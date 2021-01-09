Vikings overcome foul trouble to drop Hornets

Portland State was without several of its core players for extended stretches in Sacramento on Saturday but still managed to defeat the Hornets 74-64 in NCAA women’s basketball action.
Desirae Hansen and Tatiana Streun each picked up their fourth foul of the game early in the fourth quarter and another player sat out the entire game with injury, But the Vikings still found a way to get by against a Sacramento State team that has yet to register a victory on the season.
“It was a great team win today,” Portland State head coach Lynn Kennedy said in a postgame statement. “With Jenna (Kilty) going down last game, we needed players to step up and we got that today. We really finished the game well, especially with our rebounds.”
A 14-5 rebounding edge in the fourth quarter helped the Vikings hold on for the win. The PSU bench also chipped in by outsourcing the Hornets bench 25-11. It was the Vikings’ largest output from their reserves since Feb. 21, 2019 against Idaho State.
Streun led the Vikings with a season-high 17 points on 6 of 10 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. Jada Lewis added 14 points.
“Our shooting was better today because we executed and found the mismatches, and we were in the right spots. We need to continue that into practice next week to maintain this momentum,” Kennedy added.
PSU also outscored Sacramento State 40-24 in the paint and won the overall rebound battle 42-31.
Hansen, a graduate of Rainier High School, finished with seven points and five rebounds while being hampered wiht foul trouble. It was the first time in 17 games that she did not notch double digits in points. The previous game, an overtime win over Sacramento State, Hansen led the Vikings with 21 points.
PSU will host Montana State next week on Thursday at 7 p.m. and again Saturday at noon.
EWU women extend streak to four games
The Eastern Washington University women’s basketball team stayed on a roll Saturday with a 71-59 victory over Weber State in Cheney at Reese Court.
Four Eagles scored in double figures during the win including three freshmen players, with Maise Burnham totaling 17 points, Aaliyah Alexander notching 15 points and Nuria Cunill adding ten points. Jenna Dick was the other EWU player to reach double digits with 11 points. Alexander made her night a double-double affair for the second straight contest by snatching 10 rebounds.
“We put on a gutsy second-half performance I thought,” said EWU head coach Wendy Schuller in a postgame statement. “We really challenged our team to defend, because giving up 37 points in a half is not acceptable. I should’ve got us out of the zone earlier because we were giving up too much and being passive. The second half, we came out and only gave up seven points in the third quarter and held them to 30 percent shooting overall. Those are the defensive numbers we like to see.”
While the Eagles lost the rebound battle 39-35, they were able to edge Weber State 30-28 on points in the paint. EWU also forced 16 turnovers and turned them into 15 points, while holding their opponent to just 33.3 percent shooting from the field.
Meanwhile, EWU sank 25 of 57 shots from the field for a clip just below 40 percent. Kal Schaplow, of Toledo, knocked down her only shot of the game. The freshman wing scored three points in four minutes of action for the Eagles.
The win brings EWU’s record up to 5-6 overall, with a 4-2 mark in Big Sky Conference play. It is the first time the Eagles have won four straight games since the 2017-18 season. Weber State remains winless on the season.
EWU will play back-to-back games at Southern Utah next week on Jan. 14-15.