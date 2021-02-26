Volleyball Roundup: Beavers make themselves at home in Lumberdome

Two days after suffering their first sweep of the season Woodland got their groove back here at the Lumberdome with a sweep of R.A. Long by scores of 25-14, 25-21, 25-11 in 2A Greater St. Helens League volleyball action.
“I think it’s good to just to get back on the right foot, because you end a game like Ridgefield and you’re upset and you’re mad and you know that you’re better than that and you want to show that you’re better than that,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said. “Now we know, we still are that team.”
The Beavers worked the short game to their advantage early in the match with a series of tips and near net serves that had the Jills befuddled through the first set. Emma Swett led Woodland with a dozen kills and eight assists. Leanna Russell added nine digs, three kills, and two aces.
R.A. Long wasn’t interested in rolling over, though, and found a way to put points on the board in the second set while also defending the hardwood on their side of the net.
“Y Ta had a night and she deserved it. Her and Kamia on the outside were starting to dig all of their tips and that’s what we’ve been working on,” R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon said. “The tip coverage was a little slow in the first set, but then in that second set it was literally a night and day difference between our two outsides coming in and actually working together on that.”
Ta finished the match with 11 kills and five digs for the Jills.
But Woodland, and its two D-1 bound players in Swett and Mackenzie Gilchrist, overwhelmed the hosts in the third set and consistently proved why, despite their sweep at the hands of the Spudders earlier this week, they are still very much a top tier team in the GSHL.
Gilchrist was Ms. Do-It-All for the Beavers on the night with 18 assists, 13 digs, five kills, and two aces.
“Honestly, it came down to our defense and our serve receive. We all knew that was something we needed to work on after that game,” Hutton said. “I really don’t think Ridgefield had to do much to beat us, because we kind of beat ourselves... I think we’re all looking forward to playing them a second time. They’re the only team we get to play twice.”
Lucy George added nine kills and two aces in Thursday's win while Kennedy Huesties notched four aces, three blocks, and two kills. Kyley Storie tallied a half dozen kills and Liz Hurn managed 14 digs.
Despite the loss, the Lumberjills also came out of the contest seeing a path to a brighter tomorrow.
Danni Hooper posted four kills for R.A. Long, and Mirand Bergquist distributed 15 assists and five digs. Harli Witham managed an 80% rate on serve receive while notching eight digs.
“We played hard and we covered and we swung hard. We just played relentless, which is exactly what we wanted to do,” Nailon said of the second set. “We were just too late in that third set. We started clicking after the second timeout, but when they only have two points left to score that doesn’t leave a lot of room for error. So that kind of bit us, but i just feel so excited for next week.”
R.A. Long is scheduled to host Wahkiakum on Monday. Woodland is scheduled to play at Mark Morris on Tuesday.
River sweeps Monarchs away
VANCOUVER — Mark Morris got off to a slow start at Columbia River in a 25-12, 25-14, 25-20 sweep in Vancouver.
"We had a really slow start tonight, but we improved each set,” coach Carmen Hewitt said.
Emma Fisher had seven kills to lead the Monarchs, while Andee Whitman had six and added a team-high six blocks. Ellie Weber added five kills.
But all that wasn't enough for Mark Morris.
“Columbia River is a great volleyball team and it showed," Hewitt added. "However we finished strong and finally settled into our style of play in the third set. I’m proud of the fight we showed and our improvement throughout the night.”
Madi Noel contributed 19 digs for the Monarchs in the loss.
Mark Morris (2-2) is set to welcome Woodland on March 2.
Toledo rides Demery’s hot hand in sweep
TOLEDO — Toledo was already well on its way to a sweep against Stevenson at home Thursday evening, when Kate Demery got the ball at the service line.
She didn’t let it go for quite awhile.
The senior served 18 times in the third set — complete with nine aces — to power a massive Toledo run that led wrapped up a sweep of the Bulldogs 25-10, 25-18, 25-6.
