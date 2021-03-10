Volleyball Roundup: Monarchs mangle Fort; Mules, Toledo, Rockets, Ducks, Comets win, too

Mark Morris unleashed their full display of firepower Tuesday night in a three set sweep of Fort Vancouver on the 2A GSHL volleyball docket with scores of 25-3, 25-12, 25-4.
“We played well tonight. We were able to play different positions and keep it together even when we tried new things,” Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt said.
Emma Fisher led the Monarchs with 11 kills while Ellie Weber added eight and Reagan Wilkinson posted six of her own. Andee Whitman and Isabella Merzoian each added five kills in the win.
Kendal Blondin kept Fort Vancouver on their heels from the service stripe with four aces and 19 total service points. Weber and Brooklyn Schlecht each dropped in a pair of aces for good measure.
Blondin got in on the offensive rotation as well with 25 assists on the night. Mariah Bost and Schlect were both perfect in their serve receive efforts while Madi Noel and Bost tallied nine digs and five digs, respectively.
“The girls communicated well and connected on their plays. It was a great ending to senior night,” Hewitt said.
Mark Morris was scheduled to play at Hockinson for their regular season finale on Wednesday.
River hitters swamp Woodland
VANCOUVER — One again Columbia River proved to be too much for Woodland in their 2A GSHL volleyball rematch Tuesday as the Beavers fell 25-14, 25-17, 25-20.
Rylie Reeves paced Columbia River with 10 kills and Caroline Hansen distributed 33 assists. Emma Adams added 11 digs for the winners.
For Woodland, it was Emma Swett putting in the bulk of the work with a dozen kills, another dozen assists and 11 digs. Lucy George added nine kills and Kennedy Huesties posted six kills of her own for the Beavers. Meanwhile, Mackenzie Gilchrist dished out 15 assists and also managed nine digs.
“Leanna Russell had a great night on defense finishing with 12 digs and Liz Hurn added nine digs,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton noted.
Woodland is scheduled to host Ridgefield on Saturday for their final regular season contest.
Rockets get hot to burn Seton Catholic
VANCOUVER — Sporting a depleted roster Castle Rock was forced to get creative in order to grab a 25 -16, 27-29, 26-24, 25-7 win in 1A TriCo volleyball action on Tuesday.
“With players out from sickness and struggling with injuries, we were able to mix up our line up again and come out with a victory,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said.
Brooke Wirkkala led the Rockets with 10 kills, five service points and four digs. Ranae Holter kept the Rockets humming with 33 assists and 13 digs.
“We are working on pushing our serve receive passes and being consistent with ball control,” Bayes said. “We had a few close sets tonight where we had to battle hard and my players were able to overcome adversity and come out on top.”
Kynsi Bayes added eight kills, five blocks, Jordyn Burkes added six kills and four digs, while Paige Kessler and Hannah Coleman each notched five kills. Bayes, Burkes, Kessler and Coleman were all perfect on serves in the match.
Castle Rock is scheduled to host La Center on Thursday.
Mules survive four-set slugfest against Tigers
NAPAVINE — One day after a rude return to the court, Wahkiakum returned to form with a four-set win over Napavine in Central 2B League volleyball action that went down 14-25, 28-26, 25-20, 30-28.
Those hard fought sets that went to extra points were especially pleasing for Wahkiakum coach Kayli Hurley.
“Obviously, aside from the first set (yikes on our part..slow start) these were hard fought sets on both sides,” Hurley said. “Napavine scrapped and kept the ball alive. We had to up our consistency and scrap after the first set. My girls made a mental switch, pulled it together and went to battle.”
Jansi Merz was a standout on the night for the Mules with 17 kills, five blocks and four digs.
“Reigha Niemeyer had 10 digs, three kills and was all over the back court,” added Hurley. “Rebekah Neves came in after set one and sparked a change for us. Her consistency was key to our turnaround in the match.”
Megan Leitz also got in on the action for Wahkiakum with four kills and a handful of assists, while MJ Neves handled the primary distribution duties with 21 assists. Neves, Leitz, Merz and Niemeyer were all perfect on their serve attempts.
Wahkiakum was scheduled to play at Toledo on Wednesday before heading to Kalama on Thursday.
Toledo tops Rainier, again
RAINIER, Wash. — For the second straight night Toledo got the best of the Mountaineers, this time with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-15 road sweep on Tuesday in Central 2B League volleyball action.
Brynn Williams posted 15 digs and 18 assists in the win while Stacie Spahr added 10 kills and two blocks. Rylie Pliler kept Toledo humming on offense with a perfect night from the service stripe on 17 attempts, including four aces.
“I think we executed a little bit better tonight,” Toledo coach Candace Maier said. “It seemed like we got more kills and they were swinging hard and placing the ball.”
Kate Demery added nine kills and five aces in the win, while Emma Cline-Maier tallied nine kills and ten assists. Stepha Arceo-Hansen managed four kills and Gracie Madill frustrated the Rainier offense with 11 digs.
“This team is interesting because it seems like anyone can show up any given night,” Maier said. “The kid on our team who gets the least amount of stats, Gracie Madill, is the one who drives our team The mental side of it, the emotional side of it, she’s just really strong with stuff.”
Toledo was scheduled to host Wahkiakum Wednesday for their regular season finale.
Fighting Ducks fleece Loggers on the road
ONALASKA — Toutle Lake continued to play their favorite kind of volleyball Tuesday night; the winning kind. Facing the Loggers on the road the Fighting Ducks were able to pack away a 25-5, 25-11, 25-15 sweep in Central 2B League volleyball action.
Molly Donald posted a team-high seven kills in the win while Marissa Smith and Ileigh Lynn added six kills and five kills, respectively.
Jordyn Grabenhorst helped to keep the Ducks flying toward another league victory with a perfect night at the service stripe and 11 assists.
Toutle Lake (9-2, 8-1 league) was scheduled to host Stevenson for their final home match on Wednesday.
Comets beat Vikings in four
NASELLE — Naselle started the final week of the regular season off with a win, beating Willapa Valley 25-13, 25-14, 19-25, 25-18 to sweep the season series against the Vikings.
Hollie Haataia had 15 kills for the Comets on .583 hitting, while Kaylin Shrives and Kylee Tarabochia both added six.
Peyton Dalton logged a double-double, leading Naselle with 19 assists and 12 digs. Brynn Tarabochia had 11 digs, and Bella Colombo had nine assists to go along with a team-high four aces.