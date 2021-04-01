Toutle Lake’s Cox, Swanson combine for no-no against Adna

ADNA — Jerry Johnson had used the two main pieces of his star-studded pitching staff separately for Toutle Lake’s first four games, but Thursday afternoon, he opted to unleash the full potential of his arsenal, and the Adna Pirates had the misfortune of having to stand in the batter’s box.
Jackson Cox — bound for Eugene to pitch for the Ducks once his high school career is over — covered the bulk of the work in a five-inning start. Then, he handed the ball off to Oregon State commit Zach Swanson, who put the finishing touches on a combined no-hitter as the Fighting Ducks rode out 10-0 winners.
Cox shined in his second start of the season, striking out 13 Pirates in five innings. His only baserunner allowed was a two-out walk in the bottom of the first, which he bounced back from with seven straight strikeouts.
After a groundout to start the bottom of the fourth, Cox finished his outing with five more punchouts in a row.
“He had everything going,” Johnson said. “Adna’s a pretty young team, and against the bottom part of their order, Jackson was able to be pretty efficient. There were several guys that were three pitches, four pitches. That kind of efficiency certainly helps him get deeper into games early in the season.”
Then, it was Swanson’s turn out of the bullpen. With the Ducks up 10-0 and three outs away from a run-shortened win in the bottom of the sixth, the freshman allowed a two-out walk, but came right back with his second strikeout of the inning to end it.
“His one inning he threw 15 pitches,” Johnson said. “That’s not too shabby.”
Swanson also had a big day at the plate from his leadoff spot for the Ducks, going 3-for-4 with a walk, four runs scored, and his second home run of the season in the top of the sixth inning.
“He provided quite a bit of offense for us,” Johnson said. “He had a good day, definitely.”
Eddie Gould came across for two runs in the No. 8 slot of the Toutle Lake order, and both Nicholsons — John in the second inning, and Jacob in the sixth after getting subbed in for his brother — scored in the No. 9 spot.
That started with two runs in the first and three more in the second. After one in the third, Toutle Lake put up two more runs in the fifth and the sixth to get the game into ten run-rule territory.
“When we’re able to put some runs on the board early, it can help a coach relax a bit, but we want the team to keep their intensity going,” Johnson said.
While the Ducks — outside of Swanson — had a fairly quiet day with the bats, Johnson said they stayed patient at the plate against an Adna staff that struggled to get the ball over the plate. Toutle Lake drew 14 walks in the game, giving the Ducks rallies for free all afternoon long.
Toutle Lake (5-0) is scheduled to host Stevenson on Monday.