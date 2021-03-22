Volleyball Roundup: Donald, Ducks put an end to Winlock’s Cinderella run; Woodland, TRC finish second at Districts

ADNA — Three seasons ago Winlock didn’t even have a volleyball team. On Saturday, the Cardinals wound up with a claim for third best team in the 2B District IV tournament after upsetting South Bend and Adna to reach the semifinals where they lost to Toutle Lake 25-10, 25-8, 25-20.
And even though the Fighting Ducks extinguished any visions the Cardinals may have had of a dance in the championship, the success that Winlock managed in a shortened season unlike any other was not lost on those who saw it happen.
“I said these guys are hungry. They’ve been working for years now to try to build that program so they are a hungry team,” Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian said. “Even the first couple of games with us we were struggling to get ahead and I said that’s the problem, they’ll chip and chip and chip at you until they have the lead and then you’re in panic mode so we had to try to figure out how to turn that round. You could definitely tell that was a different team then what we played the first time.”
Addison Hall led the Cards final charge in their upstart season with 11 kills, nine successful serves and three aces. Raegan Lester added nine kills.
“We just couldn’t get through our nerves and our errors. But the girls still had a wonderful, highlighting season and they’re walking away with their heads held high and with a lot of pride,” Winlock coach Chastity Pennington said. “The girls played extremely well. From where they started to where they ended, they’re just a completely different team and have a different mentality when they go out there and play.”
Maia Chaney added 22 digs for Winlock as they tried to keep pace with a talented and battle tested Toutle Lake squad.
“She was really working hard to try to defend against the incoming balls from Toutle,” Pennington said.
But in the end, the Ducks just had too much talent and too many hitters for the Cardinals to keep up with.
Molly Donald was perfect from the service stripe for the Ducks and added a team-high nine kills in victory over Winlock. Marissa Smith added seven kills and Natalie Bair dished a dozen assists.
“It was nice to get the first win but Winlock came out strong. It took us a little while to get things going,” Merzoian said.
Jordyn Grabenhorst helped the Ducks find their webbed footing with 13 assists and a perfect effort on serves. Ileigh Lynn added four kills and senior Nikarra Smith, recently returned to the court after a significant injury, passed well in a limited role as a defensive specialist. Makinnley Byman and Kendal Bennett also passed and served well for the Ducks.
Although Toutle Lake saw their District title hopes fade away later in the day at the hands of a hot Kalama team, the success they did find in a masked up season was not lost on their coach.
“I had three freshman starting on the team, one of my biggest hitters was out most of the season and still never got to hit. We’re playing in the middle of a pandemic. We’re really the first sport to get open and your fans haven’t been here. Your students aren’t here, most of them, so it was a huge thing for these girls to overcome,” Merzoian said. “We’ve only got three losses. Two to these guys and one to Castle Rock, so I mean, I couldn’t be more proud of the way they played.”
Now, though, the Ducks will have to try to reload if they want to exact revenge on Kalama and hang tough with the likes of upstart teams like Winlock next season.
“It’s going to be a huge chunk washing away, and I’m well aware of that,” Merzoian said. “I couldn’t be more proud of this group. They are a great bunch of girls who worked hard and did well in crazy times. These seniors are leaving some big shoes to fill.”
Beavers get hot at Districts, can’t quite spade Spudders
VANCOUVER — Woodland spent much of the season playing in the shadow of the heavy hitters from Ridgefield and Columbia River but when the spotlight was brightest the Beavers proved they belonged in the conversation for best team in all the land.
While they came up just short in the 2A District IV championship contest against the Spudders, with scores of 25-17, 19-25, 25-15, 25-23, the girls from Woodland were able to sweep Tumwater 25-14, 25-22, 25-22 in order to help prove that the best volleyball is played in the Greater St. Helens League.
“We really came together as a team over these past few weeks,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said. “We had multiple team meetings where we laid it all out there and said exactly what we needed to do to be successful and what was holding us back from reaching our full potential. Once the chemistry was there and we started playing as a team we really took off.”
