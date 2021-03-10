Volleyball Roundup: Monarchs mangle Fort; Mules, Toledo, Rockets, Ducks, Comets win, too

Megan Leitz also got in on the action for Wahkiakum with four kills and a handful of assists, while MJ Neves handled the primary distribution duties with 21 assists. Neves, Leitz, Merz and Niemeyer were all perfect on their serve attempts.

Wahkiakum was scheduled to play at Toledo on Wednesday before heading to Kalama on Thursday.

Toledo tops Rainier, again

RAINIER, Wash. — For the second straight night Toledo got the best of the Mountaineers, this time with a 25-16, 25-14, 25-15 road sweep on Tuesday in Central 2B League volleyball action.

Brynn Williams posted 15 digs and 18 assists in the win while Stacie Spahr added 10 kills and two blocks. Rylie Pliler kept Toledo humming on offense with a perfect night from the service stripe on 17 attempts, including four aces.

“I think we executed a little bit better tonight,” Toledo coach Candace Maier said. “It seemed like we got more kills and they were swinging hard and placing the ball.”

Kate Demery added nine kills and five aces in the win, while Emma Cline-Maier tallied nine kills and ten assists. Stepha Arceo-Hansen managed four kills and Gracie Madill frustrated the Rainier offense with 11 digs.