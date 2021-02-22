Volleyball Roundup: Big hitters power Beavers past Hockinson

WOODLAND — The Beavers held court here Saturday in convincing fashion with a 25-9, 25-16, 25-12 sweep over Hockinson in 2A Greater St. Helens League volleyball play.

Lucy George led Woodland with 11 kills and 4 aces. Kyley Storie added four kills and five blocks while Kennedy Huesties notched four kills and three blocks.

The Beavers also saw impressive performances out of Mackenzie Gilchrest who tallied 17 assists and Elizabeth Hurn who kept Woodland on the attack with 14 digs. Kennedy Huesties added four kills and three blocks in the win.

Woodland (3-0) is scheduled to play at Ridgefield on Tuesday.

Jills fall in five at Bay

VANCOUVER — R.A. Long nearly cracked the code here Saturday but came up one set short of a victory against Hudson’s Bay with set scores of 25-20, 25-10, 21-25, 21-25, and 15-5.

After a slow start the Lumberjills found their marks in the middle of the match in order to push the Eagles to the brink.

Kamia Didier led R.A. Long with 10 kills and five aces. Harli Witham had 14 digs, six aces and passed 78% on serve receive.