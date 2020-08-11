Virtual school sinks ‘Season 1’ for prep sports

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Longview's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After five months of hand wringing, writing, and rewriting plans it turns out that the considerable effort to restart prep sports in the fall was all for naught. With most area high schools announcing this week that they will be starting the academic year via online learning the possibility of a fall sports season quickly withered like a parched peach blossom in the late summer sun.

With no buses taking students to and from school each day there were obviously going to be transportation issues for high school sports. Moreover, with students being kept home from school out of an abundance of caution, how could schools bring bunches of students together each day for practices and competitions?

As it turned, there were few administrators who were willing to take up that fight in the name of prep sports, and in the face of the unseen enemy that goes by the name of COVID-19.