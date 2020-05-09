Toutle Lake Baseball: Fledgling Fighting Ducks not allowed to take flight

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

There is a unique provision in the WIAA rules that lets 1B and 2B schools use eighth-graders in varsity sports.

It makes sense, as the small schools may not have enough players to field a team from year to year. In those instances adding a couple of young bucks to the mix saves the season for everyone.

One local program that’s been helped by the middle school caveat is Toutle Lake baseball. The Ducks had six such players just last year and they were set to field eight middle schoolers between the varsity and JV programs this spring. Those greenhorns, in addition to a pair of seniors who returned to the diamond after a year off, figured to help push the Ducks into the middle of the hunt for a playoff berth.

“I think we had enough regional berths in our District, that if we gelled and meshed as a team, I think we would be able to get into one of those spots,” coach Jerry Johnson said.

While the season was struck down prematurely, the Ducks’ skipper liked what he saw early on.

“What we had done in the weeks of practice that we had, I thought we were coming together pretty nicely,” Johnson said “That’s such a key component. You can have all the great players you want, but if they don’t gel as a team, you’re gonna limit yourself to how you perform.”