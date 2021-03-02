Volleyball Roundup: Hilanders play their way, sweep Heritage; Mossyrock nullifies Naselle

VANCOUVER — The evening started well for the Kelso volleyball team and only got better as the match went on, as the Hilanders came away from their trip south with a three-set win over Heritage, 25-18, 25-11, 25-13.

Even as the Hilanders first began showing up to the gym, coach Michelle Mury said she'd already noticed something special about the day.

“When we warmed up pregame, that was the best warm-up I’ve ever seen,” Mury said.

Then the match started, and the Hilanders took control in the first set. After splitting their first two matches of the season, Mury said she was happy to see her players controlling the pace of play early.

“We stayed with our tempo, and we didn’t drop down and get lulled into a slower tempo,” she said. “They had big hitters, but their tempo was a little different than ours. We were able to keep ours going.”

But while the Hilanders did ride out to a first-set victory, Mury saw the Heritage defense staying stuck up at the middle of the net, and the Kelso offense trying to force its way through the center. Going forward, she tasked her setter, Ashley Noah, with distributing the ball more to the pins and forcing the Timberwolf block to move laterally more.