In that semifinal affair Emma Swett notched 13 kills. Lucy George added eight kills, and Kennedy Huesties posted four kills and four aces. Meanwhile, Mackenzie Gilchrist managed 22 assists, 11 digs and four kills. Elizabeth Hurn added 20 digs and Leana Russell managed 15 digs while Kyley Storie added five kills to the winning tally.
After losing to Columbia River early in the season the Beavers made it their mission to gain the advantage before the end of the season. To that end, their second place finish at Districts provided plenty of proof of the work they’d put in.
“These last two weeks were some of the best volleyball I’ve ever seen them play. We had a huge win over Columbia River and then put up a fight against Ridgefield,” Hutton said. “With most of our team being seniors (seven of ten players), they really rallied around that and wanted to make the most of their last games together.”
And although they came up short against the Spudders, that championship match featured plenty of first rate play that will not soon be forgotten by anyone who watched. Facing a Ridgefield squad that included Baylor University bound Aly Andrews, the Beavers relied on their two D1 signees and the rest of their well-oiled volley machine to keep the scores as close as the Spudders had seen all year.
“It’s really crazy to think of the amount of talent in that final match up. Aly Andrew is a stud at the net and watching her take swing after swing against us on that final point and Emma dig her over and over again - it was a great battle to watch,” Hutton said. “Mackenzie really ran our offense so well and Emma, Lucy, Kennedy, and Kyley all contributed on offense. Leanna played some amazing defense as did our libero, Liz.
Swett turned in 15 kills and 15 digs against Ridgefield while Gilchrist managed 27 assists and ten digs. George posted 11 kills while Huesties and Storie each turned in three blocks and three kills. As for Russell and Hurn, they did their part to keep the Beavers on the attack with 29 digs and 23 digs, respectively.
“It was just all around a great effort by the entire team and I am very proud of the way we finished the season,” Hutton said.
Three Rivers knocks off Naselle, settles for second place
OAKVILLE — Three Rivers Chrisitan was finally able to face off with a familiar foe Saturday in the 1B District IV volleyball tournament semifinals but a brand new 1B squad got the better of the Eagles in the championship contest later in the day.
In the early game Three Rivers Christian went up against the girls from Naselle for the first time in their strange and shortened spring season and wound up going five sets before claiming the win 25-20, 23-25, 25-23, 17-25, 15-13.
“We typically have an ongoing rivalry and our matches are always competitive,” TRC coach Mandy Richards said.
The match against the Comets was a lesson in momentum as the teams traded sets and took turns making it look like one team might actually run away with the win..
“We started set one very strong with lots of energy and momentum,” Richards said. “Went into the second set a little slower and had to try to fight back. They had strong defense.”
Mabrie Richards led the Eagles with 18 kills and a 20-for-21 mark on serves while also posting 20 digs and three blocks. Lily Richards played the role of facilitator with 31 assists and 16 digs to go along with five kills, one block and a perfect return on 27 serves.
After the losing the second set it started to become clear that TRC and Naselle were going to make things interesting for any fans who managed to get inside the gymnasium.
“Third set was back and forth, point by point. Our girls had to step up their mental game and really pull together as a team,” Coach Richards said. “Communication picked up and we had to find their holes.”
Chantelle Isaacson helped the Eagles maintain their grasp on the match with 23 kills, three blocks and only one miss on 25 serves. Zowie Carmody added four kills, three blocks and a perfect mark on nine serves.
After rebounding for that third set win, though, things went sideways for the Eagles again.
“Fourth set our serve receive struggled which made it hard to set up attacks,” Coach Richards noted.
The Eagles were able to steady themselves in the final set by cutting down on errors and relying on an aggressive attack to keep the Comets at bay and clinch their spot in the District championship game.
Jailey Carrol notched four blocks against Naselle while Pervie Reed posted 25 digs and landed all but one of her dozen serves inside the rectangle.
For Naselle, Peyton Dalton posted 35 assists and 16 digs to go with three kills and two aces. Brynn Tarabochia added 32 digs and two aces while Hollie Haataia landed ten kills and lifted 12 digs. Kylee Tarabochia added 16 digs and ten kills, Emma Colombo managed nine digs and four kills, while Kayline Shrives led the Comets with 21 kills.
“We had three girls in double digit kills, but the mental errors were just too many,” Naselle coach Rebecca Wirrkala said.
