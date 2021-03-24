'Too easy': Kelso volleyball dominates from start to finish in sweep of Skyview Storm

KELSO — There are plenty of traditional chants heard often when the Hilanders take the court. “We are Kelso” usually gets belted out early and often. “Kelso Power” is another favorite.
But with the Kelso volleyball team halfway home in the second set and on yet another big run, a heckle from a particularly boisterous member of the student section gained traction. Soon, the walls of the gym were echoing with a simple refrain:
"It’s too easy. It’s too easy. It’s too easy."
It certainly looked just too easy for Kelso on Wednesday again Skyview. Three weeks ago, the Hilanders battled back and forth with the Storm in a knockdown, drag-out, five-set marathon. This time, there was no such drama as Kelso dispatched its foe with ease, sweeping Skyview 25-17, 25-13, 25-15.
Kelso beat Skyview in five sets in a match that saw momentum shift back and forth all night long.
“Today, we were just so excited to play, so ready to beat them again,” sophomore libero Rielee Gourde said. “Our camaraderie was amazing today. Our talk was amazing. Everybody played great. I just think all-around it was an awesome game. It was so fun to play.”
To say that the Hilanders controlled play Wednesday would be an understatement. The Storm were able to stay on serve for a four-point run just once all match long, with Kelso siding out quickly each and every time Skyview scratched across a point.
When a Kelso attack went just long to open up the third set, the 1-0 lead Skyview took was the only time it would hold a lead all match long. A few points later, a 5-5 score line ended up being the highest point total for a tie in any set, before Kelso once again pulled away.
Each and every set the success started at the back for the Hilanders. Kelso’s sophomore duo at the back of Gourde and Defensive specialist Annalee Johnson, for the second time this season, were tasked with limiting Skyview star Tyra Schaub. Three weeks ago, the Storm’s strong hitter on the outside put up 24 kills, at times willing her team back in it by herself.
In Wednesday's loss, she finished with five.
“Rielee and Annalee, they are my queens back there, and they need to play with all of the confidence,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said.
Nearly every time Schaub powered into an attack, Gourde or Johnson — or fellow sophomore Ruby Sereday, who also worked into the rotation — stepped right in front of it. Every time they got under the ball to dig up another Storm hit, the Kelso bench got that much louder.
And with the way the Hilanders were passing Wednesday, that defensive success flowed straight into offensive success.
“Every kill we got, our team just got more hype,” junior outside hitter Bella Hadaller said. “The energy was always there, it never dropped. It kept getting us more and more excited.”
Hadaller put up yet another dominant night at the net, leading the Hilanders with 20 kills. Opposite her, junior Erin Tack had eight, and in the middle, sophomore middle blocker Presley Nippert had nine.
Senior setter Ashley Noah was the middleman between the back row’s digs and the attackers’ swings, dishing out 37 assists.
“It’s so powerful,” Hadaller said. “It shows that we can play as a team. Some teams, yeah, they have one or two hitters. But we have the whole front row, just going at every single ball, and it’s such a great message to send out.”
As a team, the Hilanders finished with just eight unforced errors all night, compared to Skyview’s 26.
“We have dialed in some of our unforced errors,” Mury said. “We have way more confidence. Our serve-receive is passing it up so we can run our offense.”
At the end, it didn’t even take Kelso an hour and 15 minutes to get the job done, with one final Skyview error sealing the final point.
It was just that easy.
“Today, everybody was on, everybody was playing to win, and playing as a team, which we hadn’t done in awhile,” Hadaller said. “I’m just really excited. This is a good message to all the other teams in the playoffs.