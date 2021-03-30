 Skip to main content
Trice medals, Beavers go unopposed against Monarchs
Rayleah Trice

Woodland High School golfer Rayleah Trice, right, sinks her ball while teammate Brooklyn Gaston watches during the Beaver Cup Jamboree at the Lewis River Golf Course on Thursday, March 25.

 Courtney Talak

Woodland and Mark Morris’ girls golf squads opened the week against each other for both sides’ first matches of the 2021 season, taking to the par-36 course at Longview Country Club Monday.

Rayleah Trice was the medalist on the day, leading Woodland at 8-over 44. Behind her, Lucy Sams shot a 51, and Zoe Jouwsma, Brooklyn Gaston, and Erin Madsen all came in at 57. MJ Moss rounded out the Beavers’ outing at 66.

For the Monarchs, Valorie Worden carded a 54 to finish third overall, while Ella Hedlund shot a 64.

With only two golfers on the course, Mark Morris was unable to fill out a lineup card, giving the Beavers the automatic team win with a score of 209.

Woodland is scheduled to continue its week Thursday, hosting Washougal at Lewis River.

