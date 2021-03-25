Toutle Lake rallies late to beat Kalama in pitchers’-duel-turned-shootout

“He was amped,” said Kalama coach Brandon Walker. “I think he settled in pretty nicely. A lot of familiarity between him and a couple guys in the other dugout. Any time that happens, you’re going to be a little bit juiced. Plus he had a couple scouts here to watch the game, that’s just the nature of it. But he’s a stud.”

On the scoreboard at least, Cox was just a little bit better allowing just the one run and striking out the last four batters he faced to finish on six punchouts.

“The fastball, he’s got great control of that thing,” Johnson said. “As the season progresses we’ll look at how we’re going to mix it up a bit more.”

But going into the fifth inning, Cox also hit his pitch count and handed the ball off to the bullpen. That’s when things got crazy in the rain.

Camden Wheatley was the first out of the pen for the Ducks, and a trio of walks — as the rain poured down harder than ever — loaded the bases with two outs. Up stepped Ryan Cooney, and the Chinooks’ first baseman absolutely demolished the ball, crushing a go-ahead grand slam for Kalama’s first hit since Fisher’s RBI way back in the first inning