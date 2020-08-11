Virtual school sinks ‘Season 1’ for prep sports

After five months of hand wringing, writing, and rewriting plans it turns out that the considerable effort to restart prep sports in the fall was all for naught. With most area high schools announcing this week that they will be starting the academic year via online learning the possibility of a fall sports season quickly withered like a parched peach blossom in the late summer sun.
With no buses taking students to and from school each day there were obviously going to be transportation issues for high school sports. Moreover, with students being kept home from school out of an abundance of caution, how could schools bring bunches of students together each day for practices and competitions?
As it turned, there were few administrators who were willing to take up that fight in the name of prep sports, and in the face of the unseen enemy that goes by the name of COVID-19.
As of Tuesday, WIAA member schools in the area that had confirmed they were going to start the school year virtually included R.A. Long, Mark Morris, Kelso, Woodland, Toledo, Winlock, Castle Rock, and Kalama. The jury was still out on Toutle Lake, although all signs seemed to indicate that the Fighting Ducks will also be utilizing online tools to start the school year. The jury was still out on Three Rivers Christian, Naselle and Ilwaco as of Tuesday’s print deadline. Meanwhile Wahkiakum stands out as the only area school currently planning to send students between 4th and 12th grade to school in person two days a week.
The 2A-3A schools will have to make the most adjustments going forward since they typically offer the most options for their athletes. The Longview schools, for example, were set to offer tennis, golf, cross country, and slowpitch softball this fall during “Season 1” of the updated WIAA calendar.
After a special meeting on Tuesday afternoon with Longview Superintendent Dan Zorn and new R.A. Long athletic director DeWayne McCabe, Mark Morris athletic director Robert Blackman emerged with confirmation of the disappointing development.
“Longview schools won’t be participating in any sports during Season 1,” Blackman said.
The longtime AD of the Monarchs noted that there were several stumbling blocks that pushed prep sports beyond the realm of possibility for the time being.
“Not having school but you’re having sports, how do you justify that?” Blackman wondered. “The governor came out pretty strongly about not doing them as well.”
The WIAA has blocked out Sept. 28-Nov. 30 as a window for all high school coaches to work with their athletes. Those weeks of instruction are intended to help make up for practice time that was lost over the summer due to COVID-19 restrictions. With this week’s decision to start schooling online, as well as Governor Inslee’s recent cautionary statement against prep sports in the fall, Blackman said that working out the specifics for coach and athlete interactions during that allotted time frame has now moved to the “front burner.”
In Woodland on Tuesday the Beavers were still trying to figure out which way the bark would crumble for their fall athletes this season.
“The official decision has not been made yet by our league but it is not looking promising,” Woodland athletic director Paul Huddleston said.
On Tuesday the Hilanders found themselves in a very similar boat. However, with Kelso’s entire league docket slated against Clark County (Phase 2) based foes the odds of actual athletic endeavors for the kilted guild appear to be slim to none.
“The writing is on the wall,” said Kelso athletic director Jason Coburn.
Since the WIAA released its updated sports schedule in late July the Hilanders had been hoping to field cross country, slowpitch softball, and golf this fall. Coburn noted that a 3A Greater St. Helens League meeting was set for Wednesday evening to help clear up the uncertainty.
Smaller schools who previously had hopes of holding at least some classes in person have also watched their athletic prospects dry up this week.
In Winlock the Cardinals were hoping to add a couple of new sports under the new WIAA schedule this fall in order to give their students as much opportunity as possible. Newly minted athletic director Nick Bamer noted that those plans were scuttled on Monday after another update to coronavirus precautions from the state.
“It was (an option) until Inslee’s press conference when he said that no extra curricular activities are recommended,” Bamer said. “But honestly we were having a problem finding teams to play anyway.”
Under the COVID-19 altered prep sports schedule put forth by the WIAA for 2020-21 cross country, slowpitch softball, golf, and tennis are eligible to begin practice on September 7. Contests could start as soon as Sept. 14 and would be allowed through Nov. 11, with championship competition reserved for the spring. However, with the vast majority of schools seemingly destined for online learning in the autumn (at least), sightings of fall prep athletes will be about as rare as steady Sasquatch footage.
“We wanted to golf and we wanted to do slowpitch and cross country but nobody’s doing it. So, what can you do?” Bamer said.
The Daily News will provide additional updates on prep sports as related to COVID-19 as they become available.
