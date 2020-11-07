Up the hill: Volleyball Jills start slow on '90 title run

Sports is a universe with dueling realities, each as real to the believers and as ridiculous to the detractors. It’s a defense mechanism and a motivator for some, and an analysis or a prediction for others.
These realities are almost always conflicting, impossible to coexist. How could they?
Separated by a uniform, these are internal and external realities. Teams believe things about themselves no outsiders could, or should. And observers believe things about teams, things the players and coaches and staff could never fathom. A perception of expectations arises internally and externally.
When those two realities merge into one cohesive and unified view, magic happens. A team and a crowd become symbiotic, the fervor of the play serving as the electron at critical mass, sending once stable entities into an unstoppable chain of kinetic force.
But this isn’t a story about kinetic force. It’s a story about emotional force. It’s a story of belief and comradeship that connected an entire school — and (most of) a town — for an unforgettable month.
This is the story of the 1990 R.A. Long Lumberjills, a slow-starting powerhouse that captured the imagination of area sports fans during a magical run to a State championship that almost never was.
Unstable footing
Things were looking remarkably shaky for the always-winning Jills entering 1990.
Gone was successful coach Marcia Caneff despite a third-place finish at the 1989 3A state tournament. Players were grumpy and perhaps a little burnt out. There was talent spread across the lineup, but a few departures had created some holes that the new coach would need to fix.
“I think most of us were just trying to stay focused on coming together as a team and having a common goal and just focusing on (that) we could persevere if we stayed together as a team,” Nicole Burkhardt said.
There was some returning talent and some exciting rookies, as well, but the biggest question was who would coach? And could they live up to the reputation of R.A. Long, one of just 13 schools statewide to win three consecutive state titles (‘83-85) at any level.
That coach was Jackie Schlecta.
She understood.
“R.A. Long heritage has always been volleyball is the main sport,” Schlecta said.
Coach Schlecta’s first task on the job was to massage some egos and re-recruit some players who planned to forgo their senior seasons. There were concerns about a national DECA competition back east and whether they would have to choose to compete in one over the other.
To Schlecta, sports should simply be a part of one’s life, not the whole thing. Unless you want that, of course. By opening up the rest of the world as a possibility for her players, Schlecta garnered some early respect. Players saw that she was not trying to fix an unbroken volleyball machine.
“She had a meeting with the team and parents as well and I remember leaving that encounter with her feeling pretty confident that she knew what our goals were and what we were striving for,” Burkhardt said. “But what I also appreciated was I felt like she very intently supported us in that manner and helped push us a little bit.
“But she wasn’t one of those coaches that came in and said, ‘Okay, I’m gonna change everything. I’m gonna overhaul every single thing.’ Because she knew our goal was to get to State and potentially win State, and she supported us in accomplishing that goal.”
R.A. Long’s lineup included sisters Mandy and Angie Wean, Nikki Burkhardt, Deanna Piper, Angie McDaniels, Daphne Betts, Heather Peterson, Amanda Riley, Angela King, Wendy Worley, Stephane Trevino and Laurie Nouguier. It was a roster that looked good on paper.
“They were already there when I got there,” Schlecta said.
One of those transfers was Trevino, a tall, athletic hitter from Morton, whose family had to move to Longview for professional reasons. Her parents let her choose which side of town to live on, based on the high schools. Trevino looked at it through a volleyball lens, and picked RAL.
The transition was a rather swift one. It helped that Trevino had played club volleyball with several Jills in prior years and Schlecta being new, as well, offered some comfort in a shared experience.
But the way out of Morton was less than cordial.
“When I left Morton, my coach at the time told me that if I left Morton, I’d never go anywhere or do anything in my volleyball (career),” Trevino said.
She later got an athletic scholarship to play the game at Syracuse University.
To the Jills themselves there was no doubt.
The uncertainty swirling around grazed certain Jills, its tendrils landing glancing blows. But it never truly stuck. The Lumberjills brand meant something. When they walked into gyms, everyone knew they had arrived. They were not merely another team. They were the Lumberjills.
“I don’t remember any uncertainties about it,” Mandy Wean said. “We had all been playing together for so long, and a lot of us played club ball in addition to the R.A. Long volleyball team for so many years. We all knew each other and each other’s skills and what everybody had to bring to the table. No matter what, we had a strong team.”
It wasn’t like people were wondering if RAL would be good. That was a given. But how good? Would they have to “settle” for another third place? Or perhaps “another” State runner-up? Or would this squad be able to finish the job and once again reach its rightful place atop the state?
“We all had a common goal of thinking about getting to State,” Heather Peterson said. “I think that we really strongly believed that we could possibly win.”
Internal expectations: absolutely.
External expectations: wait and see.
There was one early moment when Schlecta saw a glimpse of what was possible if everything broke right.
Before the season, Schlecta took the Jills to the University of Washington in Seattle for some kind of preseason deal, like a tournament or a camp. During one match, the Jills were facing game point, meaning they could not allow the opponent to score again or else the match would end in a loss.
It was just a slow start. Remember that theme.
So, from a seven-point deficit — a monumental gap up against game point — the Jills bowed their collective back and simply would not lose.
“Those girls would not let the ball hit the floor,” Schlecta said. “Everything that happened they got it, they saved it. Everything. And we came through and we won that game.”
The entire building had been watching. Everyone in attendance took note.
“They all said, ‘This team means it,’” Schlecta recalled.
And so outside of their locker room, people began to notice, if only for a short time.
Schlecta admits that she did lament one thing about her team: their propensity started slowly. It was one of the first things she remembered about that championship group.
It would wind up being a morning game in the state tournament that threw a monkey wrench into everything. It was a slow start in the season that made that State championship run as miraculous as it was.
The regular season was no different. Think of it the early morning yawn of the season.
After starting well enough with a pair of wins over district opponents Tumwater and Centralia, suddenly RAL’s third match turned into a five-set thriller at Olympia, and they lost. Still, the Jills thought they’d come away with some positives in hand.
But then its league schedule started with a loss at Evergreen in another contest that went the distance, and so the Jills sat at 2-2, with all of their early momentum gone with the wind.
Trading losses and wins again, the season somehow seemed lost, especially to outsiders At 4-4, a State championship seemed too far away to fathom.
But Schlecta never wavered. Nor did eventual league player of the year Mandy Wean. Nor did Peterson or Trevino or Betts or any of the other Jills. Internally, they were resolute.
And yet, it was a mistake that’s been kept hidden for three decades, that was the ultimate catalyst for RAL’s fourth volleyball State title. It was a happy accident that changed the course of the season.
