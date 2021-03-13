Volleyball in Brief Rockets blow away Bulldogs; Naselle nixes Vikings

Rockets blow away Bulldogs
CASTLE ROCK — The Rockets played at home for their regular season finale Friday night and swept the visiting Bulldogs of Montesano 25-13, 25-11,25-20
This was a non-league match for us tonight, but we were happy to play,” Castle Rock coach Jeana Bayes said. “Montesano is always a very scrappy team. It was great for us to come out so strong from the start. I want to say Montesano was first in their league, and we were glad to be able to take them in three.”
By limiting the Bulldogs to just 24 points over the first two sets the Rockets made it clear what kind of night it was going to be for the visitors.
“Our defense stepped up tonight and we had solid serving from the kitchen as well,” Bayes said.
Jordyn Burkes finished the night with six kills while Brooke Wirkkala added five kills. Paige Kessler and Hannah Coleman notched four kills apiece, and Sunny Watkins added nine digs.
Castle Rock will begin their modified District Tournament on Tuesday in Hoquiam at 6 p.m.
“We are very ecstatic that we are given the opportunity to be able to play in a District Tournament this year with all of the COVID regulations,” Bayes said. “My players are all coming together at the right time and we will focus on being competitive throughout the entire match and moving the ball around quickly.
Naselle nixes Vikings
The Comets completed their season sweep of Willapa Valley on Friday night with set scores of 25-17, 25-18, 25-16 in 1B volleyball action.
Delaney Kragerud was near perfect with six kills in seven attempts. Brynn Tarabochia was successful on 14 digs, Hollie Haataia put up 11 kills and nine digs, and Kaylin Shrives added 10 kills in the win.