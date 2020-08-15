True to the Blue: Margaris making moves with M’s

Cowlitz Black Bears pitching coach, Cam Margaris, also happens to be Mitchell’s brother. Cam, who has been on his own baseball odyssey since graduating from Kelso in 2010, readily admits that his younger brother is the more gregarious, and fanatic, of the two.

“Mitchell is absolutely the more outgoing one between the two of us, always the life of the party. He is like the super utility player of life. He has a wide variety of interests and talents and he is able to always accel in all of them,” Cam Margaris said of his brother. “Those skills combined with his passion of making people happy makes for a great fit for the role he is in with the Mariners. He is definitely the bigger Mariner fan, and not just of the big league club but the whole organization.”

Mitchell admits that he does still sometimes wind up feeling a little like a kid fantasy camp in the presence of superstar baseball players. He recalled becoming starstruck by Alex Rodriguez on one occasion and forcing himself to bite his tongue while he shared an elevator with Mariners general manager “Trader” Jerry Dipoto. On another occasion he admittedly became overjoyed when a famous member of the Mariners broadcast crew had finally remembered his name. Well, he was excited until a fellow Navigator noted that their names are on the back of their game day uniforms.