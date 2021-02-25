Volleyball Roundup: K-Town spikers take it to Tigers; Toledo slips at Mossyrock

BATTLE GROUND — Kelso put their first check mark in the win column on Wednesday with a rapid fire sweep of the Tigers in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens volleyball action by scores of 25-8, 25-12, 25-8.
Bella Hadaller got low for 11 digs and got above the net for a dozen kills in the win, while Ashley Noah set up 37 assists to pair with three aces.
The atmosphere in Battle Ground was a far cry from the opening-night contest against Camas, which the HIlanders lost after four spirited sets on their brand new home court.
“It was a little bit different game. There wasn’t much energy but it’s hard when the tempo is that much different,” Kelso coach Michelle Murry said. “What made me happy is that we had one practice in between this game and the Camas game and the things that we worked on you could see we were better at tonight.”
Erin Tack added eight kills to the Kelso tally to go with a perfect night from the stripe that included 30 service points and three aces. Annalee Johnson added 15 service points, two aces and 14 digs for the Hilanders.
After jumping out to such a commanding lead Mury and company spent some time in the second set moving players around and working on parts of the game that are best refined in a live environment.
“I adjusted a little to give some of the other players some back row experience,” Mury noted. “It was nice to have that ability to tweak a little bit, especially with the COVID protocols. If somebody is feeling sick then we have to be overly cautious. So kids are going to be missing games more this year and I’m going to have to be more flexible.”
Kelso (1-1) is scheduled to play at Heritage on Monday.
Mossyrock gets rolling, topples Toledo
MOSSYROCK — The Vikings held off an early barrage by Toledo hitters on Wednesday in order to register a sweep in non-league volleyball action with scores of 26-24, 25-19, 25-18.
One night removed from a live-wire loss at Toutle Lake, the Cheese Town gang looked like they might be able to get back in the win column based on their early efforts. But when the Vikings claimed victory in that extended first set the Toledo team lost some of its focus and even more of its killer instinct.
Kate Demery led Toledo with seven kills and eight digs on the night. Emma Cline-Maier added six kills, five digs and 13 assists. Rylie Pliler also registered six kills while Brynn Williams put down five points and got a hand on seven digs. Stacie Spahr added three kills and one block in the loss.
Toledo (1-4) is scheduled to host Stevenson on Thursday before heading to Napavine next Tuesday.