Any momentum that the Eagles managed to build up in the semifinals was loaded up on a boat and jettisoned in the title tilt against Mossyrock, a team that has spent the last several years terrorizing opponents at the 2B level before dropping down a classification this year. The Vikings swept the District championship match 28-18, 25-20, 25-17.
“Started slow and couldn't seem to get any good runs going,” Coach Richards said. “We would get one or two points and lose possession. Mossyrock found our holes and outsmarted us.”
Mabrie Richards put all seven of her serves inside the lines in the championship game, including one ace, while also notching four kills. Lily Richards added three kills, 10 assists, and one ace on 5-of-6 serving.
“We struggled with serve receive and couldn't run much for offense,” Coach Richards said. “We started behind and couldn't pull ourselves out of the deficit.”
Carmody had the best night at the stripe for the Eagles with three aces on 7-of-7 serving to go along with two kills. Isaacson added five kills, two blocks and two aces on 9-of-10 serving in the championship loss.
“We will miss our senior Zowie Carmody. She had a great season and it's a bummer we won't have State this year, as we typically would be packing and heading out Wednesday,” Coach Richards said. “Thankful we had a season and these girls got to play.”
River washes out Monarchs in goodbye game
VANCOUVER — Mark Morris was unable to overcome a sluggish start Saturday in their final contest of the season as Columbia River rolled to a 25-12, 25-19, 25-17 win in 2A District IV volleyball consolation play.
Rough starts became a bit of a habit for the Monarchs down the home stretch of the season but the girls in red and blue never failed to go down swinging.
Today we continued our trend of a slow start, but we ended strong,” Mark Morris coach Carmen Hewitt said.
Ellie Weber, Andee Whitman and Emma Fisher all tied for the team lead in kills with five. Fisher added one block and managed a 74 percent success rate on serve receive. Kendal Blondin did her part to keep the Monarchs offense in the air with 18 assists to her name.
Defensively, Hallie Watson turned in an 89 percent report card on serve receive and Madi Noel managed a team-high 18 digs. Blondin, Maria Bost and Hallie Watson all got their hands in on five digs.
In the end, though, it just wasn’t enough to stop the rising tide of a Columbia River team that many had tabbed as a league title contender this season.
“It was an emotional day for us as we said goodbye to our seniors Andee Whitman and Mariah Bost,” Hewitt said. “We wanted to end our season proud, and we did that. We will miss what Andee and Mariah brought to our program, and we wish them nothing but the best in their future.”
Even before the jerseys had been washed for the final time on their shortened spring season Hewitt and her charges were already looking forward to the traditional fall season that’s just over five months away.
“We are looking forward to having most of our team back next year, and to make a run at earning a berth to state,” Hewitt said. “This team has big goals and we will continue to push ourselves until we reach them.”
Wildcats ruin Rockets’ finale
CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets were matched up against one of their classic foes Saturday but the storybook ending eluded the home team as La Center claimed a four set victory, 25-27,25-23,22-25,21-25, to wrap up consolation play in the 1A Evergreen District IV volleyball tournament.
Earlier in the season Castle Rock was counting down the days until they’d get to face off with the Wildcats. Their rivalry dates back over numerous seasons and both teams have been able to get their knocks in over the years. On March 11, the Rockets swept La Center but the tables turned on the season’s final day.
“We battled for every single point today and came up short in the end,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “Our serve receive was a bit off and our blocking struggled to stop their best hitter.”
Sunshine Watkins did her best to keep the Rockets in system against their familiar foes, posting 11 digs in the match. Brooke Wirkkala added seven digs and turned in 15 service points while tying for the team lead in kills with 13.
Jordyn Burkes also had 13 kills for Castle Rock and Ranae Holter dished 30 assists as the Rockets tried to heat up enough to burn the Wildcats one more time.
But, even though they went to extra points to start the match and never lost by more than four points, a comeback wasn’t in the cards.
“I am proud of my team for their team effort and determination throughout this season,” Bayes said. “We wish the seniors the best of luck as they move forward in their adventures.”
Castle Rock wrapped up their strange spring season to remember with a record of 8-4.