“To serve that long without any errors or any letdowns was good for her,” Toledo coach Candace Maier said. “I was having her put the ball all over the court to try to change things up and have something else happen.”
Demery finished with 14 aces on the match to go along with a team-high six kills. Rylie Pliler had five kills, and Brynn Willaims, Emma Cline-Maier, and Stacie Spahr each added three.
The well-rounded offense came out firing early, hammering the Bulldogs in the first set and carrying momentum into the second.
“They came out and played really hard in the first set, and that allowed me to do more subbing,” Maier said.
Then in the third frame, it was Demery’s turn to take the game over. The senior outside hitter, who missed all of last season rehabbing a torn ACL, has reinserted herself completely into the Toledo rotation, and Maier says she’s already playing like she did before her injury.
“I ask her fairly frequently how it feels, and she says it feels fine,” Maier said. "And when she’s playing, she looks like she feels fine.”
Toledo (2-4) is scheduled to travel to Napavine on March 2.
Cards knock off Ony in five for first win
ONALASKA — Winlock got into the win column Thursday evening in dramatic fashion, beating Onalaska in five sets, 25-23, 25-14, 28-30, 22-25, 15-11.
“Every member of the team came ready to play and proved on the court that we are working hard and bringing it in our competitions,” coach Chastity Pennington said.
Addison Hall racked up a career-high 29 kills to lead the Cardinals, while Madison Vigre had 14 of her own.
After getting swept in their first four matches of the season, the Cardinals have now played back-to-back five-setters.
Winlock (1-5) will get a bit of an extended break, with its next match scheduled for March 3 at Morton-White Pass.
Ducks bounce back against Pirates
ADNA — Toutle Lake was able to overcome early errors to defeat the Pirates in four sets Thursday by scores of 19-25, 25-14, 25-20, 25-16 in Central 2B League volleyball play.
“It definitely felt like we were not ready to go for game one,” Toutle Lake coach Don Merzoian said. “Adna really took it to us but we fought our way back in it.”
Molly Donald landed a dozen kills for the Fighting Ducks and managed a perfect night from the service stripe, including three aces. Jordyn Grabenhorst added 14 assists and four kills, while Makinnley Byman managed a doze digs and Marissa Smith slapped eight kills.
Toutle Lake (4-1) is booked to hit the road to play Morton-Whie Pass on Tuesday.
Chinooks sweep T-Wolves
RANDLE — Kalama kept up its perfect run to start the season, taking down Morton-White Pass in a 25-9, 25-11, 25-8 sweep.
The result makes it 15 straight set wins for the Chinooks to start the season. Moreover, they've given up 20 points in a set just once so far this season.
Marlee Vickers led the Chinooks with 10 kills, and Irene Martinez added eight, while Alena Ross led the defensive effort with eight digs.
Kalama (5-0) is scheduled to get Wahkiakum at home March 2.
Mules topple Mountaineers
CATHLAMET — Wahkiakum won a high-energy match on the road at Rainier, Wash. on Thursday evening, sweeping the Mountaineers 25-18, 25-14, 25-20.
Mules Coach Kayli Hurley described the Wahkiakum bench as her “star” all night after making the long trip north.
Jansi Merz filled up the stat sheet for the Mules with a team-high 12 kills, five aces and a block, while Jordyn Watson had seven kills and seven digs and Megan Leitz had five kills.
Wahkiakum (3-0) is slated to go up a couple of steps on the classification pyramid Monday for a match against R.A. Long at the Lumberdome.
Comets grind out sweep at Willapa
MENLO — The simple set score didn’t quite tell the whole story for Naselle, as the Comets needed to go to extra points twice in a 25-13, 28-26, 26-24 sweep at Willapa Valley on Thursday.
Kaylin Shrives led the way on offense with nine kills, and Hollie Haataia added eight on .353 hitting.
Kylee Tarabochia had the best serving outing for the Comets, finishing with seven aces.
Naselle (4-1) is scheduled to host Mossyrock — the only team to beat the Comets thus far this season — on Monday.