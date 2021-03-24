'Too easy': Kelso volleyball dominates from start to finish in sweep of Skyview Storm

When a Kelso attack went just long to open up the third set, the 1-0 lead Skyview took was the only time it would hold a lead all match long. A few points later, a 5-5 score line ended up being the highest point total for a tie in any set, before Kelso once again pulled away.

Each and every set the success started at the back for the Hilanders. Kelso’s sophomore duo at the back of Gourde and Defensive specialist Annalee Johnson, for the second time this season, were tasked with limiting Skyview star Tyra Schaub. Three weeks ago, the Storm’s strong hitter on the outside put up 24 kills, at times willing her team back in it by herself.

In Wednesday's loss, she finished with five.

“Rielee and Annalee, they are my queens back there, and they need to play with all of the confidence,” Kelso coach Michelle Mury said.

Nearly every time Schaub powered into an attack, Gourde or Johnson — or fellow sophomore Ruby Sereday, who also worked into the rotation — stepped right in front of it. Every time they got under the ball to dig up another Storm hit, the Kelso bench got that much louder.

And with the way the Hilanders were passing Wednesday, that defensive success flowed straight into offensive success.