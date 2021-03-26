Toledo torches T-Wolves

TOLEDO — Toledo softball was supposed to go hunting Timberwolves in East Lewis County but the rain had other ideas. That moved the game west to Cheese Town where the home team took their shots until the game was called off after three innings due to the mercy rule with Toledo beating Morton-White Pass 16-0 in Central 2B League softball action.

Stephanie Bowen did all the work in the circle again for Toledo, picking up her second win in as many tries, while stacking up four strikeouts along the way.

“Stephanie only threw to 11 batters so that was really, really cool to see,” Toledo coach Chad Williams said. “I don’t think she walked anybody today and that’s a marked improvement right there.”

Bowen graciously allowed three hits for the visitors, but most of what the T-Wolves put in play the Toledo defense chased down quickly.

“Our defense up the middle looked really good,” Williams said. “I think Bethany played her position really well today. She was nice and calm and made good throws to first base.”

Of course, it’s always nice to pitch with a lead and Toledo made sure Bowen would do that when they exploded for 13 runs in the second inning. The Cheese Town thumpers piled up 15 hits on the day.