 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Volleyball Roundup: Big hitters power Beavers past Hockinson
0 comments
alert

Volleyball Roundup: Big hitters power Beavers past Hockinson

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Beaver over the net

On Saturday, Feb. 20, the Beavers continued their hot start to the season with a sweep over Hockinson. 

 Josh Kirshenbaum

WOODLAND — The Beavers held court here Saturday in convincing fashion with a 25-9, 25-16, 25-12 sweep over Hockinson in 2A Greater St. Helens League volleyball play.

Lucy George led Woodland with 11 kills and 4 aces. Kyley Storie added four kills and five blocks while Kennedy Huesties notched four kills and three blocks.

The Beavers also saw impressive performances out of Mackenzie Gilchrest who tallied 17 assists and Elizabeth Hurn who kept Woodland on the attack with 14 digs. Kennedy Huesties added four kills and three blocks in the win.

Woodland (3-0) is scheduled to play at Ridgefield on Tuesday.

Jills fall in five at Bay

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long nearly cracked the code here Saturday but came up one set short of a victory against Hudson’s Bay with set scores of 25-20, 25-10, 21-25, 21-25, and 15-5.

After a slow start the Lumberjills found their marks in the middle of the match in order to push the Eagles to the brink.

Kamia Didier led R.A. Long with 10 kills and five aces. Harli Witham had 14 digs, six aces and passed 78% on serve receive.

“Marissa Gregory stepped in for us and did a great job against Hudson’s Bay,” R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon said. “We made some changes to our offense in sets 3-5 that proved to be beneficial to our growth as a team. We are looking forward to our upcoming matches.”

Danni Hopper added nine kills and three blocks for the Jills. Kiersten Williamdyke had 19 assists and Miranda Bergquist tallied six kills, eight digs and 10 assists.

R.A. Long is scheduled to host Columbia River on Tuesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News