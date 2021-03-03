Volleyball Roundup: Rainier rebuffs Clatskanie in five-sets to open seasons; Ducks, Eagles, Comets win, too

CLATSKANIE — High school sports on the other side of the big river are finally back on the docket, and while Clatskanie and Rainer may be joining together as friends on the soccer pitch, the Columbians and Tigers remain rivals on the volleyball court, opening up their respective seasons against each other Tuesday night.

In the end, the Columbians came out with a five-set win, taking it 25-22, 22-25, 29-31, 25-20, 15-12. But just like coaches in Washington were saying three weeks ago, any result at all at this point is a good — if odd — one.

“You could just see, the girls were so excited to be competing again,” said first-year Clatskanie coach Amanda Baker. “It was incredible. It was weird, though, at the same time because of all of the regulations. Everybody is a little bit nervous about that too, about not breaking the rules, because we want to be able to continue to compete this season and hopefully move on to other sports as well.”

Baker said the Tigers showed plenty of rust early on, with errors “just all over the place,” but they came back to take the next two sets in close fashion, including a 31-29 win in the third that looked like a set score from the early 2000s before rule changes shortened the game.