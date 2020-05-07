Toutle Lake Track & Field: Ducks forced to waddle when they want to run and fly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Fighting Ducks have a knack for punching above their weight class and this year they were looking to make their presence felt once again around the oval ring of track and field.

“Toutle is never a very big team, we’re not a big school, but we work really hard. Last year we brought eight (kids) and brought home nine medals so I have no doubt they would have represented again this year,” said first-year Toutle Lake head track coach, Austin Carey.

Carey, who also was at the helm of the football team last fall, noted that the Ducks benefit from having athletes sprinkled around the various classes. This year he expected big things from Chase Lynn, an all-around athlete, Travis Squires, a, noted thrower, Darla Kandoll, a well-respected runner, and Maija Reinbold, a high flier. However, the Toutle Lake track and field team was most likely going to have the most team points produced by their six seniors.

Perhaps no Duck had as much of a fighting chance for State glory than Griffin Sauters. A discus specialist, Sauters placed ninth at State last year and did everything he could in the interim to improve his stock.