Trappers trounce R.A. Long tennis

The Fort Vancouver boys tennis team took over the Mint Valley Racquet Complex on Friday and turned it into their own, well, fort of sorts. Behind a sweep in singles action the Trappers defeated the Monarchs 4-2 in 2A Greater St. Helens League action.

In the singles matches Sam Crawford ousted Aiden McCoy, Jeffery Trung downed Jamison Perkins, and Shadman Shahzhan dropped Jaxon Cook to give Fort Vancouver the commanding advantage.

High school matches played at Mint Valley this season have been limited to single sets due to time and space constraints.

Team tennis was much more kind to R.A. Long as its doubles teams took two of three sets. Collin Mendenhall and Juan Perkins defeated Brenden Stokes and Andrew Fields 8-6. Fellow Lumberjacks Carson Moses and Eric Nguyen got the best of Isaiah Crawford and Deter Nguyen by a score of 8-4.

The R.A. Long doubles team of Connor Moses and Ethan Heriford fell 8-4 to Chas Wilkerson and Andrew Walcyzk.

R.A. Long coach Max Fisher gave a tip of his cap to Mendenhall and Perkins “for smashing serves,” in their win, and noted the encouraging performance of Nguyen and Moses, a freshman duo with plenty of promise.

The Lumberjacks are scheduled to play at Hudson’s Bay on Monday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0