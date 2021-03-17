Volleyball Roundup: Beavers bounce Lumberjills to reach 2A GSHL quarterfinals; Monarchs, Comets win, too

WOODLAND — Woodland’s 2A GSHL postseason run began with a sweep, while R.A. Long’s first foray into the playoffs since 2015 came to an end Tuesday evening, as the Beavers swept the night 25-14, 25-8, 25-13.
“We’ve been looking forward to the postseason,” Woodland coach Danielle Hutton said. “We knew this game was a step. Right now is when we have to play our best volleyball. This is when it really counts.”
The Beavers’ senior night to end the regular season came against top-of-the-league Ridgefield, and they — like every other team to play the Spudders this season — lost. But with the higher seed, Woodland’s seniors got one more chance to play on their home court, and they took advantage.
Emma Swett posted a double-double with 10 kills and 10 digs, and added a pair of aces. She shared the team lead on offense with Lucy George, who had 10 kills of her own. Kennedy Huesties had six blocks and four kills, while Kylie Storie had one of each. Mackenzie Gilchrist dished out 20 assists.
Liz Hurn led the defense with 15 digs, Leanna Russell had eight and five aces, and Madi Gosser had seven digs and three aces.
“It was nice to have one last home match on our court and to get that win for those seniors,” Hutton said. “That was cool.”
Y Ta had three kills and five digs for the Lumberjills, Harli Witham had five digs, and Miranda Bergquist had five assists.
After two straight seasons without a league win and longer without a playoff appearance, it was a first step for an R.A. Long program trying to get back in the mix in the GSHL.
“It’s great for them to be back in winning and competing,” said R.A. Long coach Whitney Nailon. “Now we just have to learn how to get in the right mindset.”
R.A. Long (3-7) will get one more match, hosting Hudson’s Bay on Thursday. Woodland (7-3) will now head south to take on Columbia River with a spot in the semifinals on the line.
Monarchs sweep Bay for spot in 2A quarters
Strong serving was just part of an all-around performance for Mark Morris in the first round of the 2A playoffs, Tuesday, as the the Monarchs swept Hudson’s Bay 25-11, 25-4, 25-15.
“It was a fantastic team win,” coach Carmen Hewitt said.
The win sets Mark Morris up with undefeated Ridgefield in the quarterfinals.
Brooklyn Schlecht had eight aces to lead Mark Morris at the service line, while Emma Fisher finished with four herself and Kendall Blondin and Madi Noel both had two.
Noel led the Monarchs on defense with 21 digs and was 96% on serve-receive. Hallie Watson and Emma Fisher were both 100% on serves taken, with the former putting up seven digs of her own.
Ellie Weber paced the offensive effort at the net for the Monarchs with 12 kills. Reagan Wilkinson had five, and Fisher and Andee Whitman had four apiece. Blondin distributed the attack to the tune of 24 aces.
"I’m especially proud of how our defense and offense worked together to stay consistent all night,” Hewitt said.
Mark Morris fell to Ridgefield in three sets to open its season. The Monarchs’ next crack at the Spudders will be Thursday, when they play for a spot in the 2A GSHL semifinals.
Rockets roll Grizzlies to open District
HOQUIAM — Castle Rock made the trek to Grays Harbor County on Monday and gave the Grizzlies all they could handle in a sweep to open the 1A District IV volleyball tournament with scores of 25- 16, 25-21, 25-14.
“We dominated on the court tonight both offensively and defensively,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “Brooke Wirkkala and Paige Kessler were on fire tonight.”
Wirkkala wound up with a dozen kills on the night while Kessler added ten more. Sunshine Watkins got in on the action with 12 digs on defense while Ranae Holder dished 34 assists to a roster of Rockets hitters who were ready to swing hard.
“This was a great win for us moving forward,” Bayes said. “We play Thursday away at Goldendale. We are really looking forward to a rematch with Goldendale.”
Comets beat Vikings in five to advance
NASELLE — Round 4 of Naselle vs. Willapa Valley went the distance, but the Comets prevailed yet again, beating the Vikings for the fourth time this season, 23-25, 25-18, 16-25, 25-21, 16-14.
After two sweeps and a four-setter, Tuesday evening was the closest the Vikings had played the Comets all season. Down two sets to one, though, Naselle fought back to level the match in the fourth set, before grinding out a close fifth that went to extra points.
Kaylin Shrives led Naselle with 11 kills, Hollie Haataia had eight, and Echo Cenci finished with seven on .312 hitting. Brynn Tarabochia had four aces to go along with 22 digs, while Kylee Tarabochia added three aces and six kills.
Setter Peyton Dalton posted a double-double with 25 assists and 10 digs.
Naselle (9-2) is now set to face Mossyrock in the District IV 1B semifinals on Saturday at 11 a.m. Oakville.
The Comets are hoping that the third time's the charm against the league’s other set of Vikings. A win would see them through to the afternoon for the finals.
Tigers swept by Bulldogs
CLATSKANIE — Three sets were all Willamina needed to take down Clatskanie in the first of two meetings on the schedule between the schools, with Bulldogs sweeping the Tigers 25-17, 25-12, 25-13.
Kylee Thomas had 14 digs for Clatskanie, and Olivia Sprague added solid serve-receive passing all match long.
Clatskanie had to play Tuesday without Shelby Blodgett, their normal stalwart at middle blocker. With Blodgett on vacation the Tigers brought new and inexperienced faces into the rotation.
“We got our JV team girls in there and got a good idea of what things will look for us next year,” coach Amanda Baker said. “They stepped up and played really well.”
Clatskanie (3-2) is scheduled to go to Rainier for a Highway 30 Hootenanny rematch on Thursday. The two sides met to open their seasons two weeks ago, with the Columbians coming out winners in five sets.
Columbians come up short against Warriors
RAINIER — Rainier was able to take one set Tuesday but finished with a four-set loss to Warrenton 25-21, 17-25, 25-18, 25-23.
Coach Shanda Wagner said the Columbians had a tough time with unforced errors all night, which kept them from keeping momentum after a good second set.
“Couldn’t string together a run,” she said.
Rainier (2-3) is scheduled to host Clatskanie on Thursday.