Unprecedented Response: Coronavirus precautions put local athletes in jeopardy of losing seasons

When it was announced that schools throughout Oregon and Washington would be closed for weeks on end it became clear that high school spring sports were in a precarious position. When the NWAC suspended its baseball and softball seasons the proverbial writing was on the wall.

“My reaction to the decision is that it’s a good one,” Lower Columbia College athletic director Kirc Roland said. “I think that we all need a chance to step back and certainly think about the safety and health of our student-athletes, and also try to see where we’re going and how it will play out. Right now, that gives us a few weeks to make sure that we’re doing right by our student-athletes.”

As of Saturday the LCC campus remained open but an effort was underway to take as many classes online as possible.

Friday, which should have been a day for final preparation before games began, turned into an impromptu opportunity for the coaches to break the bad news to their players.

They were difficult conversations, to be sure.