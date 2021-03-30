Top-to-bottom offensive effort leads Lumberjills to win over Monarchs

R.A. Long softball earned early-season bragging rights Tuesday, scoring early and often in a 13-3 win over Mark Morris.
Eight of the nine starting Lumberjills reached base, and six notched base hits, as R.A. Long pushed runs across in five of the seven innings of a game that could have been called early due to the ten-run rule but was continued at the agreement of the coaches.
“Everybody did their part today,” said R.A. Long coach Dave McDaniel.
Many of the R.A. Long starters transitioned straight from slowpitch softball in Season 1, where the Jills came up just one game shy from an undefeated District title run. That success at the plate in slowpitch didn’t immediately translate to the fastpitch game, though, as they came out with a whimper of a 5-0 season-opening loss to Ridgefield over the weekend.
“Our bats were pretty quiet, we were out on our front foot,” McDaniel said. “That can be some carryover from slowpitch and those cuts. Yesterday we came and we just hit, hit, hit, worked on exploding the middle of the ball, hitting our gaps, and it transitioned today.”
Tuesday, the Jills proved that their bats can be just as dangerous against fastpitch hurlers too.
Madison Fierst led off the bottom of the first inning with a single, and came all the way around to score on a two-out double by Kenna Kolbaba to put R.A. Long on the scoreboard early. The next inning, Fierst drove in two more on a two-out double of her own, giving the Lumberjills their first of four crooked numbers on the afternoon.
Fierst finished the game 2-for-3 with two RBIs and three runs scored. Two batters behind her, Hope Childers went 2-for-4 with a sacrifice fly, driving in four runs and scoring two herself. In the cleanup spot, Kolbaba led the Lumberjills with three hits.
“Some people made the adjustment,” McDaniel said. “We’ve got some hitters you can’t get out of their groove.”
The Lumberjills blew the game open in the bottom of the fifth, putting together four hits, two walks, and a hit batter to bring home six more runs and make it 11-1. Two innings later, they took advantage of a pair of Monarch errors to score two more.
“We just kind of took ourselves out of the game with errors and mental stuff,” said interim Mark Morris coach Chris Mejia.
Meanwhile, Mya Bodily spent most of six innings of work keeping the Monarchs — themselves playing their season-opener — befuddled and off of the scoreboard. Bodily retired eight batters in a row to start the game, then allowed a run on three straight two-out hits in the third, before then retired nine of the next 10 hitters.
Bodily finished with three strikeouts and did not walk a single batter, allowing two runs on six hits.
“She did a great job,” McDaniel said. “She keeps people off-balance. She’s not going to blow you away with a lot of stuff, she just keeps you off-balance, does a good job of locating her pitches and stuff. And the defense played really well behind her.”
Jadyn Terry came over from third base to pitch the seventh for R.A. Long, allowing one run but seeing the game through to the finish.
Hailey Davis took the loss in the start for Mark Morris, finishing with five runs allowed on seven hits in three and two-thirds innings and striking out three. Megan Jenkins took over for her in the bottom of the fourth, ended the frame, and then pitched the rest of the game for the Monarchs, going three and a third innings and striking out three herself.
“They worked, they didn’t give up,” Mejia said. “They kept throwing, regardless of what the strike zone was, regardless of the hits they gave up. They stayed in the game, so I was very proud of them for doing that.”
Avery Pense went 2-for-4 and knocked in two of Mark Morris’ three runs; Jenkins drove in the third. At the bottom of the order, Breanna Greenwalt went 3-for-3 and scored two runs.
But as a team, Mark Morris allowed six free passes and had three errors, while R.A. Long only allowed one free base in the seventh and played a clean game on defense.
“It’s stuff we can fix,” Mejia said. “I believe in this team. I’ve seen them work together, so I know it’s there, we just have to figure out a way to bring it together.”
Both R.A. Long (1-1) and Mark Morris (0-1) will head south on Thursday for their next game, with the Lumberjills facing Fort Vancouver and the Monarchs going to Ridgefield.