Toutle Lake rallies late to beat Kalama in pitchers’-duel-turned-shootout

TOUTLE — It started as a wash, it turned into a pitchers’ duel, then it was a bullpen game, and it ended with a late comeback. There were simply too many storylines Thursday down Spirit Lake Highway, but in the end Toutle Lake rallied to beat Kalama 9-7 in a wild Central 2B League baseball affair.
But from start to finish, the only constant one was the weather and its inconsistencies.
“The freaking weather, though, that just drives me nuts,” said Toutle Lake coach Jerry Johnson. “We were on the internet looking, radar, the whole bit. It was supposed to be no rain after like 11 o’clock this morning.”
Instead, the rains started coming down around 3:30 p.m, driving both teams off the field, delaying warm-ups, and pushing back first pitch by 20 minutes.
Then there were about two innings of false hope, as the skies briefly dried up, but soon the rains came back with a second wind as the two teams battled in a downpour for most of the rest of the game. That action included frequent stops to change balls and throw fresh dirt on the mound to keep it from turning into too much of a mud pit.
“It’s definitely different from throwing in Arizona all summer,” Toutle Lake’s Jackson Cox said. “So that was new.”.
Coming into the day, the main story was the pitching showdown between Cox and Kalama’s Tommy Brandenburg — two stars on the hill both committed to pitch for Oregon after graduation — as both were making their first starts of the season. But it turned out that Cox’s biggest contribution would come with the bat in his hand, long after both his and Brandenburg’s outings on the hill had ended.
Down three in the bottom of the sixth, the Ducks rallied against Kalama reliever Noah Imboden. Three walks and a balk brought a run in with two outs, and Kyler Shellenbarger brought in a pair of runs to tie the game. That brought Cox to the plate, and the junior put a charge to into one, driving a no-doubter beyond the left field fence to give the Ducks the lead.
“That was pretty well-struck, no doubt,” Johnson said. “He looked nice and balanced, it was a beautiful swing.”
Hours earlier, Cox had gotten the game started for Toutle Lake on that slippery mound, and the Kalama hitters went right at him. After getting a ground out on the first pitch, the Chinooks strung three hits together with Keaton Fisher smacking a single through the right side to score Brady Burns.
“Adrenaline has a funny way of rearing its head and making you not quite as effective,” Johnson said.
In the bottom half of the frame, though, the Ducks came right back against Brandenburg. Zach Swanson led off with a single, and a sacrifice bunt and a pair of errors brought him home to tie it up at 1-1.
After the first, though, the aces settled in.
Brandenburg struck out the side in the bottom of the second and worked around a few connection issues with his catcher, inducing a pair of double plays in four innings of work and finishing with two runs allowed on two hits, striking out seven and walking two on 77 pitches.
“He was amped,” said Kalama coach Brandon Walker. “I think he settled in pretty nicely. A lot of familiarity between him and a couple guys in the other dugout. Any time that happens, you’re going to be a little bit juiced. Plus he had a couple scouts here to watch the game, that’s just the nature of it. But he’s a stud.”
On the scoreboard at least, Cox was just a little bit better allowing just the one run and striking out the last four batters he faced to finish on six punchouts.
“The fastball, he’s got great control of that thing,” Johnson said. “As the season progresses we’ll look at how we’re going to mix it up a bit more.”
But going into the fifth inning, Cox also hit his pitch count and handed the ball off to the bullpen. That’s when things got crazy in the rain.
Camden Wheatley was the first out of the pen for the Ducks, and a trio of walks — as the rain poured down harder than ever — loaded the bases with two outs. Up stepped Ryan Cooney, and the Chinooks’ first baseman absolutely demolished the ball, crushing a go-ahead grand slam for Kalama’s first hit since Fisher’s RBI way back in the first inning
That windfall gave Imboden a lead to work with as he took over in the bottom of the fifth, but the Chinooks helped the Ducks climb back into the game. Swanson reached on his second of three walks, took second on a wild pitch, went to third on a passed ball, and came home on another ball that got past the catcher. Right behind him, Shellenbarger did the same thing, and despite not registering a hit, Toutle Lake had closed the gap to 5-4.
Kalama stretched its lead against two more Toutle Lake relievers in the top of the sixth, with Burns driving one run home on an RBI single and Brandenburg bringing in a second on a sacrifice fly, but the Ducks had the last punch waiting for the bottom of the frame.
In the end, it was Connor Cox — who started the game behind the dish catching his older brother — putting the finishing touches on the win by working around a pair of free passes to strike out the side in the top of the seventh, just as the rain started to clear up. And first out of the dugout to congratulate him, wearing an Oregon hoodie, was Jackson.
“It was a great team win,” the elder Cox brother said.
Kalama (1-1) will try for a dose of weekend action with a road game at La Center on Saturday afternoon, while Toutle Lake (2-0) is scheduled to head to Winlock on Monday.