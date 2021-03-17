Volleyball Roundup: Beavers bounce Lumberjills to reach 2A GSHL quarterfinals; Monarchs, Comets win, too

WOODLAND — Woodland’s 2A GSHL postseason run began with a sweep, while R.A. Long’s first foray into the playoffs since 2015 came to an end Tuesday evening, as the Beavers swept the night 25-14, 25-8, 25-13.

“We’ve been looking forward to the postseason,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said. “We knew this game was a step. Right now is when we have to play our best volleyball. This is when it really counts.”

The Beavers’ senior night to end the regular season came against top-of-the-league Ridgefield, and they — like every other team to play the Spudders this season — lost. But with the higher seed, Woodland’s seniors got one more chance to play on their home court, and they took advantage.

Emma Swett posted a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs, and added a pair of aces. She shared the team lead on offense with Lucy George, who had 10 kills of her own. Kennedy Huesties had six blocks and four kills, while Kylie Storie had one of each. Mackenzie Gilchrist dished out 20 assists.

Liz Hurn led the defense with 15 digs, Leanna Russell had eight and five aces, and Madi Gosser had seven digs and three aces.

“It was nice to have one last home match on our court and to get that win for those seniors,” Hutton said. “That was cool.”