.
“Consistency with our serves and attacks was key tonight,” Three Rivers coach Mandi Richards said. “All the girls had lots of playing time.”
If those kill totals seem a little low it’s only because the Eagles’ serve game was so dominant.
Mabrie Richards was perfect from the service stripe on 22 attempts with nine aces to show, while Isaacson was error free in 15 attempts with one ace. Carmody landed 11 of 12 serve attempts with one ace for the Eagles while Lily Richards was 11 of 12 from behind the line with four aces.
“Our serving was excellent tonight,” coach Richards said.
Last week when the Eagles took down Columbia Adventist on the road for their third win in a row it was Isaacson who led the team in kills with 16 to her name to go along with two digs and one ace. Lily Richards added 21 assists and three kills and Pervie Reed turned in ten digs.
Mabrie Richards also filled out the stat line in the win with nine kills, five digs and two aces last week while Carmody posted 12 aces, five assists and three kills.
Three Rivers Christian (4-0) is scheduled to play at Firm Foundation on Thursday before hosting Onalaska on Friday.
Napavine gnaws on Toledo
NAPAVINE — Toledo got off to a hot start on the road Tuesday but wound up falling victim to a multi-faceted Tiger attack in four sets of Central 2B League volleyball that went down 15-25, 25-15, 25-18, 25-23.
“We came out strong and then I switched my lineup around a little to match up our hitters a little better against their middles... And then we lost 25-15,” Toledo coach Candace Maier said.
That whiplash of results left Toledo's coach wondering what had gone wrong.
What’s for certain, though, is that Emma Cline-Maier continued to lead Toledo in between the lines as she dished 14 assists and tallied three blocks. Brynn Williams added 11 assists and Stacie Spahr led the team with nine kills.
“I think I changed my lineup around a little bit too much,” Maier said. “But then we did good in that last set, so who knows?”
Gracie Madill posted five kills for Toledo in the loss while Riley Pliler had four kills and Kate Demery added three.
As for Napavine, Maier came away with at least three more reasons why the Tigers are always a tough foe to tangle with.
“They’ve got a smart coach and she paid attention to what we were doing. They were charting where we were hitting and where we were serving and making adjustments,” Maier said. “And they have a strong outside hitter in Haily Murray. Then they have Sydney Purvis who also hits outside and does well for them and they’ve got this libero (Vannie Fagerness) who does everything well.”
Toledo (2-5) is scheduled to host Morton-White Pass on Thursday.
Ducks fly east to fleece T-Wolves
RANDLE — The Fighting Ducks took their show on the road Tuesday and picked up another win with a 25-9, 25-15, 25-9 sweep of Morton-White Pass in Central 2B League Volleyball happenings.
Molly Donald led Toutle Lake with nine kills and helped to keep the Ducks on the attack with a consistent serve. Jordyn Grabenhorst dished eight assists while Natalie Bair distributed another handful of assists and managed a perfect night from behind the service stripe.
"It is always nice to start strong after a long bus ride,” Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian said. “The girls lacked a little energy in game two but definitely came back with it in game three.”
Marissa Smith added four kills for the Ducks in their win over the Timberwolves.
Toutle Lake (5-1, 5-0 league) was scheduled to host Rainier, Wash., on Wednesday.
Comets bounce back for sweep of Trojans
PE ELL — For the second time this season, Naselle came back from a loss firing, this time sweeping the Trojans in dominant fashion, 25-13, 25-18, 25-12.
Hollie Haataia led the Comets with 12 kills, hitting .476 with just two errors in the win.
Kylee Tarabochia added seven kills on .312 hitting, and led Naselle with eight digs. She also had a team-high nine aces at the service line, while her sister, Brynn Tarabochia, put up seven.
Peyton Dalton had 14 assists facilitating the offense, and also added three aces of her own.
Naselle (5-2) is scheduled to get a third crack at Mossyrock on Thursday. The Vikings, brand new to the 1B level this season, are the only squad to take a set from Naselle so far this year, let alone a match — though they’ve done that twice as well.