Toutle Lake Track & Field: Ducks forced to waddle when they want to run and fly

The Fighting Ducks have a knack for punching above their weight class and this year they were looking to make their presence felt once again around the oval ring of track and field.
“Toutle is never a very big team, we’re not a big school, but we work really hard. Last year we brought eight (kids) and brought home nine medals so I have no doubt they would have represented again this year,” said first-year Toutle Lake head track coach, Austin Carey.
Carey, who also was at the helm of the football team last fall, noted that the Ducks benefit from having athletes sprinkled around the various classes. This year he expected big things from Chase Lynn, an all-around athlete, Travis Squires, a, noted thrower, Darla Kandoll, a well-respected runner, and Maija Reinbold, a high flier. However, the Toutle Lake track and field team was most likely going to have the most team points produced by their six seniors.
Perhaps no Duck had as much of a fighting chance for State glory than Griffin Sauters. A discus specialist, Sauters placed ninth at State last year and did everything he could in the interim to improve his stock.
“He’s very tenacious about track. He played football for me as well but it seems like he’s always talking about track,” Carey said. “I hate to see him have a senior year like this but we’re going to try to find him a place to go to the next level. Just his work ethic alone tells me he can make it there.”
Chase Hadaller is another thrower with State podium ambitions after heaving the spear a personal best 156 feet and 11 inches last year. The big drink of water also runs the 4x400 and liked to let his considerable legs to their air walking in the long jump.
“Chase was a great javelin thrower, he took ninth last year and I have no doubt that he would have done well this year too,” Carey said. “He was our quarterback in the fall and he’s just a great leader.”
Robert “Cam” Wason was another senior Duck who spent time flinging spears, but he preferred the high jump in his spare time.
“Cam’s a great kid. He’s a great athlete. A great leader. A great senior,” Carey said. “I was looking forward to a lot of laughs with him this year and his javelin was looking really good before we got shut down, so that was too bad.”
Riley Kent was another member of the Toutle Lake track and field team who had a great shot at putting his name in the record books this year. After placing third in the 800-meter race at State last spring, Kent was poised to rewrite history in Toutle.
“Riley is one of the most tenacious athletes I’ve ever coached. He took football off this year in order to get ready for (track) State,” Carey explained. “His goal was to go for the school record in the 800 and I have no doubt that if we would have kept going he would have gotten it.”
Austin McMullen, another senior with state experience, was on the 4x400 team last year in the season’s biggest meet. A javeline tosser, too, McMullen is perhaps best known around town for his “Stay Hungry” forearm tattoo.
Megan Bunn was the final senior member of the Ducks ensemble this year and she was just beginning to find her way when everyone had the rug pulled out from beneath their spiked and webbed feet.
“She was a first year participant but already a great athlete,” Carey said. “She’s a cheerleader. She’s got a great smile. Very positive. She’s a great example for the younger kids.”
Despite losing their final seasons and the chance to make their mark, Carey insists that those considerable efforts by the Toutle Lake senior athletes were wasted.
“They were doing great. I’ve known this group for a few years and they are great leaders,” Carey said. “Before we left we had about a week with the middle school out here. We’re a small school so we had them out working with the high schoolers and that group jumped right to and set a great example. It was good.”
- Head Coach: Austin Carey (1st year)
- 2019 Results: Nine State medals
- Total Athletes: 24
- Seniors: 6
