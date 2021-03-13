Volleyball in Brief Rockets blow away Bulldogs; Naselle nixes Vikings

Rockets blow away Bulldogs

CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets played at home for their regular season finale Friday night and swept the visiting Bulldogs of Montesano 25-13, 25-11,25-20

This was a non-league match for us tonight, but we were happy to play,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “Montesano is always a very scrappy team. It was great for us to come out so strong from the start. I want to say Montesano was first in their league, and we were glad to be able to take them in three.”

By limiting the Bulldogs to just 24 points over the first two sets the Rockets made it clear what kind of night it was going to be for the visitors.

“Our defense stepped up tonight and we had solid serving from the kitchen as well,” Bayes said.

Jordyn Burkes finished the night with six kills while Brooke Wirkkala added five kills. Paige Kessler and Hannah Coleman notched four kills apiece, and Sunny Watkins added nine digs.

Castle Rock will begin their modified District Tournament on Tuesday in Hoquiam at 6 p.m.