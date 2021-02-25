Volleyball Roundup: K-Town spikers take it to Tigers; Toledo slips at Mossyrock

BATTLE GROUND — Kelso put their first check mark in the win column on Wednesday with a rapid fire sweep of the Tigers in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens volleyball action by scores of 25-8, 25-12, 25-8.

Bella Hadaller got low for 11 digs and got above the net for a dozen kills in the win, while Ashley Noah set up 37 assists to pair with three aces.

The atmosphere in Battle Ground was a far cry from the opening-night contest against Camas, which the HIlanders lost after four spirited sets on their brand new home court.

“It was a little bit different game. There wasn’t much energy but it’s hard when the tempo is that much different,” Kelso coach Michelle Murry said. “What made me happy is that we had one practice in between this game and the Camas game and the things that we worked on you could see we were better at tonight.”

Erin Tack added eight kills to the Kelso tally to go with a perfect night from the stripe that included 30 service points and three aces. Annalee Johnson added 15 service points, two aces and 14 digs for the Hilanders.

After jumping out to such a commanding lead Mury and company spent some time in the second set moving players around and working on parts of the game that are best refined in a live environment.