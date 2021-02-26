Volleyball Roundup: Beavers make themselves at home in Lumberdome

Two days after suffering their first sweep of the season Woodland got their groove back here at the Lumberdome with a sweep of R.A. Long by scores of 25-14, 25-21, 25-11 in 2A Greater St. Helens League volleyball action.

“I think it’s good to just to get back on the right foot, because you end a game like Ridgefield and you’re upset and you’re mad and you know that you’re better than that and you want to show that you’re better than that,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said. “Now we know, we still are that team.”

The Beavers worked the short game to their advantage early in the match with a series of tips and near net serves that had the Jills befuddled through the first set. Emma Swett led Woodland with a dozen kills and eight assists. Leanna Russell added nine digs, three kills, and two aces.

R.A. Long wasn’t interested in rolling over, though, and found a way to put points on the board in the second set while also defending the hardwood on their side of the net.