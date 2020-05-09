Toutle Lake Baseball: Fledgling Fighting Ducks not allowed to take flight

There is a unique provision in the WIAA rules that lets 1B and 2B schools use eighth-graders in varsity sports.
It makes sense, as the small schools may not have enough players to field a team from year to year. In those instances adding a couple of young bucks to the mix saves the season for everyone.
One local program that’s been helped by the middle school caveat is Toutle Lake baseball. The Ducks had six such players just last year and they were set to field eight middle schoolers between the varsity and JV programs this spring. Those greenhorns, in addition to a pair of seniors who returned to the diamond after a year off, figured to help push the Ducks into the middle of the hunt for a playoff berth.
“I think we had enough regional berths in our District, that if we gelled and meshed as a team, I think we would be able to get into one of those spots,” coach Jerry Johnson said.
While the season was struck down prematurely, the Ducks’ skipper liked what he saw early on.
“What we had done in the weeks of practice that we had, I thought we were coming together pretty nicely,” Johnson said “That’s such a key component. You can have all the great players you want, but if they don’t gel as a team, you’re gonna limit yourself to how you perform.”
Obviously, Toutle Lake was also set to be a very young team. And sometimes that inexperience can be a good thing.
Young teams can sometimes forget the size of the moment. They don’t know better. The pressure of bringing home hardware in their final season is a nonexistent proposition. Under those circumstances Toutle Lake could have thrived.
The young Ducks were fortunate to re-attract the duo of Keegan Buker and Carson Uhlich after the pair spent a season away from the diamond.
Buker is a sizable righty who also grew out his hair, making for a rather striking figure on the mound. His quick bat would also have been a boon for the Ducks, as well.
“He makes that part of his game look pretty darn easy,” Johnson said. “I think the biggest impact that would’ve come from his bat.”
Uhlich, meanwhile, is an infielder with a solid glove, considerable speed and a mind for the game.
“He would’ve been a menace on the bases for opposing teams,” Johnson said. “Good speed and good baseball sense.”
But the core of the Ducks remains young at heart with freshmen and sophomores all over the field. One of those players who will be able to return next year is Jackson Cox, a sophomore who was destined to be the ace of the Toutle Lake pitching staff. The Duck with the big wing is already garnering interest from several four-year schools as a hurler.
“He’s a stud,” Johnson said. “Everything you look for in a ballplayer.”
Fisher Wassel, a junoir, was going to do big things with a high baseball I.Q., and sophomore John Nicholson likely would have stepped up for the pitching staff. Eddie Gould, another sophomore, was ready to take over large swaths of innings behind the dish.
Some of those eighth-graders would have been contributors, as well. Guys like Zach Swanson and Kyler Schellenbarger would have entered into the lineup equation. Swanson has already proven his mettle as a first-team all-league performer on the basketball court this winter.
Giving up on this season and looking toward next season, Johnson noted, “The moment isn’t gonna be too big for ‘em, that’s for sure.”
Coach: Jerry Johnson (12th year)
2019: 6-10 (6-7, 7th in C2BL)
Returning Starters: 10
Seniors: 2
