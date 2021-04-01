Toutle Lake’s Cox, Swanson combine for no-no against Adna

ADNA — Jerry Johnson had used the two main pieces of his star-studded pitching staff separately for Toutle Lake’s first four games, but Thursday afternoon, he opted to unleash the full potential of his arsenal, and the Adna Pirates had the misfortune of having to stand in the batter’s box.

Jackson Cox — bound for Eugene to pitch for the Ducks once his high school career is over — covered the bulk of the work in a five-inning start. Then, he handed the ball off to Oregon State commit Zach Swanson, who put the finishing touches on a combined no-hitter as the Fighting Ducks rode out 10-0 winners.

Cox shined in his second start of the season, striking out 13 Pirates in five innings. His only baserunner allowed was a two-out walk in the bottom of the first, which he bounced back from with seven straight strikeouts.

After a groundout to start the bottom of the fourth, Cox finished his outing with five more punchouts in a row.

“He had everything going,” Johnson said. “Adna’s a pretty young team, and against the bottom part of their order, Jackson was able to be pretty efficient. There were several guys that were three pitches, four pitches. That kind of efficiency certainly helps him get deeper into games early in the season.”

