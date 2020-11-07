Up the hill: Volleyball Jills start slow on '90 title run

The transition was a rather swift one. It helped that Trevino had played club volleyball with several Jills in prior years and Schlecta being new, as well, offered some comfort in a shared experience.

But the way out of Morton was less than cordial.

“When I left Morton, my coach at the time told me that if I left Morton, I’d never go anywhere or do anything in my volleyball (career),” Trevino said.

She later got an athletic scholarship to play the game at Syracuse University.

To the Jills themselves there was no doubt.

The uncertainty swirling around grazed certain Jills, its tendrils landing glancing blows. But it never truly stuck. The Lumberjills brand meant something. When they walked into gyms, everyone knew they had arrived. They were not merely another team. They were the Lumberjills.

“I don’t remember any uncertainties about it,” Mandy Wean said. “We had all been playing together for so long, and a lot of us played club ball in addition to the R.A. Long volleyball team for so many years. We all knew each other and each other’s skills and what everybody had to bring to the table. No matter what, we had a strong team.”