Volleyball Roundup: Donald, Ducks put an end to Winlock’s Cinderella run; Woodland, TRC finish second at Districts

Maia Chaney added 22 digs for Winlock as they tried to keep pace with a talented and battle tested Toutle Lake squad.

“She was really working hard to try to defend against the incoming balls from Toutle,” Pennington said.

But in the end, the Ducks just had too much talent and too many hitters for the Cardinals to keep up with.

Molly Donald was perfect from the service stripe for the Ducks and added a team-high nine kills in victory over Winlock. Marissa Smith added seven kills and Natalie Bair dished a dozen assists.

“It was nice to get the first win but Winlock came out strong. It took us a little while to get things going,” Merzoian said.

Jordyn Grabenhorst helped the Ducks find their webbed footing with 13 assists and a perfect effort on serves. Ileigh Lynn added four kills and senior Nikarra Smith, recently returned to the court after a significant injury, passed well in a limited role as a defensive specialist. Makinnley Byman and Kendal Bennett also passed and served well for the Ducks.

Although Toutle Lake saw their District title hopes fade away later in the day at the hands of a hot Kalama team, the success they did find in a masked up season was not lost on their coach.