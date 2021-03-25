Union employs long shots to drop Kelso

VANCOUVER — Union gave the Hilanders all they could handle Wednesday, and then some, as the Titans carved out a 4-1 victory in 3A/4A Greater St. Helens League soccer play.

Kelso came in with a plan and must have felt pretty good about keeping the Titans’ offense away from their keepers and forcing ill-advised long shots on goal. The only problem was that Union had an uncanny knack for knocking those long shots home.

“We played them much better than the first time,” Kelso coach Kemal Vejo said. “They scored three goals from (far) away. I haven’t seen a game where one team scored three goals from long distance.”

The home team started their scoring spree in the 16th minute and backed that up with another goal in the 20th minute to take a 2-0 lead into the half. Another goal for the Titans in the 50th minute extended their lead to three scores but the Hilanders weren’t ready to warm up the bus yet.

Kelso was able to get on the board in the 58th minute when Macy Grafton set up Josie Settle for the Hilanders lone goal of the day.

Goalies Tara Liebe and Eva split time between the pipes with Liebe notching six saves in the first half and Dawson securing three more shots on goal in the final forty minutes.