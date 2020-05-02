Toledo Track & Field: Cheese Town athletes whey in on lost season

Every week James Echtle’s calendar alarm goes off reminding him about all the track meets his team had scheduled that they are now missing.
Back at the start of the spring season the Toledo track coach entered all of his team’s meets into an online calendar in order to keep track of who was supposed to be traveling where. Now, with the whole season swept away the notifications ding as a reminder of what was lost.
For Echtle, it seems the notifications are helping to navigate the stages of grief.
“I think I went through the whole process. At first there was denial. You know, we’ll be back to it. There will be state. We’ll figure it out,” Echtle said. “I spent a lot of time trying to figure out how we’ll get meets in. I’m just taking it one day at a time. My calendar goes off at me about three times a day…it just makes me sad now.”
The Toledo track and field team had high hopes for the 2020 season before COVID-19 took over everything. They had a strong group of seven seniors hoping to return to state. They were working on growing the younger side of the team and planned to send off the seniors with a few league and district titles as keepsakes.
“We had a pretty full team. We had a lot of young kids who were learning that we were optimistic about. We had a lot of returning state athletes,” Echtle said. “Even in the second half of the season we had some good solid meets planned. We were hoping to get a lot of kids going in postseason and having a lot of success.”
Duke Schaplow, a senior, was counting on this to be the season where he and the rest of the relay team would make it big. Every year the relay team returns better and faster, he said. This was their last chance to run together and to grab a title along the way.
“It definitely stinks, because we would have enjoyed it,” Schaplow said. “Our relay team, we were really looking forwards to competing for a state title this year and that kind of got stripped away from us.”
Schaplow isn’t the only senior saying goodbye to the unseen season. Jacob Butcher, Andrea Jones, Miguel Soto, Kal Schaplow, Ryan Debo, and Michael Echtle are all walking away from their final season.
Michael Echtle, James Echtle’s son, was planning on team and personal success this year as well. He was hoping to break a school record this season.
“I was nearing the school records in disk so I was hoping on beating that this year but it got thrown out of the way when this all happened,” Michael Echtle noted. “I’ve been working on getting a school record since seventh grade. Having it thrown out like this is irritating but I can’t do anything about it. Focusing on the future, that’s all you can really do about this.”
Echtle just signed to play college football at George Fox in the fall. Michael said he is now just hoping that campuses are open by then. He says having something to focus on that is still a ways out has helped him get through the disappointment of missing this spring sports season.
“It’s been rough but you can’t really focus on the past. You have to look at what you want to do in the future,” Michael Echtle added.
Most of the seniors agree. The shutdown and subsequent cancellation of school activities happened so fast, it gave athletes whiplash. They went from prepping for a great season, to having a week, and then maybe a month off, before being told they would forfeit the season completely.
“When we first went home we gave them home workouts. But this happened really fast,” James Echtle explained. “One day you’re planning a practice for next week and then you’re figuring out what kids can do for a month. I don’t think six weeks ago anyone knew what’s safe for kids to do and safety always has to be a priority.”
James Echtle said at first, he didn’t do much planning, hoping they would be back on the track within a week. He then turned to the team’s Facebook page to assign work outs when the stay-at-home order was extended by a month. Once school was canceled entirely, he stopped assignments all together.
“A lot of planning went into that and now it’s not happening. Everybody who went to state last year, I think we would have gotten them in there again. I think we would have done just as well or better than last year,” James Echtle said.
While he’s dealing with the loss as best he can he knows the seniors have it worse. Many of his team members had their sights set on personal goals to be achieved in their final year. While he knows next year his team will be ready to compete again and show people what they missed, watching the seniors lose it all so quickly has been hard to watch.
“I know it’s really frustrating for them,” James Echtle said. “They don’t get a prom, a senior trip, their graduation is still up in the air. There’s a lot of really, really good athletes who worked really hard for this season for years.”
Toledo Track and Field:
Coach: James Echtle (10)
Seniors: 7
