Vikings overcome foul trouble to drop Hornets

Portland State was without several of its core players for extended stretches in Sacramento on Saturday but still managed to defeat the Hornets 74-64 in NCAA women’s basketball action.

Desirae Hansen and Tatiana Streun each picked up their fourth foul of the game early in the fourth quarter and another player sat out the entire game with injury, But the Vikings still found a way to get by against a Sacramento State team that has yet to register a victory on the season.

“It was a great team win today,” Portland State head coach Lynn Kennedy said in a postgame statement. “With Jenna (Kilty) going down last game, we needed players to step up and we got that today. We really finished the game well, especially with our rebounds.”

A 14-5 rebounding edge in the fourth quarter helped the Vikings hold on for the win. The PSU bench also chipped in by outsourcing the Hornets bench 25-11. It was the Vikings’ largest output from their reserves since Feb. 21, 2019 against Idaho State.

Streun led the Vikings with a season-high 17 points on 6 of 10 shooting and grabbed nine rebounds. Jada Lewis added 14 points.