Top-to-bottom offensive effort leads Lumberjills to win over Monarchs

Jadyn Terry came over from third base to pitch the seventh for R.A. Long, allowing one run but seeing the game through to the finish.

Hailey Davis took the loss in the start for Mark Morris, finishing with five runs allowed on seven hits in three and two-thirds innings and striking out three. Megan Jenkins took over for her in the bottom of the fourth, ended the frame, and then pitched the rest of the game for the Monarchs, going three and a third innings and striking out three herself.

“They worked, they didn’t give up,” Mejia said. “They kept throwing, regardless of what the strike zone was, regardless of the hits they gave up. They stayed in the game, so I was very proud of them for doing that.”

Avery Pense went 2-for-4 and knocked in two of Mark Morris’ three runs; Jenkins drove in the third. At the bottom of the order, Breanna Greenwalt went 3-for-3 and scored two runs.

But as a team, Mark Morris allowed six free passes and had three errors, while R.A. Long only allowed one free base in the seventh and played a clean game on defense.

“It’s stuff we can fix,” Mejia said. “I believe in this team. I’ve seen them work together, so I know it’s there, we just have to figure out a way to bring it together.”

Both R.A. Long (1-1) and Mark Morris (0-1) will head south on Thursday for their next game, with the Lumberjills facing Fort Vancouver and the Monarchs going to Ridgefield.

