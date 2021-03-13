Too many mistakes as Hilanders fall to T-Wolves

VANCOUVER — Operating without its head coach, Kelso took an early lead against Heritage but couldn’t hold on, falling to the T-Wolves 30-17 on Friday.

“We had a couple chances to put it away, and didn’t,” coach Steve Amrine said Saturday.

Amrine himself wasn’t there; he and one other Kelso coach had to go into contact tracing earlier in the week. In his place, assistant Joe Kinch took over as interim head coach.

“Kudos to Coach Kinch and everybody for stepping up for the two of us who were out and not at it,” Amrine said. “Good job by our players, trying to hang through a stressful week in our program. We just made too many mistakes in the football game.”

The Kelso offense never truly got going, but early on, the other two phases of the game did enough to put the Hilanders ahead.

Midway though the first quarter, junior Colby Cooper came down with an interception and took it back 48 yards to give the Hilanders a 7-0 lead. After a Mason Smith field goal and a Heritage touchdown, it was Cooper scoring again for Kelso, this time on special teams, with a 98-yard kickoff return.

“Colby did a really good job,” Amrine said.