Volleyball Roundup: Hilanders play their way, sweep Heritage; Mossyrock nullifies Naselle

VANCOUVER — The evening started well for the Kelso volleyball team and only got better as the match went on, as the Hilanders came away from their trip south with a three-set win over Heritage, 25-18, 25-11, 25-13.
Even as the Hilanders first began showing up to the gym, coach Michelle Mury said she'd already noticed something special about the day.
“When we warmed up pregame, that was the best warm-up I’ve ever seen,” Mury said.
Then the match started, and the Hilanders took control in the first set. After splitting their first two matches of the season, Mury said she was happy to see her players controlling the pace of play early.
“We stayed with our tempo, and we didn’t drop down and get lulled into a slower tempo,” she said. “They had big hitters, but their tempo was a little different than ours. We were able to keep ours going.”
But while the Hilanders did ride out to a first-set victory, Mury saw the Heritage defense staying stuck up at the middle of the net, and the Kelso offense trying to force its way through the center. Going forward, she tasked her setter, Ashley Noah, with distributing the ball more to the pins and forcing the Timberwolf block to move laterally more.
“That pulls blocks off, because they’re not sure who to commit to,” Mury said. “We have lots of options, so that was working well for us.”
Noah did, and the Hilander outside hitters began to feast. Erin Tack led the team with 13 kills, Bella Hadaller had 11, and Natalie Fraley put up nine. In the middle, Presley Nippert finished with seven kills, taking advantage of a Heritage defense that found itself stretched thin defending the entire court.
“The girls are being more strategic,” Mury said. “Smarter about placing it, smarter about when to go hard and when to chip it in the middle.’
Defensively, Rielee Gourde and Ruby Seraday cleaned up in the back with 20 and 12 digs, respectively, to lead an improved serve-receive effort that helped the Kelso offense run in system more.
At the net, it was a similar story on defense as offense, with the Kelso block taking a bit of time to figure out what to make of Heritage's attack, before settling in and clamping down.
“Their hits were a little slower, so our blocking timing got better,” Mury said. “We were going up really early, so they were getting it over us because we were on the way down. They were adjusting to that. That’s what I’m really proud of. They adjusted well.”
Kelso (2-1) is slated to get a home test Wednesday, welcoming Skyview for what will be the Hilanders’ senior night.
“That should be a really good game,” Mury said. “That’ll be a battle for us.”
Vikings spikers vex Naselle
Mossyrock — Naselle met their match Monday as the Vikings opened their gym doors and then swept them back out the door as quickly as possible with a 25-17, 25-18, 25-15 sweep in 1B volleyball action.
Hailey Brooks notched a team-high 10 kills for Mossyrock and added two aces. Morgan Houghtelling directed 15 assists and added three kills to the winning tally. Meanwhile, Payton Torrey was perfect at the service stripe on 10 attempts with four kills and two blocks.
The Vikings moved to 8-0 on the season.
Naselle was scheduled to host Pe Ell on Tuesday.