Toledo Track & Field: Cheese Town athletes whey in on lost season

“It’s been rough but you can’t really focus on the past. You have to look at what you want to do in the future,” Michael Echtle added.

Most of the seniors agree. The shutdown and subsequent cancellation of school activities happened so fast, it gave athletes whiplash. They went from prepping for a great season, to having a week, and then maybe a month off, before being told they would forfeit the season completely.

“When we first went home we gave them home workouts. But this happened really fast,” James Echtle explained. “One day you’re planning a practice for next week and then you’re figuring out what kids can do for a month. I don’t think six weeks ago anyone knew what’s safe for kids to do and safety always has to be a priority.”

James Echtle said at first, he didn’t do much planning, hoping they would be back on the track within a week. He then turned to the team’s Facebook page to assign work outs when the stay-at-home order was extended by a month. Once school was canceled entirely, he stopped assignments all together.

“A lot of planning went into that and now it’s not happening. Everybody who went to state last year, I think we would have gotten them in there again. I think we would have done just as well or better than last year,” James Echtle said.